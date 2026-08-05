Qarakal Quantum Cuts Qubit Requirements by 10X with New Pangaea Quantum Computing Architecture

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum startup Qarakal Quantum today announced its Pangaea architecture for breakthrough modularity and scalability that shortens the path to commercially viable, industry-scale quantum computing. Leveraging its IP-protected quantum bus technology, Qarakal Quantum constructs quantum computers from specialized modules and interconnects, maintaining fault tolerance with 1/10th of the required qubit count of traditional approaches.

Qarakal Quantum’s Pangaea architecture requires up to an order of magnitude less infrastructure – which means fewer qubits, fewer operations and less noise accumulation, reduced wiring and control complexity, and lower energy consumption – while accelerating application execution for real-world use cases and workloads. Pangaea uses a quantum bus to mediate interactions between qubits and specialized modules, reducing dependence on direct physical adjacency and unnecessary routing operations compared to conventional approaches, while providing far greater architectural freedom to organize, specialize and scale quantum computing resources.

"The quantum ecosystem is shifting its focus from simply improving qubit performance and increasing qubit count to engineering more reliable quantum systems,” said Heather West, PhD, Global Quantum Research Lead, IDC. “As organizations pursue fault tolerance, advances in system architecture and hardware engineering will become increasingly important for reducing errors and enabling scalable quantum computing."

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Qarakal Quantum has pioneered a quantum bus with a dedicated, purpose-built interconnect that mediates quantum information within a modern, modular quantum computer. This is directly analogous in architectural function to the buses and motherboards that connect and coordinate components in classical computers. The quantum bus underpinning Qarakal Quantum’s Pangaea architecture enables a breakthrough in quantum computer architecture flexibility, consistent with the architectural shift that allowed classical computing to evolve from collections of components into integrated, modular computing platforms.

“The concept of a quantum bus is intriguing,” said Bob Sorensen, Senior VP of Research and Chief Analyst for Quantum Computing at Hyperion Research. “Scaling quantum computers, not just by adding more qubits, but by building architectures that enable more performant systems, is the next great challenge in quantum computing development. An optimized interconnect approach that supports a modular quantum computing architecture – like that of classical computing – is where a quantum bus design could accelerate the arrival of true fault-tolerant quantum computing.”

“For years, the industry has treated progress in quantum computing as a race to add more qubits. But adding qubits is not the same as building a computer that can do useful work,” said Dr. Nissan Maskil, CEO and co-founder of Qarakal Quantum. “Reaching the same fault-tolerant capability with one-tenth the physical qubits changes what is possible right now. The machine becomes simpler to build and control, and far more of it can be put toward the applications themselves. This gives researchers and enterprises the ability to run larger, more meaningful workloads much sooner than architectures constrained by direct qubit adjacency, excessive routing and monolithic scaling. Qarakal Quantum’s architecture-first approach changes the trajectory of quantum computing and sets a new standard for what scalable quantum computing should look like.”

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About Qarakal Quantum

Qarakal Quantum is redefining superconducting quantum computing with an architecture-first approach built for quantum computing’s next inflection point as the field shifts from laboratory progress to practical industry-scale use. While much of the industry remains focused on adding more qubits, Qarakal Quantum is focused on what comes next: quantum computers that scale as integrated systems and perform on real-world workloads. Its modular, full-stack platform combines proprietary superconducting qubit design, quantum software and application-level adaptation with an architecture that assigns dedicated physical resources to distinct computational roles – the same principle that enabled classical computing to scale. Qarakal Quantum’s modular three-dimensional Pangaea architecture connects specialized quantum modules through an IP-protected quantum bus and routing motherboard, enabling hardware specialization at system scale. The result is fewer qubits for fewer operations and less noise, faster quantum algorithm execution and a deployable platform built for scientific, industrial and dual-use applications. For more information, follow Qarakal Quantum on LinkedIn or visit www.qarakal.ai.

Media Contact:

Rainier Communications

Michelle Allard McMahon

qarakal@rainierco.com