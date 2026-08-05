MGM Legal News: MGM Resorts Hit with Investigation over $48.30 per share Potential Transaction – Shareholders Notified to Contact BFA Law

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that it is investigating Barry Diller’s bid to buy MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). MGM is incorporated in Delaware.

Barry Diller is a member of MGM’s board of directors. People, Inc. (“People,” f/k/a/ IAC, Inc.), a company that Diller founded and controls, is MGM’s largest single stockholder. On June 1, 2026, People made an unsolicited bid to buy the remaining MGM stock for $48.30 per share.

If you are a current shareholder of MGM, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/mgm-resorts-investigation.

Key Details of the MGM ($MGM) Investigation:

Investigation Overview: Breaches of Fiduciary Duty in connection with Barry Diller’s offer to acquire the remaining stock of MGM for $48.30 per share

Breaches of Fiduciary Duty in connection with Barry Diller’s offer to acquire the remaining stock of MGM for $48.30 per share Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Why is the MGM Transaction being Investigated?

As a director, Diller owes fiduciary duties to MGM and its stockholders. People also recently entered a governance agreement with MGM that gave People the right to designate two MGM directors going forward. Because Diller “stands on both sides” of the proposed deal, and because other MGM fiduciaries could potentially receive benefits that other stockholders do not receive, these facts create a create conflicts of interest under Delaware law. If MGM and Diller reach an agreement, they must comply with Delaware’s strict requirements for “cleansing” these conflicts and ensuring the deal is fair to MGM’s stockholders.

In a news release on June 1, MGM stated that the board of directors “will carefully review and consider the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the Company and all of its shareholders.”

BFA is investigating whether the potential agreement complies with Delaware law.

Click here for more information:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/mgm-resorts-investigation

What Can You Do?

If you are a current holder of MGM stock, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/mgm-resorts-investigation

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff’s securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: “[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,” “[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and “[t]here isn’t a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as “nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a “relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/mgm-resorts-investigation

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