Luotea Plc

Stock exchange release

5 August 2026 at 2:00 p.m.





Changes in Luotea Plc’s Group Management Team: Rikard Nyhrén has been appointed as the new CEO of Luotea Sweden





Luotea has appointed Rikard Nyhrén as the CEO of Luotea Sweden. He will assume the position no later than 5 February 2027.



The CEO of Luotea Sweden and a member of the Luotea's Group Management Team Mikko Taipale, has decided to step down from his position, effective immediately. In the interim, Saman Khalilian, CFO of Luotea Sweden, will assume responsibility for the position.



"On behalf of the entire Luotea Management Team, I would like to thank Mikko Taipale for his contribution to Luotea. He has played an important role in developing and accelerating Luotea's operations in Sweden. At the same time, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Rikard Nyhrén as he takes on the leadership of our Swedish business and leads it into its next phase", says Antti Niitynpää, CEO of Luotea.

Rikard Nyhrén's appointment supports Luotea's aim to accelerate improvement in profitability in Sweden.



Rikard Nyhrén currently serves as Head of Asset Management at Intea Fastigheter AB and is a member of the company's Group Management Team. He is responsible for the asset and property management operations of Intea Fastigheter AB.

Prior to joining Intea, Nyhrén served as CEO of Parmaco AB. Before that, he held the positions of Director, Corporate Development at Newsec AB and Chief Operating Officer at Newsec Property Asset Management AB.

"Rikard has extensive experience in leadership, business development, real estate value creation, and building organisations in the Swedish market. His expertise provides excellent support for the continued growth of Luotea Sweden and the achievement of our strategic objectives in the years ahead", says Antti Niitynpää, CEO of Luotea.

Rikard Nyhrén is looking forward to developing Luotea Sweden's business:



“Luotea has a strong market position in Sweden, highly skilled employees and a clear ambition to grow. I look forward to working closely with our colleagues, customers and partners to further develop the business, with a focus on driving profitable and sustainable growth in Sweden”, says Nyhrén.





Rikhard Nyhrén - CV

Born: 1981

Education: Construction Engineering, Mälardalen University, Västerås

Nationality: Swedish

Key Career Highlights

Head of Asset Management, Intea Fastigheter AB (2026–)

CEO, Parmaco AB (2023–2025)

Director, Corporate Development, Newsec AB (2022–2023)

Chief Operating Officer, Newsec Property Asset Management AB (2020–2022)

Country Manager, Sweden, Hemsö Fastighets AB (2016–2020)

Chief Technical Officer, Hemsö Fastighets AB (2014–2016)





LUOTEA PLC

Antti Niitynpää

CEO





Further information:

Antti Niitynpää, CEO, antti.niitynpaa@luotea.com

Luotea Investor Relations, ir@luotea.com

Luotea is a pioneer in facility services, offering comprehensive lifecycle solutions for buildings. We combine energy efficiency with innovative thinking to maximise property value and ensure the best conditions for every user. Our services range from advanced property maintenance, building technology and consultancy to professional cleaning and support. We grow sustainably and profitably, mindful of our impact on buildings, the environment and society. Leading the way, we drive our industry forward and shape a better tomorrow. For us, success is measured in trust – the trust our people, clients and owners have in us.

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden, with 2025 net sales EUR 346 million and a workforce of approximately 5,000. Luotea is publicly listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.luotea.com