Curbee Adds Industry-Leading Mobile Service Dealership Bozard Ford Lincoln

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curbee, the leading mobile service platform for automotive dealerships, today announced that Bozard Ford Lincoln, widely recognized as the nation’s leader in dealership mobile service, has selected Curbee as its new mobile service technology platform.

The move represents one of the most significant technology transitions yet in dealership mobile service, with Bozard entrusting Curbee with its already established mobile-service operations after an extensive evaluation of the market.

Bozard operates one of the country’s largest and most sophisticated dealership mobile service programs, completing more than 2,000 mobile service appointments each month with a fleet of more than 40 service vehicles serving customers across Northeast Florida.

For Bozard, the decision reflects a commitment to continuous improvement, not from a position of weakness but because of its position as the industry leader.

“Innovation is the key to distinguishing ourselves as leaders,” Bozard Ford Lincoln COO and General Manager Ed Roberts said. “If we're going to continue extending our lead, we have to keep challenging ourselves to improve. Curbee shares our vision for innovation. They've been incredibly responsive to our needs, and they have the flexibility to grow alongside us.”

“Curbee’s pace of product development, willingness to collaborate and ability to rapidly build new capabilities ultimately won the dealership over,” Roberts said.

“Bozard challenged us to think differently, move faster and build new capabilities that will improve mobile service for every Curbee dealer,” Curbee CEO Amit Chandarana said. “This wasn’t simply winning a customer, it was earning the trust of the dealership that has defined what automotive mobile service can become.”

While many dealerships expand mobile service primarily through oil changes and recalls, Bozard performs nearly every repair that does not require major engine or transmission work at customers’ homes or workplaces.

Roberts said convenience – not the vehicle purchase – is what creates lasting customer loyalty. This kind of thinking is just one of the reasons Bozard is recognized as a ten-time Triple Crown award winner, placing within the top 1% of dealers for volume and customer satisfaction.

“Customers don't remember buying a vehicle nearly as long as they remember owning one,” Roberts said. “If we can service a vehicle where the customer already is and give them their time back, that’s what creates loyalty. Mobile service removes friction from ownership. That’s why we keep investing in it.”

Bozard has operated mobile service since 2015, steadily expanding from basic maintenance into diagnostics and increasingly complex repairs in the field. Today, the dealership serves customers throughout Northeast Florida and beyond.

Implementing a new technology platform at that scale requires careful planning. Curbee is dedicating its largest implementation team to date to support the transition, working closely with Bozard throughout the launch to ensure a seamless experience for dealership employees and customers.

“The best organizations partner with the best capabilities, but Ed was also able to make an intelligent quantitative decision. He chose Curbee because of the massive incrementality that we brought to their operation simply because of product capabilities. The best organizations never assume today’s success guarantees tomorrow's success,” Chandarana said. “Ed and the Bozard team embody that mindset, and we're honored they’ve chosen Curbee to help power their future.”

About Curbee

Curbee is the No. 1 mobile service platform. Curbee enables dealerships to offer mobile service with its platform called M.A.R.S. (Mobile and Remote Service). With M.A.R.S., it's simple: dealerships send the right van to the right job, using the right route with the right parts, at the right time.

The company’s street credit comes from in-market experience and best practices. With Curbee’s software, solutions and success team, dealers can scale mobile service quickly, delivering a game-changing customer experience while driving revenue growth. Curbee’s innovative technology supports AI-powered scheduling & analytics, ensuring dealers efficiently “go mobile.” Curbee’s team has highly relevant experience from Tesla, Toyota, Ford and Roadster and is backed by DVx Ventures, a venture studio with a unique approach to company creation and scaling. For more information, visit www.curbee.com.

Media Contact

Katie Merx

katiemerx@gmail.com

(313) 510-5090

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f17b74bb-cb4d-4c99-9bbe-e254475d0865