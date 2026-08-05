Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Declares Second Quarter 2026 Distribution of $0.75 per Common Unit

 | Source: Natural Resource Partners LP Natural Resource Partners LP

HOUSTON, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported second quarter 2026 results as follows:

 For the Three Months
Ended		  Last Twelve Months
Ended		 
(In thousands) (Unaudited)June 30, 2026 
Net income$25,176  $106,698 
Operating cash flow 40,950   159,824 
        
Free cash flow before investment in soda ash business$41,723  $162,826 
Investment in soda ash business    (39,200)
Free cash flow (1)$41,723  $123,626 

_______________________________
(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.


Highlights:

  • Generated $41.7 million of free cash flow in the second quarter of 2026
  • Paid first quarter 2026 distribution of $0.75 per common unit
  • Declares second quarter 2026 common unit distribution of $0.75 per unit

"NRP generated $42 million of free cash flow in the second quarter of 2026 and $163 million of free cash flow over the last twelve months before accounting for the $39 million investment we made in our soda ash business in the first quarter of 2026," said Craig Nunez, NRP's president and chief operating officer. "We are on track to pay off all debt and significantly raise distributions before year-end.”

NRP announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a second quarter 2026 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit to be paid on August 25, 2026, to unitholders of record on August 18, 2026. Future distributions on NRP's common units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability, and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

Mineral Rights Segment

Mineral Rights revenues for the second quarter of 2026 increased $6.1 million as compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by higher metallurgical and thermal coal sales volumes and higher prices at certain properties. Approximately 70% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the second quarter of 2026.

Operating cash flow and free cash flow decreased $1.0 million and $0.9 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year period primarily due to higher recoupments during the second quarter of 2026, partially offset by increased cash received from minimum payments. 

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 decreased $3.5 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to revised engineering and increased depletion rate at a thermal property. This property continues to hold significant economic tons and long-term mine life, and there has been no material change to NRP's estimate of the segment's long-term earning power.

Mineral Rights segment results continue to be impacted by low natural gas prices, ample coal stockpiles at power plants, and soft global steel demand.

NRP has no meaningful developments to report on its carbon neutral initiatives but continues to explore opportunities to create value through carbon sequestration and renewable energy production across its vast portfolio of mineral and surface assets. 

Soda Ash Segment

Soda Ash net income in the second quarter of 2026 decreased $7.5 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower sales prices in 2026. Operating and free cash flow each decreased $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the prior year period due to the $4.9 million distribution received in the second quarter of 2025 and no distribution in the second quarter of 2026. 

The global soda ash market remains weak with international soda ash prices below the cost of production for many producers due to the increased natural soda ash supply from China, along with sluggish demand for flat glass due to slowing commercial and residential construction globally. NRP does not expect to receive distributions from Sisecam Wyoming for several years until the soda ash market returns to equilibrium through increased demand and/or capacity rationalization. 

Corporate and Financing

Corporate and Financing net income increased $1.9 million, while operating cash flow and free cash flow each increased $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the prior year period. These increases were primarily due to lower interest expense and cash paid for interest in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the prior year period due to less debt outstanding. 

In May 2026, NRP paid a first quarter 2026 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and today, NRP declared a second quarter 2026 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit.

NRP had $217.0 million of available liquidity at June 30, 2026, consisting of $30.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $186.9 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility. 

NRP's consolidated leverage ratio was 0.2 x at June 30, 2026. 

Conference Call

A conference call will be held today at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register for the conference call, please use this link: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/548891416?pwd=t0aSXC6s. After registering a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering at minimum 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the call via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com. To access the replay, please visit the Investor Relations section of NRP’s website.

Withholding Information for Foreign Investors

Concurrent with this announcement, we are providing qualified notice to brokers and nominees that hold NRP units on behalf of non-U.S. investors under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) and (d) and Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. In addition, brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distribution as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold. Accordingly, NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at a rate equal to the sum of the highest applicable rate plus ten percent (10%).

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world’s lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

For additional information, please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership. These risks include, among other things, statements regarding: future distributions on the Partnerships common units; the Partnership's business strategy; its liquidity and access to capital and financing sources; its financial strategy; prices of and demand for coal, trona and soda ash, and other natural resources; estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations; projected future performance by the Partnership's lessees; Sisecam Wyoming LLCs trona mining and soda ash refinery operations; distributions from the soda ash business; the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving the Partnership, and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes; global and U.S. economic conditions; and other factors detailed in Natural Resource Partners Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.

“Free cash flow or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less capital expenditures, cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities and capital to unconsolidated investment. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Leverage ratio" represents the outstanding principal of NRP's debt at the end of the period divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA as defined above. NRP believes that leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors to evaluate and monitor the indebtedness of NRP relative to its ability to generate income to service such debt and in understanding trends in NRPs overall financial condition. Leverage ratio may not be calculated the same for NRP as for other companies and is not a substitute for, and should not be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial ratios. 

-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 
      
 For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
(In thousands, except per unit data)2026  2025  2026  2026  2025 
Revenues and other income                   
Royalty and other mineral rights$49,119  $44,295  $43,297  $92,416  $95,555 
Transportation and processing services 3,851   2,551   3,885   7,736   6,972 
Equity in earnings (loss) of Sisecam Wyoming (4,905)  2,526   (7,828)  (12,733)  7,136 
Gain (loss) on asset sales and disposals 45   729   (1)  44   976 
Total revenues and other income$48,110  $50,101  $39,353  $87,463  $110,639 
                    
Operating expenses                   
Operating and maintenance expenses$5,731  $4,159  $6,113  $11,844  $10,935 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11,131   3,754   7,614   18,745   7,743 
General and administrative expenses 5,020   5,597   5,034   10,054   12,429 
Asset impairments             20 
Total operating expenses$21,882  $13,510  $18,761  $40,643  $31,127 
                    
Income from operations$26,228  $36,591  $20,592  $46,820  $79,512 
                    
Interest expense, net$(1,052) $(2,380) $(973) $(2,025) $(5,048)
                    
Net income$25,176  $34,211  $19,619  $44,795  $74,464 
                    
Net income attributable to common unitholders$24,672  $33,527  $19,227  $43,899  $72,975 
Net income attributable to the general partner 504   684   392   896   1,489 
                    
Net income per common unit                   
Basic$1.86  $2.55  $1.46  $3.32  $5.56 
Diluted 1.85   2.52   1.44   3.29   5.49 
                    
Net income$25,176  $34,211  $19,619  $44,795  $74,464 
Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other 904   (414)  (140)  764   1,846 
Comprehensive income$26,080  $33,797  $19,479  $45,559  $76,310 



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
      
 For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
(In thousands)2026  2025  2026  2026  2025 
Cash flows from operating activities                   
Net income$25,176  $34,211  $19,619  $44,795  $74,464 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                   
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11,131   3,754   7,614   18,745   7,743 
Distributions from unconsolidated investment    4,900         7,840 
Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment 4,905   (2,526)  7,828   12,733   (7,136)
Loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals (45)  (729)  1   (44)  (976)
Asset impairments             20 
Bad debt expense 33   (1,320)  (776)  (743)  (869)
Unit-based compensation expense 1,671   2,662   1,164   2,835   5,379 
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other 442   (281)  447   889   (449)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:                  
Accounts receivable (3,826)  3,610   615   (3,211)  3,461 
Accounts payable (1,460)  (526)  1,290   (170)  20 
Accrued liabilities 2,361   2,296   (7,156)  (4,795)  (5,694)
Accrued interest (216)  (388)  210   (6)  (134)
Deferred revenue 285   (986)  1,434   1,719   (4,213)
Other items, net 493   902   724   1,217   547 
Net cash provided by operating activities$40,950  $45,579  $33,014  $73,964  $80,003 
                    
Cash flows from investing activities                   
Proceeds from asset sales and disposals$46  $730  $  $46  $977 
Capital to unconsolidated investment       (39,200)  (39,200)   
Return of long-term contract receivable 773   714   758   1,531   1,414 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities$819  $1,444  $(38,442) $(37,623) $2,391 
                    
Cash flows from financing activities                   
Debt borrowings$6,000  $  $61,200  $67,200  $33,700 
Debt repayments (39,000)  (37,500)  (34,000)  (73,000)  (74,500)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner (10,141)  (10,055)  (11,763)  (21,904)  (36,331)
Other items, net       (8,646)  (8,646)  (5,363)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities$(43,141) $(47,555) $6,791  $(36,350) $(82,494)
                    
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents$(1,372) $(532) $1,363  $(9) $(100)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 31,504   30,876   30,141   30,141   30,444 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$30,132  $30,344  $31,504  $30,132  $30,344 
                    
Supplemental cash flow information:                   
Cash paid for interest$1,204  $2,725  $684  $1,888  $5,096 



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheets
      
 June 30,  December 31, 
 2026  2025 
(In thousands, except unit data)(Unaudited)    
ASSETS       
Current assets       
Cash and cash equivalents$30,132  $30,141 
Accounts receivable, net 30,640   28,666 
Other current assets, net 934   2,105 
Total current assets$61,706  $60,912 
Land 24,007   24,008 
Mineral rights, net 351,503   366,987 
Intangible assets, net 8,655   11,908 
Equity in unconsolidated investment 277,475   250,244 
Long-term contract receivable, net 18,775   20,406 
Other long-term assets, net 15,414   13,900 
Total assets$757,535  $748,365 
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL       
Current liabilities       
Accounts payable$989  $1,159 
Accrued liabilities 7,127   10,897 
Accrued interest 63   69 
Current portion of deferred revenue 6,705   6,663 
Current portion of long-term debt, net 14,271   14,198 
Total current liabilities$29,155  $32,986 
Deferred revenue 59,744   58,067 
Long-term debt, net 13,084   18,884 
Other non-current liabilities 5,496   5,909 
Total liabilities$107,479  $115,846 
Commitments and contingencies       
Partners’ capital       
Common unitholders’ interest (13,250,412 and 13,138,097 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)$641,221  $625,188 
General partner’s interest 12,072   11,332 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,237)  (4,001)
Total partners’ capital$650,056  $632,519 
Total liabilities and partners' capital$757,535  $748,365 



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital
                   
             Accumulated     
             Other  Total 
 Common Unitholders  General  Comprehensive  Partners' 
(In thousands)Units  Amounts  Partner  Loss  Capital 
Balance at December 31, 2025 13,138  $625,188  $11,332  $(4,001) $632,519 
Net income    19,227   392      19,619 
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner    (11,528)  (235)     (11,763)
Issuance of unit-based awards 112             
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net    (7,985)        (7,985)
Capital contribution       282      282 
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other          (140)  (140)
Balance at March 31, 2026 13,250  $624,902  $11,771  $(4,141) $632,532 
Net income    24,672   504      25,176 
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner    (9,938)  (203)     (10,141)
Unit-based awards amortization    1,585         1,585 
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other          904   904 
Balance at June 30, 2026 13,250  $641,221  $12,072  $(3,237) $650,056 


             Accumulated     
             Other  Total 
 Common Unitholders  General  Comprehensive  Partners' 
(In thousands)Units  Amounts  Partner  Income (Loss)  Capital 
Balance at December 31, 2024 13,049  $543,231  $9,547  $(1,670) $551,108 
Net income    39,448   805      40,253 
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner    (25,750)  (526)     (26,276)
Issuance of unit-based awards 89             
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net    (3,175)        (3,175)
Capital contribution       187      187 
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other          2,260   2,260 
Balance at March 31, 2025 13,138  $553,754  $10,013  $590  $564,357 
Net income    33,527   684      34,211 
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner    (9,854)  (201)     (10,055)
Unit-based awards amortization    2,346         2,346 
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other          (414)  (414)
Balance at June 30, 2025 13,138  $579,773  $10,496  $176  $590,445 



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 and March 31, 2026:

 Reportable Segments         
(In thousands)Mineral
Rights		  Soda Ash  Corporate
and
Financing		  Total 
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026               
Revenues$52,970  $  $  $52,970 
Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming    (4,905)     (4,905)
Gain on asset sales and disposals 45         45 
Total revenues and other income$53,015  $(4,905) $  $48,110 
Asset impairments$  $  $  $ 
Net income (loss)$36,237  $(4,984) $(6,077) $25,176 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$47,363  $(79) $(5,020) $42,264 
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:               
Operating activities$44,579  $(79) $(3,550) $40,950 
Investing activities$819  $  $  $819 
Financing activities$  $  $(43,141) $(43,141)
Free cash flow(1)$45,352  $(79) $(3,550) $41,723 
                
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025               
Revenues$46,846  $  $  $46,846 
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming    2,526      2,526 
Gain on asset sales and disposals 729         729 
Total revenues and other income$47,575  $2,526  $  $50,101 
Asset impairments$  $  $  $ 
Net income (loss)$39,691  $2,502  $(7,982) $34,211 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$43,439  $4,876  $(5,596) $42,719 
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:               
Operating activities$45,576  $4,875  $(4,872) $45,579 
Investing activities$1,444  $  $  $1,444 
Financing activities$  $  $(47,555) $(47,555)
Free cash flow(1)$46,290  $4,875  $(4,872) $46,293 
                
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026               
Revenues$47,182  $  $  $47,182 
Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming    (7,828)     (7,828)
Loss on asset sales and disposals (1)        (1)
Total revenues and other income$47,181  $(7,828) $  $39,353 
Asset impairments$  $  $  $ 
Net income (loss)$33,530  $(7,900) $(6,011) $19,619 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$41,140  $(72) $(5,034) $36,034 
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:               
Operating activities$41,827  $(72) $(8,741) $33,014 
Investing activities$758  $(39,200) $  $(38,442)
Financing activities$(1,256) $  $8,047  $6,791 
Free cash flow(1)$42,585  $(39,272) $(8,741) $(5,428)

_______________________________
(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:

 Reportable Segments         
(In thousands)Mineral
Rights		  Soda Ash  Corporate
and
Financing		  Total 
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026               
Revenues$100,152  $  $  $100,152 
Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming    (12,733)     (12,733)
Gain on asset sales and disposals 44         44 
Total revenues and other income$100,196  $(12,733) $  $87,463 
Asset impairments$  $  $  $ 
Net income (loss)$69,767  $(12,884) $(12,088) $44,795 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$88,503  $(151) $(10,054) $78,298 
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:               
Operating activities$86,406  $(151) $(12,291) $73,964 
Investing activities$1,577  $(39,200) $  $(37,623)
Financing activities$(1,256) $  $(35,094) $(36,350)
Free cash flow(1)$87,937  $(39,351) $(12,291) $36,295 
                
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025               
Revenues$102,527  $  $  $102,527 
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming    7,136      7,136 
Gain on asset sales and disposals 976         976 
Total revenues and other income$103,503  $7,136  $  $110,639 
Asset impairments$20  $  $  $20 
Net income (loss)$84,899  $7,052  $(17,487) $74,464 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$92,652  $7,756  $(12,429) $87,979 
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:               
Operating activities$88,799  $7,755  $(16,551) $80,003 
Investing activities$2,391  $  $  $2,391 
Financing activities$(841) $  $(81,653) $(82,494)
Free cash flow(1)$90,213  $7,755  $(16,551) $81,417 

_______________________________
(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights
      
 For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
(In thousands, except per ton data)2026  2025  2026  2026  2025 
Coal sales volumes (tons)                   
Appalachia                   
Northern 1,492   132   472   1,964   256 
Central 3,371   3,195   2,967   6,338   6,501 
Southern 453   548   329   782   844 
Total Appalachia 5,316   3,875   3,768   9,084   7,601 
Illinois Basin 2,416   1,637   2,420   4,836   4,979 
Northern Powder River Basin 309   426   175   484   1,342 
Gulf Coast 198   176   162   360   413 
Total coal sales volumes 8,239   6,114   6,525   14,764   14,335 
                    
Coal royalty revenue per ton                   
Appalachia                   
Northern$1.18  $1.91  $1.42  $1.24  $1.70 
Central 6.06   6.41   6.18   6.11   6.29 
Southern 11.52   8.53   11.40   11.47   8.76 
Illinois Basin 2.45   2.21   2.32   2.38   2.36 
Northern Powder River Basin 4.86   5.73   6.19   5.35   4.93 
Gulf Coast 0.82   0.80   0.83   0.83   0.78 
Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton 4.25   5.17   4.53   4.37   4.70 
                    
Coal royalty revenues                   
Appalachia                   
Northern$1,759  $252  $671  $2,430  $435 
Central 20,414   20,494   18,328   38,742   40,920 
Southern 5,218   4,676   3,750   8,968   7,394 
Total Appalachia 27,391   25,422   22,749   50,140   48,749 
Illinois Basin 5,925   3,610   5,606   11,531   11,751 
Northern Powder River Basin 1,503   2,443   1,084   2,587   6,612 
Gulf Coast 163   140   135   298   324 
Unadjusted coal royalty revenues 34,982   31,615   29,574   64,556   67,436 
Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases (189)  (72)     (189)  (395)
Total coal royalty revenues$34,793  $31,543  $29,574  $64,367  $67,041 
                    
Other revenues                   
Production lease minimum revenues$251  $123  $558  $809  $2,848 
Minimum lease straight-line revenues 4,019   4,050   4,019   8,038   8,100 
Oil and gas royalty revenues 2,447   1,981   1,386   3,833   4,425 
Carbon neutral revenues 94   290   185   279   885 
Property tax revenues 1,710   1,519   1,711   3,421   3,156 
Wheelage revenues 1,959   2,543   1,990   3,949   4,281 
Coal overriding royalty revenues 1,040   456   1,386   2,426   1,336 
Lease amendment revenues 1,242   656   1,200   2,442   1,311 
Aggregates royalty revenues 1,246   906   1,118   2,364   1,759 
Other revenues 318   228   170   488   413 
Total other revenues$14,326  $12,752  $13,723  $28,049  $28,514 
Royalty and other mineral rights$49,119  $44,295  $43,297  $92,416  $95,555 
Transportation and processing services revenues 3,851   2,551   3,885   7,736   6,972 
Gain (loss) on asset sales and disposals 45   729   (1)  44   976 
Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income$53,015  $47,575  $47,181  $100,196  $103,503 



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA
          
 Reportable Segments        
(In thousands)Mineral
Rights		  Soda Ash  Corporate
and
Financing		  Total 
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026               
Net income (loss)$36,237  $(4,984) $(6,077) $25,176 
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment    4,905      4,905 
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment           
Add: interest expense, net       1,052   1,052 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 11,126      5   11,131 
Add: asset impairments           
Adjusted EBITDA$47,363  $(79) $(5,020) $42,264 
                
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025               
Net income (loss)$39,691  $2,502  $(7,982) $34,211 
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment    (2,526)     (2,526)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment    4,900      4,900 
Add: interest expense, net       2,380   2,380 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,748      6   3,754 
Add: asset impairments           
Adjusted EBITDA$43,439  $4,876  $(5,596) $42,719 
                
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026               
Net income (loss)$33,530  $(7,900) $(6,011) $19,619 
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment    7,828      7,828 
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment           
Add: interest expense, net       973   973 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 7,610      4   7,614 
Add: asset impairments           
Adjusted EBITDA$41,140  $(72) $(5,034) $36,034 



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA
          
 Reportable Segments        
(In thousands)Mineral
Rights		  Soda Ash  Corporate
and
Financing		  Total 
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026               
Net income (loss)$69,767  $(12,884) $(12,088) $44,795 
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment    12,733      12,733 
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment           
Add: interest expense, net       2,025   2,025 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 18,736      9   18,745 
Add: asset impairments           
Adjusted EBITDA$88,503  $(151) $(10,054) $78,298 
                
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025               
Net income (loss)$84,899  $7,052  $(17,487) $74,464 
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment    (7,136)     (7,136)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment    7,840      7,840 
Add: interest expense, net       5,048   5,048 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 7,733      10   7,743 
Add: asset impairments 20         20 
Adjusted EBITDA$92,652  $7,756  $(12,429) $87,979 



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow
          
 Reportable Segments        
(In thousands)Mineral
Rights		  Soda Ash  Corporate
and
Financing		  Total 
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026               
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$44,579  $(79) $(3,550) $40,950 
Add: return of long-term contract receivable 773         773 
Free cash flow$45,352  $(79) $(3,550) $41,723 
                
Net cash provided by investing activities$819  $  $  $819 
Net cash used in financing activities$  $  $(43,141) $(43,141)
                
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025               
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$45,576  $4,875  $(4,872) $45,579 
Add: return of long-term contract receivable 714         714 
Free cash flow$46,290  $4,875  $(4,872) $46,293 
                
Net cash provided by investing activities$1,444  $  $  $1,444 
Net cash used in financing activities$  $  $(47,555) $(47,555)
                
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026               
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$41,827  $(72) $(8,741) $33,014 
Add: return of long-term contract receivable 758         758 
Less: capital to unconsolidated investment    (39,200)     (39,200)
Free cash flow$42,585  $(39,272) $(8,741) $(5,428)
                
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities$758  $(39,200) $  $(38,442)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities$(1,256) $  $8,047  $6,791 



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow
          
 Reportable Segments        
(In thousands)Mineral
Rights		  Soda Ash  Corporate
and
Financing		  Total 
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026               
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$86,406  $(151) $(12,291) $73,964 
Add: return of long-term contract receivable 1,531         1,531 
Less: capital to unconsolidated investment    (39,200)     (39,200)
Free cash flow$87,937  $(39,351) $(12,291) $36,295 
                
Net cash provided by investing activities$1,577  $(39,200) $  $(37,623)
Net cash prided by (used in) financing activities$(1,256) $  $(35,094) $(36,350)
                
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025               
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$88,799  $7,755  $(16,551) $80,003 
Add: return of long-term contract receivable 1,414         1,414 
Free cash flow$90,213  $7,755  $(16,551) $81,417 
                
Net cash provided by investing activities$2,391  $  $  $2,391 
Net cash used in financing activities$(841) $  $(81,653) $(82,494)



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Last Twelve Months (LTM) Free Cash Flow
       
 For the Three Months Ended     
(In thousands)September 30,
2025		  December 31,
2025		  March 31,
2026		  June 30,
2026		  Last 12 Months 
Net cash provided by operating activities$41,095  $44,765  $33,014  $40,950  $159,824 
Add: return of long-term contract receivable 728   743   758   773   3,002 
Less: capital to unconsolidated investment       (39,200)     (39,200)
Free cash flow$41,823  $45,508  $(5,428) $41,723  $123,626 
Add: investment in soda ash business       39,200      39,200 
Free cash flow before investment in soda ash business$41,823  $45,508  $33,772  $41,723  $162,826 


Leverage Ratio
       
 For the Three Months Ended     
(In thousands)September 30,
2025		  December 31,
2025		  March 31,
2026		  June 30,
2026		  Last 12
Months		 
Net income$30,905  $30,998  $19,619  $25,176  $106,698 
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment 2,390   1,686   7,828   4,905   16,809 
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment              
Add: interest expense, net 1,779   1,157   973   1,052   4,961 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,868   3,344   7,614   11,131   25,957 
Add: asset impairments              
Adjusted EBITDA$38,942  $37,185  $36,034  $42,264  $154,425 
                    
Debt—at June 30, 2026                $27,415 
                    
Leverage Ratio                0.2 x 


 For the Three Months Ended     
(In thousands)September 30,
2024		  December 31,
2024		  March 31,
2025		  June 30,
2025		  Last 12 Months 
Net income$38,595  $42,772  $40,253  $34,211  $155,831 
Less: equity in earnings from unconsolidated investment (8,109)  (931)  (4,610)  (2,526)  (16,176)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment 6,320   10,667   2,940   4,900   24,827 
Add: interest expense, net 4,194   3,524   2,668   2,380   12,766 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,730   2,827   3,989   3,754   15,300 
Add: asset impairments 87      20      107 
Adjusted EBITDA$45,817  $58,859  $45,260  $42,719  $192,655 
                    
Debt—at June 30, 2025                $101,547 
                    
Leverage Ratio                0.5 x 

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