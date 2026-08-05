Asante Updates M&I Resource to 4.6 Million Ounces at Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (TSXV: ASE | GSE: ASG | OTCQX: ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of updated independently coordinated and prepared NI 43-101 technical reports for its Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines in Ghana (effective 31 December 2025). These reports supersede the respective technical reports for Bibiani and Chirano filed on 30 April 2024 (effective 31 December 2023). Mineral Resources for both operations have been estimated using a gold price assumption of US$2,500/oz, and Mineral Reserves US$2,100/oz.

HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated Resource Base

4.6 Moz Measured and Indicated (“M&I”) Mineral Resources across Bibiani and Chirano (inclusive of Mineral Reserves), in line with December 2023 level despite depletion and production over 430 koz in the aggregate two-year period.

1.8 Moz Inferred Mineral Resources across both operations, providing a strong near-term conversion pipeline with active drilling programmes targeting further additions through 2026.

Both Mineral Resource bases remain open at depth and along strike, with current definition extending to only approximately 300-700m below surface across the +80km Chirano-Bibiani Corridor (“CBC”).

The CBC comprises two principal, parallel Mineralized structures, the Bibiani Shear Zone (“BSZ”) and Chirano Shear Zone (“CSZ”), together defining one of West Africa's most prospective yet historically underexplored gold corridors.

Chirano Gold Mine

2.53 Moz M&I Mineral Resources (40.01 Mt at 1.96 g/t Au, inclusive of Mineral Reserves) and 830 koz Inferred Mineral Resources (13.8 Mt at 1.87 g/t Au).

Mineral Reserves of 1.30 Moz (23.69 Mt at 1.71 g/t Au) support a current seven-year Life of Mine plan.

More than replaced production depletion with an increase of 443 koz in M&I Mineral Resources and 244 koz in Mineral Reserves (relative to December 2023), net of two years of gold mined.

Approximately 66,900 metres of reverse circulation (“RC”) and diamond drilling saw key additions across Obra, Sariehu, Suraw, and Akoti South; validates clear potential of the CSZ, which spans 13 deposits across a ~15 km strike.

Obra Underground remains the priority depth target along the CSZ, with a north-plunging high-grade shoot that is widening and increasing in grade at depth.

“North Mine” open pit concept being evaluated across the Obra, Sariehu and Mamnao deposits, with infill drilling successfully demonstrating mineralization between these deposits.

2026 drilling targeting further depth and strike extensions at Obra, Suraw, Sariehu, Tano and the Obra-Sariehu gap.

Bibiani Gold Mine

2.06 Moz M&I Mineral Resources (30.83 Mt at 2.08 g/t Au, inclusive of Mineral Reserves) and 965 koz Inferred Mineral Resources (16.25 Mt at 1.85 g/t Au).

Mineral Reserves of 1.53 Moz (23.75 Mt at 2.00 g/t Au) support a current nine-year Life of Mine plan.

Mineral Reserves and M&I Resources declined 22% and 17% respectively, reflecting open-pit depletion of 111,000 oz, constrained exploration budget relative to Chirano, and model refinements to Main Pit; a revitalised FY2027 drilling programme is planned to rebuild the resource pipeline.

Approximately 43,000 metres of near-mine RC and diamond infill, extensional and exploration drilling undertaken during 2024-2025 across the Main Pit, Russel South and seven key satellite targets.

This drilling has confirmed potential for further extensional open pit and underground Mineral Resource definition and mining opportunities at Bibiani.

Main Pit remains open at depth to at least 1,400m below surface, with North, Central and South Deeps targets planned in 2026-2027 to test depth potential up to 1,600m.

Malik Easah, Chairman of Asante, commented:

"These updated, independently coordinated and prepared technical reports underscore the inherent quality of Asante's geological endowment in the Chirano-Bibiani Corridor, and reinforce the thesis for long-term potential at our Chirano and Bibiani operations. Despite mineral inventory depletion from producing over 430,000 ounces across both mines in the past two years, we have maintained our combined Measured and Indicated Resource base. This is a reassuring reflection of the quality of our near-mine exploration pipeline at both Bibiani and Chirano. At Bibiani specifically, exploration activity was constrained over the 2024-2025 period, however, enhanced exploration budget is planned going forward to rebuild that pipeline. Both assets remain open at depth along the more than 80-kilometre Chirano-Bibiani Corridor, which is largely untested by drilling below 300 to 700 metres depth. At Bibiani in particular, the Main Pit is believed to be open to at least 1,400 metres below surface. This represents significant further upside potential for our future underground mine planning at Bibiani. With a 4.6 million ounce Measured and Indicated Resource base as our foundation, Asante's core focus as a company is to vigorously pursue its ongoing operational improvements at both assets and to thereby translate this geological opportunity into value for shareholders."

GROUP MINERAL RESOURCES – BIBIANI AND CHIRANO – as at 31 December 20251

M&I Resources (koz) Inferred Resources (koz) Mineral Reserves (koz) Chirano 2,531 830 1,303 Bibiani 2,064 965 1,527 Group Total 4,595 1,795 2,830



UNLOCKING VALUE ACROSS THE CHIRANO-BIBIANI CORRIDOR

Asante controls the CBC across +937km2 of combined Bibiani and Chirano tenure, spanning over 80 kilometres of strike along the Sefwi-Bibiani Belt. The Company considers the CBC, which has produced over 8 million ounces of gold over its mining history, to be one of the most prospective yet historically underexplored structural settings in West Africa's Birimian gold province. It is interpreted as an ancient crustal-scale structure that provided the geological conduit responsible for district-scale gold endowment encompassing Bibiani and Chirano. The corridor comprises two principal, sub-parallel structures: the BSZ, which extends across both the Bibiani and southern Chirano tenure, and the CSZ, the main structural control at Chirano.

The Sefwi-Bibiani Belt's structural setting is analogous to other greenstone-hosted gold belts globally, such as the Lefroy-Boulder Fault Zone within Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields (50+ million ounce endowment) and the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Canada (180+ million ounce endowment), both of which have sustained several mining centres over long production histories along their structural trends. Yet mineralization within the CBC remains largely untested relative to the scale of its broader structural setting. The CBC offers along strike potential both between and beyond the existing mine areas, and is open at depth along its extent, which is largely untested beyond 300 to 700 metres below surface.



Figure 1. Schematic maps comparing the CBC within the Sefwi Bibiani Gold Belt, Ghana, to the Lefroy-Boulder Fault Zone, showing key gold mines and occurrences.

CHIRANO GOLD MINE - EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT

Chirano comprises thirteen deposits with estimated Mineral Resources across an approximate 15-kilometre strike, associated with the CSZ within the CBC. Since Asante's acquisition of Chirano in August 2022, over 66,900 metres of drilling and 257 holes have delivered significant Mineral Resource and Reserve growth.

Since December 2023, M&I Mineral Resources have grown by 443,000 ounces to 2.53 million ounces (as at 31 December 2025). Mineral Reserves also saw drilling more than replace production depletion (which was approx. 270,000 ounces), with growth in Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 244,000 ounces to 1.30 million ounces. This supports a seven-year current Life of Mine plan.





Figure 2. Plan and long section images of the Chirano 2024-25 Mineral Resource and Reserve drilling, highlighting significant Mineralized intercepts and depth potential, along with planned 2026-27 drilling.

Key contributors to the December 2025 Mineral Resource and Reserve additions included:

Obra Underground: 51 diamond drill holes totalling 18,436 metres contributed 242,000 ounces at 1.50g/t Au to Mineral Reserves, extending the reserve base by 175 metres vertically at depth and confirming a 350 metres strike extension north toward the Sariehu deposit.

Sariehu: 24 RC diamond drill holes for 13,666 metres tested mineralization below 2,000 metres RL, confirming mineralization at depth and along strike. The programme grew underground Mineral Reserves to over 169,000 ounces at 1.67g/t Au and supported the growth of M&I Resources to 241,600 ounces at 1.85 g/t Au (with production scheduled for 2029).

Sariehu-Mamnao Gap: 47 RC holes for 8,290 metres successfully closed the gap between the Sariehu and Mamnao deposits, confirming mineralization over 1 kilometre near-surface and supporting a Sariehu Extension M&I Mineral Resource of approximately 118,300 ounces at 0.96 g/t Au.

Suraw Underground: Drilling totalling 29 diamond holes for 9,650 metres focused on converting Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated classification between 1,700 and 1,650 metres RL, as well as testing the southern extension of mineralization. The programme added approximately 100,000 ounces at 2.37 g/t Au to M&I Mineral Resources, now totaling 323,000 ounces at 2.52 g/t Au.

Akoti South: 12 infill holes for 4,102 metres supported extension and resource upgrade drilling, adding approximately 12,000 ounces at 1.66 g/t Au to Mineral Reserves.

Mag Hinge: 31 holes over 3,369 metres of conversion drilling added 15,600 ounces at 1.15 g/t Au to Mineral Reserves, providing a new source of open-pit material.

Together, Obra, Sariehu, and northern Mamnao form the basis of a "North Mine" concept, which is a plan under evaluation to link mining of all three deposits into one operation. In 2024, drilling successfully closed the Sariehu-Mamnao Gap, confirming continuous mineralization over 1 kilometre near surface between the two deposits and added 73,000 ounces at 1.01 g/t Au the open pit Mineral Reserve base. Significant intercepts included 17m at 1.68 g/t Au from 10m (hole CHRC3495) and 15m at 1.95 g/t Au from 204m (hole CHRC3534).

Additional RC infill drilling was completed at Aboduabo, comprising 45 holes for 5,829 metres, aimed at improving resource confidence and supporting metallurgical test work. Significant intercepts including 19m at 2.20 g/t Au from 60m (hole CHRC3553) and 16.5m at 5.96 g/t Au from surface (CHRC3547).

Across the broader Chirano system, the 13 deposits collectively host 265,000 ounces of open pit M&I Mineral Resources at 1.08 g/t Au and over 2.2 million ounces of underground M&I Mineral Resources at 2.17 g/t Au. Mineralization remains open at depth throughout the system. Mineral Resource definition currently extends to approximately 600 metres below surface, however depth potential is readily demonstrated by Akwaaba, which is developed beyond 800 metres below surface, and Paboase, which was previously mined to approximately 950 metres below surface (at a grade of 3.57 g/t Au). This depth potential remains a key focus of exploration in 2026 and beyond.

2026 CHIRANO EXPLORATION PROGRAMME

Near-mine exploration

Drilling during 2026 directly follows up on the success of results returned in 2024-25, with near-mine drilling underway at Obra, Suraw, Sariehu, and the Obra-Sariehu and Sariehu-Mamnao gaps. Initial results from this drilling continue to support the case for a single, consolidated mining operation across Obra to Mamnao. Additional drilling at Akoti South, Tano and Mamnao is scheduled to commence later in the year, with Mag Hinge to follow in Q4 2026.

At the Obra-Sariehu Gap, drilling is testing near-surface mineralization between the two pits to evaluate open pit potential and support possible pit-linkage opportunities. Year-to-date, 26 RC/RCDD holes totaling 6,015 metres have been completed, confirming mineralization and providing encouraging support for an open-pit pushback assessment. Significant intercepts include 4.2m at 21.21 g/t Au from 324m, including 2.88m at 30.76 g/t Au from 324m (hole CHDD3771UG); and 12.6m at 1.59 g/t Au from 308m, including 9.6m at 1.88 g/t Au from 312m (hole CHRC3775D).

At Sariehu itself, drilling in 2026 aims to build on the existing 241,000 ounce underground M&I Mineral Resource, testing the down-dip extensions of mineralization between 1,850 - 1,900 metres RL, aiming to convert additional Inferred Resources to Indicated category ahead of underground development. Year-to-date, 11 diamond holes totaling 3,136 metres have been completed, with assays returning encouraging results that continue to demonstrate consistent mineralization along strike and at depth, including 20.4m at 1.67 g/t Au from 543.7m, including 2.4m at 2.75 g/t Au from 544m (hole CHRC3772D) and 6.2m at 2.15 g/t Au from 558m, including 3.2m at 3.02 g/t Au from 558m (hole CHRC3772DW1).

Suraw depth extension drilling is underway below 1,650 metres RL, aiming to test the strike and depth potential highlighted by the 2024-25 assay results, where intercepts of 18m at 3.60 g/t Au from 282m (hole CHDD3671UG), including 6.56m at 5.72 g/t Au and 12.5m at 7.30 g/t Au from 272m (hole CHDD3691UG), indicate further extension potential.

Mamnao drilling targeting the northern extension of the deposit is in progress, building on the successful infill/closure of the Sariehu-Mamnao Gap in 2024 and in support of further consolidating the North Mine concept.

At Tano, drilling targets a Mineral Resource upgrade below 1,800 metres RL and extension of mineralization in the western splays.

Drilling at Akoti South is scheduled to commence in Q3 2026, targeting further extension of the maiden Mineral Reserve along strike and at depth.

Mag Hinge drilling is scheduled for Q4 2026, targeting further Mineral Resource definition along strike and at depth in order to advance the near-surface oxide target from Pre-Feasibility Study stage toward eventual Mineral Reserve declaration.

BIBIANI GOLD MINE – EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT

The December 2025 Bibiani Mineral Resource is the result of a systematic near-mine drilling programme during 2024 and 2025 combined with updated geological modelling of the Main Pit. M&I Mineral Resources total 2.06 million ounces, inclusive of Mineral Reserves, with an additional 965,000 ounces of Inferred Mineral Resources. Updated Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 1.53 million ounces support a current 9-year Life of Mine plan including both open pit and underground material, with underground development scheduled to commence in late 2026.





The BSZ hosts a continuous and structurally controlled Mineralized corridor extending from Russel in the south through the Main Pit to Little Mug (now "Cut 6" and an extension of the Main Pit) in the north over 3.7 kilometres of strike - providing the geological framework for Bibiani’s near-mine growth strategy. Ongoing Mineral Resource definition and exploration drilling continues to test extensions of this system, both along strike and at depth.

Approximately 43,000 metres of near mine drilling was completed across the Main Pit and multiple satellite targets during 2024-25. Mineral Resource and Reserve movement during the period reflects mining depletion and exploration open pit additions at Walsh, Russel, Grasshopper and Main Pit (open pit and underground):

Main Pit / Big Mug: Drilling de-risked the underground Mineral Resource, generating a revised geological model where early reconciliation data shows better representation of the grade distribution.

Russel South: Approximately 12,500 metres of diamond and RC drilling tested strike and depth extensions, confirming near-surface mineralization 300 metres south of the Russel open pit, and high-grade results at depth.

Russel Underground: Drilling below the Russel pit shell has confirmed the down-dip extension of a high-grade shoot, supporting a preliminary assessment of underground potential below the current pit shell.

Main Pit

The Main Pit Mineral Resource, incorporating the Big Mug northern extension, now comprises M&I Mineral Resources of approximately 1.93 million ounces (inclusive of Mineral Reserves of 1.53 million ounces) and Inferred Resources of approximately 925,000 ounces. Main Pit has a total Mineralized strike length of approximately 4,000 metres, of which only 1,800 metres has been mined historically, while Mineral Resource definition currently extends to approximately 600 metres below surface. It remains open along strike and at depth, with the NNE-SSW trending and steeply dipping vein system interpreted to continue well below the current base of the defined Mineral Resource.

Approximately 43,000 metres of drilling in 2024-25 were completed at Bibiani, primarily focused on de-risking the Main Pit underground Mineral Resource ahead of underground development. Results supported a revised Mineral Resource evaluation and estimation with enhanced grade distribution, producing a more robust model. Further drilling is warranted ahead of underground mining and is a focus of the 2026 programme.





Figure 3. Plan map showing Bibiani operation and drill hole locations from recent 2024 to 2025 Resource drilling programmes and planned 2026 programmes.





Figure 4. Long-section of Bibiani Main Pit, showing Mineral Resource by category.

At Big Mug, over 7,460 metres of drilling successfully confirmed structural continuity of the Bibiani Main Underground footprint and demonstrated that mineralization remains open at depth. Notable intercepts included:

15m at 2.04 g/t Au from 154m (hole MGRCD25-504)

7m at 1.79 g/t Au from 179m and 7m at 3.39 g/t Au from 233m (hole MGRCD25-501)

13m at 1.37 g/t Au from 195m (hole MGRC25-548)

10m at 1.32 g/t Au from 190m and 7m at 2.79 g/t Au from 166m (hole MGRC25-546)

Below the current Main Pit Mineral Resource, three northerly plunging high-grade shoots (North, Central and South Deeps) have been interpreted as down-dip and down-plunge extensions of the Main Pit Mineralized system. Mineralization was recently confirmed to approximately 650 metres below surface and remains open, while high-grade shoots within North and South Deeps were historically stoped to a vertical depth of 850m in the 1920s – 1950s. Based on historical drilling and the Company’s current geological interpretation, the system is considered open to at least approximately 1,400 metres below surface.





Figure 5. Long-section of the Bibiani Main Pit (now encompassing Big Mug) and Cut 6 extension, showing significant 2024-26 drilling intercepts and interpreted mineralization grade shells (GXM) along the North, Central and South Deeps trends, which remain open at depth.

Russel South and Russel Underground

Exploration continues to investigate the down-dip potential and southern extension of Russel, which commenced producing oxide ore during the period, with 79,000 ounces to date. Approximately 12,500 metres of diamond and RC drilling was completed.

Recent assay results from Russel South, returned discontinuous mineralization along strike at surface, but confirmed an encouraging shallow intercept of 20 metres at 0.94 g/t Au from 145 metres (hole MGRC25-403), located approximately 300 metres south of the existing open pit, supporting potential for a southern open-pit extension.

At depth, drilling also identified a south-plunging zone of mineralization, returning a best intercept of 9 metres at 18.70 g/t Au from 264 metres (hole MGRCD24-308), complementing the previously identified north-plunging "Russel Underground" shoot indicate underground depth potential below the current open pit. This has supported an initial 38,000 ounce Indicated Mineral Resource at “Russel Underground” (2.55 g/t Au), with a further 4,000 ounces classified as Inferred. Significant results include 9.0 metres at 1.68 Au g/t Au from 197metres (hole MGRCD24-307) and 3.0m at 3.49 g/t Au from 237 metres (hole MGRCD24-299) along the south plunging shoot, and 11 metres at 15.81 g/t Au from 260 metres (hole MGRCD24-308), strengthening the north-plunging shoot.

Recent geological interpretation has also suggested that ‘the southern extremities of the Main Pit historical underground workings may be structurally connected to the north-easterly plunge of the mineralization at Russel. This potential link is to be tested as underground development of the Main Pit advances.





Figure 6. Long-section of Russel Pit showing open pit depletion and design, interpreted GXM grade shells, and pierce points for 2024-25 and planned 2026 drilling, highlighting south and north shoots which remain open at depth.

Advanced exploration was also completed at several near-mine targets with near-surface mineralization, targeting progression towards maiden Mineral Resource status. Further drilling of these targets is planned in 2026 including:

Cut 6 (Main Pit extension): 82 RC holes totaling 12,600 metres were completed, targeting the strike extension immediately north of Big Mug. Drilling successfully delineating gold mineralization, immediately north of the Bibiani Main Pit, over approximately 1.2 kilometres of strike, and averaging 40 metres below surface. The extension is currently progressing from the Advanced Exploration Stage into the Resource appraisal stage via infill and depth drilling.

Pamunu: 30 RC holes totalling 3,895 metres followed up historical drill results to enhance confidence in near-surface oxide mineralization, which is being evaluated as a potential future source of open pit material, with internal optimisation studies underway.

Asempaneye: Initial RC drilling testing three targets (T1, T2, T3) commenced in November 2025 and has intercepted moderate-to-high-grade, near-surface mineralization at T1 and T2 to date.

2026 BIBIANI EXPLORATION PROGRAMME

Near-mine exploration:

Asante's 2026 programme at Bibiani is focused on further conversion drilling of the Main Pit and Big Mug underground Mineral Resources, while advancing several parallel workstreams across near-mine satellite targets and step-out drilling across the BSZ. This work is set to build on the significant results defined in 2025 between the Main Pit and Cut 6 (previously the "Little Mug" prospect) along the BSZ, the Elizabeth North trend, and from the South-West Trend ("SWT") target to Asempaneye.

Approximately 25,685 of 33,250 metres of planned RC and diamond drilling has been completed year-to-date. At the Main Pit, three mother-and-daughter diamond drill holes targeting a central north-plunging shoot beneath the underground Mineral Resource have been completed for a total of 3,307 metres (comprising 298 metres of pre-collared RC drilling and 3,009 metres of diamond drilling). Results were positive, confirming mineralization to approximately 650 metres below surface, which is open at depth. Significant Mineralized intersections include 29.1m at 1.17 g/t Au from 591m (hole MGDD25-550) and 13m at 1.18 g/t Au from 475m (hole MGRCD25-528). Building on this result, a proof-of-concept drilling programme has commenced to test three interpreted Deeps targets – North, Central and South – via 12 navigational diamond drill holes along three drill fences. Drilling along the Central Deeps fence has recently commenced, aiming to test the down plunge extension of mineralization confirmed by the previously mentioned mother-and-daughter holes, with the deepest hole being tested first to a target depth of approximately 1,600 metres.

Additional Mineral Resource definition drilling continues at the Main Pit, aimed at confirming grade continuity, refining geometry, and upgrading Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated classification. Geological interpretation and 3D modelling remains ongoing, with the new drilling and structural data expected to improve understanding of geometry and continuity, supporting further underground Mineral Resource conversion and growth.

At Russel, infill and depth extension drilling is planned to target underground potential identified below the Russel pit shell, ahead of commencing a formal underground study. At Russel South, follow-up drilling is set to test the down-dip and along-strike near surface mineralization identified approximately 300 metres south of the Russel open pit.

Cut 6 (Main Pit extension): Resource development drilling is underway in 2026, focused on advancing the southern section of the extension to Indicated Resource category. Approximately 15,000 metres of planned infill and Mineral Resource definition drilling is underway to follow up on near-surface oxide mineralization over a defined strike of approximately 1.2km.

SWT/ Asempaneye: Step-out drilling south of Russel continues from the SWT target with 13,000 metres of RC drilling planned to test partially drilled geochemical anomalism and the strike extension toward and including Asempaneye.

Pamunu: Open pit targets are being advanced over 20,000 metres of planned RC drilling, following up on 2025 grade control results to increase confidence in near-surface oxide mineralization.

Elizabeth Hill: Drilling is scheduled from Q4 2025 to target open-pit potential across an approximate 1 km strike.

Building on the 2026 programme, Asante plans a revitalised and expanded FY2027 exploration budget at Bibiani, targeting increased near-mine drilling metres to rebuild the resource pipeline following the constrained 2024–2025 exploration period. This will focus on further definition and extension drilling across the Main Pit Deeps targets, Cut 6, and the SWT/Asempaneye trend, alongside continued greenfields testing at the Asuontaa and Donkoto licences.

GREENFIELDS EXPLORATION STRATEGY

Beyond near-mine growth described above, Asante is also advancing greenfields exploration across the broader CBC, holding an extensive and largely untested land package comprising 775 km² of prospecting licences around Chirano and further prospective ground across Bibiani's Asuontaa and Donkoto licenses. The Company's greenfields strategy is to systematically screen its tenure through regional surface mapping, geochemistry and geophysics, building a ranked and risked pipeline of first pass drill targets to test, while progressing the highest priority zones toward maiden Mineral Resource status over time.

At Chirano, drill pad preparation is underway at the Anansu Prospecting License following up encouraging near-surface mapping and trenching at the Nyama Yama and DBS targets, with first-pass drilling planned in Q4 2026 at Futa South and, further north, at Aso-Meko, Chine and the Aboduabo extension/Zone 3A. At Bibiani, field mapping and grab sampling completed in 2025 confirmed gold mineralization in granitoids and quartz veins at the Yaro and Bredi targets within the Asuontaa license, with follow-up drill testing planned into 2027.

Given the scale and historically underexplored nature of the CBC, which Asante considers comparable to prolific greenstone belts such as the Lefroy-Boulder Fault Zone of Western Australia and Abitibi Greenstone Belt in North America, the Company views greenfields exploration as a multi-year and corridor-wide opportunity to define new mining operations beyond the existing Bibiani and Chirano operations.

QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL

The 2026 drilling program was conducted in accordance with industry best practices and followed drilling, sampling, QA/QC and data management procedures previously implemented at Chirano. These procedures have been reviewed and validated by the Asante Gold Exploration team and various external Qualified Persons and are consistent with accepted industry standards.

Asante employs a QA/QC program consistent with industry best practices. Drilling was conducted by GTS Drilling Services, Deep Rock Drilling and Toomahit Drilling and was supervised by the Asante exploration teams. Selected drill core intervals were cut in half with a diamond blade saw. Half of the sampled core was left in the core box and the remaining half was bagged and sealed. Asante utilizes accredited laboratories, and the samples were transported to either ALS-Kumasi or the Intertek laboratory in Tarkwa, Ghana. Gold was analyzed by 50-gram fire assay with Atomic Absorption-finish. Certified reference material (CRM) standards, duplicates, and coarse blank material are inserted. Results from the QA/QC program indicate that assay quality is within acceptable limits and supports the reliability of the analytical data.

ABOUT THE TECHNICAL REPORTS

The updated technical reports, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Asante Gold Bibiani Limited, Ghana, West Africa" and "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Asante Gold Chirano Limited, Ghana, West Africa", each with an effective date of 31 December 2025 and an issue date of 5 August 2026, have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reports supersede the prior technical reports for Bibiani and Chirano filed on 30 April 2024. Readers are encouraged to read the technical reports in their entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and risks, available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website at www.asantegold.com.

QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Bertram, Vice President Geology of Asante Gold Corporation, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.The updated technical reports were prepared by the following independent Qualified Persons: David Michael Begg of dMb Management Services Pty Ltd; Clive Brown and Galen White of Bara Consulting Limited; and Glenn Bezuidenhout of GB Independent Consulting Pty Ltd. Each Qualified Person has reviewed and approved the portions of the technical reports relevant to their area of responsibility. None of the independent Qualified Persons hold any interest in Asante, its associated parties, or in any of the mineral properties which are the subject of this news release.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This news release includes certain terms or performance measures commonly used in the mining industry that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including "life of mine". Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

ABOUT ASANTE GOLD CORPORATION

Asante is a growing mid-tier gold producer, developer and explorer with a high-quality portfolio of assets located on two of West Africa's most prolific and prospective gold belts in Ghana. The Company operates the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines on the Sefwi-Bibiani Gold Belt in Ghana's Western North Region, where it holds an extensive and underexplored land position spanning more than 80 kilometres of strike. Asante is also advancing its Kubi Gold Project on the Ashanti Gold Belt, extending the Company's footprint across Ghana's most productive gold corridor. Committed to responsible mining and the creation of lasting value for its shareholders, people and host communities, Asante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Ghana Stock Exchange, and the OTCQX Market in the United States. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.asantegold.com.

Figure 7. Asante Portfolio, Ghana.

About The Bibiani Gold Mine

Bibiani is an operating open pit gold mine situated in the Western North Region of Ghana, with historical gold production of more than 4.5 million ounces. The mine is fully permitted with mining and processing infrastructure on-site, including a refurbished process plant and associated mining infrastructure. Asante commenced mining at Bibiani in late February 2022, with commercial production announced on 10 November 2022.

About The Chirano Gold Mine

Chirano is an operating open pit and underground mine located in the Western Region of Ghana. The mine was first explored and developed in 1996 and began production in October 2005. Chirano comprises multiple open pit and underground operations and has produced over 3 million ounces of gold. Asante acquired its 90% interest in Chirano in August 2022.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; life of mine; future exploration plans and strategies; growth strategies at Bibiani and Chirano; and planned production. These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: the impact of inflation and disruptions to the global, regional and local supply chains; tonnage of mineralized material to be mined and processed; future anticipated prices for gold and assumed foreign exchange rates; the timing and impact of planned capital expenditure projects, including anticipated sustaining, project, and exploration expenditures; risks related to increased barriers to trade, including tariffs and duties; grades and recoveries; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled development and/or production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for the Company's operations are received in a timely manner; the Company's ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to mineral properties and the surface rights necessary for its operations, including contractual rights from third parties and adjacent property owners; whether the Company is able to maintain a strong financial condition and have sufficient capital, or have access to capital, to sustain its business and operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the duration and effect of local and world-wide inflationary pressures and the potential for economic recessions; fluctuations in the price of gold; fluctuations in currency markets; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships and claims by local communities; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where we operate, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments in countries where the Company may carry on business, including legal restrictions relating to mining, risks relating to expropriation; variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its planned activities, the Company's inability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business and growth strategies, and those risk factors identified in the Company's management's discussions and analysis and the most recent annual information form. The reader is referred to the Company's public disclosure record which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the securities exchanges on which the Company is listed, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

Fred Attakumah – Executive Vice President and Country Manager

investor@asantegold.com

+1 604 661 9400 or +233 303 972 147



APPENDIX A: MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES AND RESERVE ESTIMATES

The Mineral Resource and Reserve estimates are reported in accordance with the requirements and guidelines of NI 43-101 (small discrepancies may occur due to the effect of rounding).

Mineral Resource Estimates

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves. The Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves that may be derived from them. Tonnes have been rounded to the nearest 10,000t and ounces to the nearest 1,000oz to reflect these as estimates.

Table 1: Bibiani Gold Mine – Total Mineral Resource Inventory as at 31 December 2025

Classification Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Gold (koz) Measured 0.12 1.35 5 Indicated 30.71 2.09 2,059 Measured + Indicated 30.83 2.08 2,064 Inferred 16.25 1.85 965

Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Tonnes and ounces have been rounded and this may result in minor discrepancies. Open Pit Mineral Resources have been reported above a cut-off grade of 0.36g/t Au, constrained within a conceptual pit shell using a US$2,500/oz gold price to satisfy reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction ("RPEEE"). Underground Mineral Resources have been reported using a cut-off grade of 0.66g/t Au (Main Pit and Russel) and 0.81g/t Au (Walsh/Strauss), within conceptual mineable shape optimization ("MSO") shapes using a US$2,500/oz gold price to satisfy RPEEE. Inferred Mineral Resources have a lower level of confidence than that applying to Indicated Mineral Resources and have not been converted to Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

Table 2: Chirano Gold Mine – Total Mineral Resource Inventory as at 31 December 2025

Classification Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Gold (koz) Measured 12.40 2.07 827 Indicated 27.70 1.91 1.703 Measured + Indicated 40.01 1.96 2,531 Inferred 13.80 1.87 830

Mineral Resource Estimate expressed on a 100% basis; Asante owns 90% of the Chirano Mine. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Tonnes and ounces have been rounded and this may result in minor discrepancies. Open Pit Mineral Resources have been reported using a cut-off grade of 0.40g/t Au, constrained within a conceptual pit shell using a US$2,500/oz gold price to satisfy RPEEE. Underground Mineral Resources have been reported using deposit-specific cut-off grades ranging from 1.08g/t Au to 1.25g/t Au, within conceptual MSO shapes using a US$2,500/oz gold price to satisfy RPEEE. Inferred Mineral Resources have a lower level of confidence than that applying to Indicated Mineral Resources and have not been converted to Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.



Mineral Reserve Estimates

Table 3: Bibiani Gold Mine – Mineral Reserve Estimate as at 31 December 2025

Classification Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Gold (koz) Proven 0.14 0.93 4 Probable 23.61 2.01 1,523 Total Proven and Probable 23.75 2.00 1,527

Mineral Reserves reported in accordance with NI 43-101. Mineral Reserves are estimated using a gold price of US$2,100/oz. Tonnes and ounces have been rounded and this may result in minor discrepancies. Life of Mine of nine years, including open pit and underground operations. The Mineral Reserve estimates contained herein may be subject to legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential exploitation of such Mineral Reserves.





Table 4: Chirano Gold Mine – Mineral Reserve Estimate as at 31 December 2025

Classification Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Gold (koz) Proven 5.88 1.53 289 Probable 17.81 1.77 1,014 Total Proven and Probable 23.69 1.71 1,303

Mineral Reserves reported in accordance with NI 43-101. Mineral Reserve Estimate expressed on a 100% basis; Asante owns 90% of the Chirano Mine. Mineral Reserves are estimated using a gold price of US$2,100/oz. Tonnes and ounces have been rounded and this may result in minor discrepancies. Life of Mine of seven years, including open pit and underground operations. The Mineral Reserve estimates contained herein may be subject to legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential exploitation of such Mineral Reserves.

APPENDIX B:

Chirano Drill Program – Collar Details

Table 5: Sariehu Extension – 2024/25 Surface Drilling Collar Positions

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID

North

(Local Grid) East

(Local Grid) Elevation

(Local Grid)

Depth

(m) Azimuth

TN Dip

(˚) Hole

Type SARIEHU EXTENSION

2024-2025

CHRC3467 38824.79 14947.86 2493.64 257.00 89.5 -55.7 RC CHRC3469 38837.46 14980.18 2490.63 175.00 89.1 -46.5 RC CHRC3470 38900.00 14949.16 2495.48 260.00 87.3 -60.0 RC CHRC3471 38983.15 15035.43 2452.91 103.00 86.6 -45.0 RC CHRC3472 38982.75 15034.54 2452.95 134.00 90.0 -62.0 RC CHRC3473 38950.21 15070.25 2442.12 65.00 87.9 -52.1 RC CHRC3474 39054.40 14967.13 2482.15 230.00 88.8 -52.0 RC CHRC3476 39027.43 14997.23 2465.08 150.00 87.0 -45.0 RC CHRC3477 39081.96 14971.72 2493.74 190.00 88.6 -46.0 RC CHRC3478 38946.67 14979.37 2479.50 190.00 87.7 -52.8 RC CHRC3479 38946.79 14978.59 2479.49 214.00 86.8 -62.2 RC CHRC3480 38858.73 14941.73 2498.87 320.00 85.5 -63.0 RC CHRC3481 38870.69 14947.57 2498.29 217.00 89.0 -44.5 RC CHRC3482 38870.93 14944.70 2498.39 259.00 83.6 -55.2 RC CHRC3484 39000.88 15019.90 2457.21 163.00 87.6 -67.5 RC CHRC3485 39027.99 14990.90 2465.34 187.00 86.5 -60.5 RC CHRC3486 38969.71 15073.91 2445.27 60.00 90.0 -44.4 RC CHRC3487 39083.62 14967.06 2493.67 235.00 86.0 -59.0 RC CHRC3489 38924.83 15035.50 2463.09 100.00 88.8 -58.5 RC CHRC3490 38924.75 15033.77 2463.08 127.00 88.8 -58.5 RC CHRC3491 39054.50 14965.74 2481.81 254.00 89.0 -64.0 RC CHRC3494 39125.23 14909.23 2505.21 260.00 86.8 -45.3 RC CHRC3495 39125.11 14908.18 2505.24 280.00 86.8 -52.0 RC CHRC3507 39099.66 14901.53 2497.51 50.00 90.0 -46.2 RC CHRC3508 39099.77 14899.55 2497.42 58.00 89.7 -67.1 RC CHRC3509 39075.04 14874.03 2496.46 67.00 89.6 -45.2 RC CHRC3510 39024.86 14869.92 2481.44 37.00 90.1 -50.0 RC CHRC3511 39045.71 14871.86 2484.96 38.00 90.0 -60.0 RC CHRC3512 39124.75 14880.25 2508.63 71.00 90.0 -55.0 RC CHRC3513 39124.98 14948.91 2505.02 217.00 88.0 -45.0 RC CHRC3515 39148.88 14867.56 2512.98 320.00 85.0 -51.1 RC CHRC3516 39174.07 14893.64 2490.02 70.00 85.0 -54.0 RC CHRC3517 39223.45 14889.59 2472.66 70.00 84.8 -53.0 RC CHRC3518 38865.23 14944.09 2498.44 253.00 91.9 -57.0 RC CHRC3520D 38915.05 14955.23 2491.29 237.20 88.0 -57.0 RC CHRC3521 39116.18 14856.05 2511.75 100.00 88.5 -49.1 RC CHRC3522 39175.24 14984.99 2490.79 175.00 88.4 -46.1 RC CHRC3523 39175.27 14982.20 2490.88 211.00 88.8 -58.0 RC CHRC3525 39149.55 14991.28 2491.00 180.00 87.3 -54.1 RC CHRC3526 39125.02 14994.21 2490.89 163.00 86.8 -47.0 RC CHRC3527 39082.61 14997.12 2489.88 157.00 89.0 -45.0 RC CHRC3528 38874.91 14999.64 2489.12 157.00 89.9 -45.0 RC CHRC3529 38775.56 14958.75 2481.62 217.00 90.0 -45.0 RC CHRC3531 38775.50 14956.80 2481.73 254.00 88.0 -55.0 RC CHRC3532 39140.85 14905.59 2503.72 271.00 87.6 -45.0 RC CHRC3533 38725.00 14947.44 2469.54 234.00 87.6 -45.0 RC CHRC3534 38724.73 14945.30 2469.61 253.00 90.0 -54.0 RC



Table 6: Mamnao North – 2024/25 Surface Drilling Collar Positions

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID North

(Local Grid) East

(Local Grid) Elevation

(Local Grid) Depth

(m) Azimuth

TN Dip

(˚) Hole

Type MAMNAO NORTH

2024-2025

CHRC3570 40350.01 14995.12 2362.05 140.00 89.8 -61.0 RC CHRC3571 40350.16 15027.58 2361.77 100.00 89.9 -48.0 RC CHRC3572 40350.01 15063.73 2361.27 109.00 89.7 -45.1 RC CHRC3573 40324.99 14981.91 2362.53 160.00 89.6 -56.0 RC CHRC3574 40300.12 14967.35 2362.49 200.00 89.7 -45.0 RC CHRC3575 40325.28 15027.51 2361.98 121.00 89.5 -45.0 RC CHRC3577 40349.55 15011.68 2361.83 145.00 89.9 -55.0 RC



Table 7: Aboduabo – 2024/25 Surface Drilling Collar Positions

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID North

(Local Grid) East

(Local Grid) Elevation

(Local Grid) Depth

(m) Azimuth

TN Dip

(˚) Hole

Type ABODUABO

2024-2025

CHRC3536 42606.76 15441.74 2314.31 300.00 72.0 -45.0 RC CHRC3537 42601.63 15407.38 2317.21 270.00 72.6 -45.1 RC CHRC3538 42675.11 15424.01 2277.70 120.00 74.6 -45.0 RC CHRC3539 42639.49 15432.37 2295.03 130.00 75.0 -45.0 RC CHRC3540 42528.56 15494.07 2307.36 140.00 91.0 -45.0 RC CHRC3541 42528.56 15492.94 2307.40 170.00 91.0 -54.9 RC CHRC3542 42559.04 15492.26 2306.44 211.00 91.0 -47.0 RC CHRC3543 42559.00 15494.41 2306.20 140.00 91.0 -57.0 RC CHRC3544 42576.00 15495.84 2306.32 229.00 83.0 -50.0 RC CHRC3545 42506.70 15570.10 2291.76 80.00 250.0 -45.0 RC CHRC3546 42475.13 15560.20 2292.83 37.00 270.0 -45.0 RC CHRC3547 42472.87 15571.68 2293.15 120.00 85.0 -45.0 RC CHRC3548 42702.80 15412.28 2262.73 79.00 74.9 -45.0 RC CHRC3549 42702.42 15410.91 2262.94 107.00 74.8 -58.0 RC CHRC3550 42074.19 15677.19 2390.26 123.00 265.2 -48.0 RC CHRC3551 42125.14 15640.75 2410.63 169.00 89.8 -45.0 RC CHRC3552 42125.74 15638.25 2410.74 229.00 81.7 -71.9 RC CHRC3553 42099.88 15642.91 2411.21 160.00 89.9 -55.0 RC CHRC3554 42025.68 15656.54 2397.62 109.00 93.9 -54.0 RC CHRC3555 42054.96 15628.74 2402.59 106.00 84.9 -50.0 RC CHRC3556 42679.66 15465.97 2274.11 133.00 269.9 -45.0 RC CHRC3557 42679.61 15487.58 2273.50 157.00 269.5 -46.1 RC CHRC3559 42575.15 15447.20 2324.45 170.00 89.7 -51.0 RC CHRC3560 42580.55 15445.41 2324.42 133.00 74.7 -45.0 RC CHRC3561 42502.88 15578.88 2291.91 127.00 95.0 -45.0 RC



Table 8: Akwaaba – 2024/25 Underground Drilling Collar Positions

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID North

(Local Grid) East

(Local Grid) Elevation

(Local Grid) Depth

(m) Azimuth

TN Dip

(˚) Hole

Type AKWAABA

2024-2025

CHDD3620UG 31762.09 17000.26 1432.88 299.90 265.1 -47.1 DD CHDD3622UG 31761.63 16999.96 1432.90 276.20 256.9 -35.6 DD CHDD3624UG 31761.45 17000.41 1432.84 322.40 248.2 -46.9 DD CHDD3625UG 31761.53 17000.54 1432.75 413.50 249.6 -51.9 DD



Table 9: Akoti South – 2024/25 Surface Drilling Collar Positions

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID North

(Local Grid) East

(Local Grid) Elevation

(Local Grid) Depth

(m) Azimuth

TN Dip

(˚) Hole

Type AKOTI SOUTH

2024-2025

CHRC3563D 34628.52 15614.24 2361.14 306.00 91.7 -57.0 RCDD CHRC3566D 34776.89 15574.31 2339.16 298.65 85.6 -54.2 RCDD CHRC3568 34579.85 15634.64 2361.22 271.00 91.5 -50.0 RC CHRC3578D 34674.23 15590.35 2355.33 321.60 89.9 -55.0 RCDD CHRC3579D 34674.34 15588.59 2355.39 360.00 89.6 -60.0 RCDD CHRC3581D 34653.87 15614.83 2357.95 315.20 88.4 -58.2 RCDD CHRC3583D 34773.36 15548.71 2342.00 398.30 87.8 -62.1 RCDD CHRC3586D 34702.39 15585.35 2352.81 396.20 89.2 -57.7 RCDD CHRC3589D 34829.88 15587.41 2321.56 285.15 93.2 -53.7 RCDD CHRC3590 34628.82 15622.28 2360.74 254.00 89.8 -48.6 RC CHRC3591D 34677.32 15587.48 2354.81 401.30 92.8 -62.7 RCDD CHRC3593D 34600.41 15598.61 2366.81 386.60 89.5 -64.4 RCDD



Table 10: Obra – 2024/25/26 Underground Drilling Collar Positions

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID North

(Local Grid) East

(Local Grid) Elevation

(UTM) Depth

(m) Azimuth

TN Dip

(˚) Hole

Type OBRA

2024-2025

CHDD3466UG 38020.51 15095.99 2118.05 350.80 279.1 -38.0 DD CHDD3468UG 38020.11 15095.71 2117.65 353.70 271.4 -45.0 DD CHDD3475UG 38021.03 15096.09 2117.84 395.70 292.4 -41.4 DD CHDD3483UG 38021.31 15096.18 2118.22 323.80 301.0 -29.6 DD CHDD3488UG 38021.75 15096.06 2119.04 239.80 306.5 -2.1 DD CHDD3492UG 38019.61 15095.54 2119.97 221.50 260.0 13.3 DD CHDD3496UG 38020.64 15095.82 2119.50 206.80 282.4 6.3 DD CHDD3497UG 38021.22 15096.02 2119.13 227.70 296.1 0.3 DD CHDD3498UG 38020.45 15095.85 2120.20 205.90 277.1 17.8 DD CHDD3499UG 38020.07 15095.71 2119.59 206.60 268.9 7.0 DD CHDD3500UG 38021.17 15096.06 2119.75 209.70 297.3 11.3 DD CHDD3501UG 38019.40 15095.62 2119.40 227.60 255.8 4.8 DD CHDD3502UG 38018.84 15095.50 2119.44 215.50 244.8 5.4 DD CHDD3503UG 38018.84 15095.58 2120.31 200.48 245.3 17.9 DD CHDD3504UG 38020.01 15096.07 2117.59 417.10 268.4 -51.5 DD CHDD3505UG 38020.53 15096.02 2117.64 396.00 277.9 -47.9 DD CHDD3506UG 38020.65 15096.17 2117.65 438.10 285.8 -50.7 DD CHDD3514UG 38020.02 15095.75 2118.36 275.80 269.0 -24.4 DD CHDD3519UG 38020.00 15095.81 2118.29 300.00 276.9 -28.6 DD CHDD3524UG 38021.06 15096.10 2118.30 309.50 293.9 -28.9 DD CHDD3530UG 38020.88 15096.11 2118.02 342.00 290.2 -37.7 DD CHDD3535UG 38020.90 15096.05 2117.67 395.20 291.3 -44.3 DD CHDD3638UG 37814.67 15073.81 2011.41 334.60 291.2 -43.9 DD CHDD3645UG 37814.12 15073.86 2011.40 353.50 279.4 -49.5 DD CHDD3651UG 37815.35 15074.15 2011.35 461.20 309.4 -43.1 DD CHDD3654UG 37814.96 15073.93 2011.32 404.70 299.6 -45.0 DD CHDD3655UG 37813.98 15073.96 2011.32 428.80 276.2 -52.1 DD CHDD3656UG 37814.46 15074.01 2011.36 388.30 288.6 -50.6 DD CHDD3657UG 37812.96 15074.05 2011.44 443.90 247.3 -49.6 DD CHDD3658UG 37812.70 15073.69 2011.44 365.60 245.0 -42.5 DD CHDD3659UG 37812.00 15074.02 2011.35 380.20 227.4 -41.0 DD CHDD3660UG 37813.59 15073.91 2011.34 461.80 265.4 -55.0 DD CHDD3661UG 37815.10 15073.82 2011.49 344.80 300.5 -40.7 DD CHDD3662UG 37815.71 15074.12 2011.51 473.70 317.4 -37.0 DD CHDD3663UG 37815.53 15074.04 2011.57 437.80 311.4 -37.6 DD CHDD3664UG 37815.22 15073.93 2011.41 404.70 304.6 -42.8 DD CHDD3665UG 37815.12 15074.10 2011.40 489.50 305.1 -47.6 DD CHDD3666UG 37814.75 15073.95 2011.38 426.00 295.3 -51.1 DD CHDD3667UG 37815.91 15074.36 2011.86 464.50 319.9 -31.0 DD CHDD3670UG 37813.53 15073.68 2011.44 407.40 265.3 -50.8 DD CHDD3672UG 37814.79 15073.83 2011.38 413.30 295.2 -48.8 DD CHDD3676UG 37813.68 15073.61 2011.60 293.80 269.0 -43.6 DD CHDD3678UG 37812.54 15073.85 2011.31 458.20 241.9 -49.9 DD CHDD3682UG 37813.96 15073.79 2011.44 380.30 276.4 -50.2 DD CHDD3685UG 37814.80 15073.99 2011.39 359.50 295.4 -45.6 DD CHDD3689UG 37815.65 15074.50 2011.44 527.20 317.8 -41.0 DD



Table 11: Sariehu – 2024/25/26 Underground Drilling Collar Positions

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID North

(UTM) East

(UTM) Elevation

(UTM) Depth

(m) Azimuth

TN Dip

(˚) Hole

Type SARIEHU

2024-2025

CHRC3618D 38449.86 14742.61 2506.37 447.10 85.8 -54.5 RCDD CHRC3621D 38550.11 14729.97 2507.56 529.20 89.7 -54.1 RCDD CHRC3623D 38481.66 14688.78 2519.87 526.10 86.8 -52.6 RCDD CHRC3626D 38650.18 14794.46 2482.38 466.40 85.8 -56.4 RCDD CHRC3627D 38624.16 14790.52 2491.12 402.50 85.3 -46.0 RCDD CHRC3631D 38500.84 14806.48 2486.48 339.90 86.7 -47.5 RCDD CHRC3632D 38500.99 14699.03 2519.14 555.50 87.0 -59.0 RCDD CHRC3636D 38400.70 14669.18 2508.84 579.30 88.8 -57.5 RCDD CHRC3639D 38353.18 14728.83 2484.23 450.20 86.7 -52.0 RCDD CHRC3648D 38480.23 14684.43 2519.97 603.30 91.3 -59.1 RCDD CHRC3652D 38500.59 14615.06 2536.86 642.30 85.5 -56.3 RCDD CHRC3653D 38573.82 14719.68 2510.49 488.40 88.0 -50.2 RCDD CHRC3668D 38624.84 14718.11 2507.16 609.30 89.7 -65.0 RCDD CHRC3669D 38376.94 14695.44 2498.76 501.10 87.3 -50.7 RCDD CHRC3675D 38376.90 14689.81 2499.08 624.50 87.0 -63.0 RCDD CHRC3679D 38573.81 14718.85 2510.49 588.10 87.8 -59.0 RCDD CHRC3681D 38670.12 14782.09 2481.26 512.00 85.0 -60.0 RCDD CHRC3686D 38525.87 14626.74 2534.60 672.20 91.0 -58.0 DD CHRC3688D 38667.27 14782.35 2481.74 588.00 87.6 -67.0 RCDD CHRC3693D 38529.73 14626.60 2534.42 708.20 84.9 -62.4 RCDD



Table 12: Mag Hinge – 2024/25 Drilling Collar Positions

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID North

(Local

Grid) East

(Local Grid) Elevation

(Local Grid) Depth

(m) Azimuth

TN Dip

(˚) Hole

Type MAG HINGE 2024-2025

CHDD3596 27999.29 17647.47 2231.87 85.3 88.4 -45.0 DD CHDD3603 27828.38 17663.25 2225.97 92.8 87.9 -45.0 DD CHDD3606 27779.82 17678.21 2227.73 82.4 88.9 -69.0 DD CHRC3597 27974.83 17656.48 2231.80 70.0 89.2 -45.0 RC CHRC3598 27924.48 17665.81 2227.59 70.0 85.2 -56.7 RC CHRC3600 27912.76 17656.53 2224.97 80.0 89.9 -49.5 RC CHRC3601 27924.16 17598.31 2225.53 140.0 89.0 -52.0 RC CHRC3602 27949.78 17647.63 2226.40 84.0 90.0 -45.0 RC CHRC3604 27828.46 17660.37 2225.85 125.0 88.8 -78.0 RC CHRC3605 27779.56 17676.44 2227.52 73.0 88.7 -45.0 RC CHRC3607 27723.39 17681.19 2232.05 60.0 90.0 -46.0 RC CHRC3609 27699.70 17689.25 2235.98 60.0 88.8 -53.0 RC CHRC3610 27722.70 17657.42 2230.09 104.0 89.9 -51.0 RC CHRC3611 27722.74 17656.03 2229.96 109.0 88.8 -73.0 RC CHRC3612 28075.28 17653.05 2240.64 73.0 89.8 -47.0 RC CHRC3613 28051.19 17655.91 2239.55 67.0 87.6 -45.1 RC CHRC3614 28100.20 17646.73 2240.49 55.0 90.2 -45.2 RC CHRC3615 28125.07 17649.37 2241.41 280.0 88.1 -47.0 RC CHRC3616 27700.05 17661.93 2232.45 80.0 90.0 -53.0 RC CHRC3617 27699.68 17660.64 2232.67 120.0 90.0 -71.1 RC CHRC3634 27974.99 17593.90 2223.26 133.0 86.1 -48.1 RC CHRC3637D 27950.10 17546.35 2221.17 189.6 88.7 -51.1 RCDD CHRC3640 27872.68 17548.14 2221.95 116.0 89.9 -62.0 NE CHRC3641D 27874.79 17620.83 2222.68 89.0 89.6 -48.1 RCDD CHRC3642 27950.08 17670.89 2231.35 31.0 89.6 -45.0 RC CHRC3643 27748.08 17654.61 2224.95 80.0 90.0 -53.1 RC CHRC3644 27773.81 17610.46 2224.02 120.0 89.0 -45.0 RC CHRC3646 27746.24 17608.63 2224.81 186.0 87.0 -74.0 RC CHRC3647D 27828.67 17579.10 2222.88 149.9 86.5 -56.1 RCDD CHRC3649 28023.74 17660.64 2236.94 31.0 89.8 -45.0 RC



Table 13: Sariehu-Obra Gap – 2026 Surface Drilling Collar Positions

Mineralised

Deposit Hole ID North

(Local Grid) East

(Local Grid) Elevation

(Local Grid) Depth

(m) Azimuth

TN Dip

(˚) Hole

Type OBRA-SARIEHU GAP 2026

CHRC3735 37971.94 14882.33 2444.34 205 87.1 -48 RC CHRC3737 37925.11 14881.83 2441.07 224 86.8 -54.9 RC CHRC3740 37925.79 14884.32 2440.89 193 87.2 -47 RC CHRC3741 37874.97 14891.67 2434.5 180 86.5 -47 RC CHRC3742 37874.87 14890.87 2434.43 242 85.8 -60.1 RC CHRC3744 38009.73 14893.03 2437.16 230 91.4 -61 RC CHRC3745 38025.11 14895.5 2436.75 174 87.2 -47 RC CHRC3747 38025.19 14890.96 2436.77 223 87 -60 RC CHRC3748 38049.52 14894.37 2436.07 180 87.9 -47.1 RC CHRC3749 38049.51 14894.45 2436.04 235 87.1 -63 RC CHRC3752 38075.87 14895.29 2436.48 187 86.8 -47.1 RC CHRC3753 38075.63 14894.01 2436.49 238 87.2 -62 RC CHRC3754 38150.51 14841.7 2476.24 260 87.3 -47 RC CHRC3757 38150.36 14830.59 2476.76 307 90 -56 RC CHRC3760 38175.18 14813.43 2478.09 289 90 -42.5 RC CHRC3761 38174.86 14809.89 2478.22 318 90 -54 RC CHRC3764 38152.56 14841.97 2476.2 110 87.8 -47.1 RC CHRC3765D 38199.52 14779.85 2477.49 338.8 90 -48 RCDD CHRC3769D 38250.2 14787.92 2455.65 318.78 87 -47 RCDD CHRC3774D 38250.77 14786.32 2455.72 344.9 87.3 -50 RCDD CHRC3775D 38249.9 14783.06 2456 345.1 91.66 -47.98 RCDD CHRC3778D 38097.79 14796.57 2486.87 327.1 88.1 -47 RCDD CHRC3781D 38099.14 14797.33 2486.79 335.9 91.5 -52 RCDD CHRC3783 37920.63 14995.66 2433.96 70 90 -47 RC CHRC3784 38073.78 14981.59 2410.85 60 90 -47 RC CHRC3785 37968.73 15005.2 2416.03 80 90 -47 RC



Table 14: Suraw – 2026 Surface Drilling Collar Positions

Mineralised

Deposit Hole ID North

(Local Grid) East

(Local Grid) Elevation

(Local Grid) Depth

(m) Azimuth

TN Dip

(˚) Hole

Type SURAW 2026

CHDD3731UG 34104.83 16043.39 1883.95 380.1 44.0 -55.9 DD CHDD3733UG 34105.47 16043.22 1883.94 399.5 29.6 -46.1 DD CHDD3738UG 34104.33 16043.67 1883.90 369.0 63.0 -57.9 DD CHDD3743UG 34104.00 16043.77 1883.93 376.0 71.1 -59.6 DD CHDD3750UG 34103.18 16044.02 1883.98 350.8 98.4 -53.5 DD CHDD3756UG 34103.48 16043.89 1883.91 365.8 89.2 -57.9 DD CHDD3762UG 34102.96 16044.07 1883.96 341.8 104.6 -50.8 DD CHDD3766UG 34105.14 16043.38 1883.93 364.5 38.8 -50.0 DD CHDD3770UG 34103.81 16043.85 1883.90 354.6 81.3 -58.2 DD CHDD3773UG 34105.03 16043.32 1883.89 386.3 38.2 -54.1 DD CHDD3777UG 34103.19 16043.89 1883.90 356.3 99.0 -57.9 DD CHDD3780UG 34102.86 16044.41 1884.07 272.9 105.1 -40.9 DD CHDD3788UG 34104.88 16043.18 1883.92 442.3 39.3 -59.3 DD CHDD3790UG 34104.16 16043.70 1883.90 417.4 70.0 -63.0 DD



Chirano Drill Program – Significant Assay Results

Table 15: Sariehu Extension – 2024/25 Significant Intercepts

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) SARIEHU EXTENSION

2024-2025

CHRC3487 210.00 225.00 12.15 1.14 Incl.218 222.00 2.60 2.10 CHRC3489 81.00 93.00 10.04 1.72 Incl.85 92.00 5.48 2.09 CHRC3490 17.00 21.00 2.55 0.79 102 110.00 7.17 1.22 CHRC3491

207.00 228.00 15.22 1.43 Incl.211 213.00 1.52 2.14 Incl.216 223.00 5.30 1.93 CHRC3494

9.00 15.00 5.82 3.01 233 235.00 2.00 3.55 21.00 26.00 4.38 1.12 246 253.00 5.16 1.79 CHRC3495



10.00 28.00 17.35 1.68 Incl.23 27.00 3.97 4.20 256.00 273.00 14.27 1.78 Incl.265 273.00 6.81 2.33 CHRC3512 19.00 22.00 2.77 1.48 45 47.00 1.83 2.16 CHRC3513 0.00 6.00 5.71 1.85 203 210.00 5.99 1.52 CHRC3515 304.00 310.00 5.42 1.94 Incl. 305 308.00 2.83 2.39 CHRC3525

156.00 172.00 14.44 1.19 Incl. 165 168.00 2.76 2.82 176.00 179.00 2.43 1.10 CHRC3526 147.00 151.00 3.69 1.30 CHRC3527 139.00 143.00 3.80 1.47 CHRC3528 133.00 144.00 10.50 1.92 Incl.133 136.00 2.80 3.08 CHRC3529 178.00 207.00 25.00 0.96 Incl.192 198.00 5.10 1.40 CHRC3531 208.00 238.00 26.77 1.25 Incl. 217 222.00 4.18 2.06 CHRC3532

8.00 14.00 5.79 4.09 222 230.00 7.16 0.51 25.00 30.00 4.81 2.44 243 251.00 7.33 1.22 CHRC3533 180.00 185.00 4.32 1.54 210 214.00 3.46 1.46 CHRC3534

204.00 222.00 15.43 1.95 Incl. 217 221.00 3.32 5.73 226.00 238.00 10.91 1.16



Table 16: Mamnao North – 2024/25 Significant Intercepts

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) MAMNAO NORTH

2024-2025

CHRC3570 28.00 40.00 8.96 1.85 Incl. 33 37.00 3.04 4.05 CHRC3571 57.00 59.00 1.59 1.43 CHRC3572 10.00 13.00 2.67 1.43 CHRC3573

14.00 23.00 8.31 0.56 53.00 57.00 3.82 0.89 28.00 30.00 2.00 1.68 CHRC3574

23.00 25.00 2.00 1.32 Incl. 118 121.00 2.92 2.77 114.00 121.00 6.68 1.52 CHRC3575 46.00 47.00 1.00 14.75 56.00 58.00 2.00 1.30 CHRC3577

2.00 4.00 2.00 0.82 76.00 79.00 2.86 1.17 63.00 68.00 4.06 1.17



Table 17: Aboduabo – 2024/25 Significant Intercepts

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) ABODUABO

2024-2025

CHRC3536 93.00 95.00 1.80 1.09 CHRC3537

136.00 141.00 4.50 1.12 209.00 211.00 1.80 0.85 148.00 151.00 2.70 0.78 CHRC3538 31.00 33.00 1.80 3.31 CHRC3539 33.00 37.00 3.80 4.43 CHRC3540 127.00 131.00 3.80 0.91 CHRC3541 8.00 10.00 2.00 0.80 CHRC3542

5.00 7.00 2.00 0.57 Incl. 193 197.00 3.82 1.91 164.00 177.00 11.64 0.69 193.00 200.00 6.30 1.29 CHRC3543

88.00 97.00 8.50 0.62 111.00 112.00 1.00 1.06 105.00 106.00 1.00 3.40 CHRC3544

39.00 45.00 5.34 1.16 194.00 201.00 6.20 1.63 166.00 178.00 10.60 0.66 205.00 208.00 2.30 6.19 184.00 189.00 4.70 1.71 CHRC3545 50.00 51.00 1.00 0.72 CHRC3546 30.00 31.00 1.00 0.83 CHRC3547

0.00 17.00 16.50 5.96 Incl. 0 12.00 11.60 7.36 54.00 56.00 2.00 2.09 100.00 104.00 3.90 2.26 CHRC3548 16.00 17.00 1.00 1.53 38.00 39.00 1.00 1.13 CHRC3549 29.00 31.00 2.00 1.16 56.00 57.00 1.00 6.78 CHRC3550 84.00 85.00 1.00 1.04 CHRC3551

30.00 32.00 2.00 5.08 64.00 66.00 2.00 0.88 45.00 53.00 7.68 0.71 CHRC3552 123.00 126.00 2.70 2.78 211.00 213.00 2.00 1.52 CHRC3553

60.00 83.00 18.68 2.20 Incl. 66 72.00 5.72 3.19 129.00 134.00 3.90 0.75 Incl. 79 82.00 2.87 6.04 CHRC3554 65.00 67.00 2.00 0.79 CHRC3555 10.00 11.00 1.00 1.39 CHRC3556

6.00 9.00 2.50 1.11 51.00 54.00 2.50 0.71 26.00 36.00 8.00 0.66 CHRC3557 62.00 64.00 1.70 0.71 151.00 154.00 2.50 0.44 CHRC3559 47.00 51.00 3.00 2.28 147.00 157.00 7.50 1.68 CHRC3560

32.00 35.00 2.50 0.90 93.00 109.00 12.00 2.90 46.00 52.00 4.50 2.57 93.00 98.00 3.80 4.54 CHRC3561 98.00 108.00 8.00 1.28



Table 18: Akwaaba – 2024/25 Significant Intercepts

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) AKWAABA

2024-2025

CHDD3620UG 272.00 278.50 5.00 1.63 Incl.272 275.90 3.00 2.45 CHDD3622UG 222.40 230.50 6.86 2.00 Incl.229 230.50 1.50 3.44 CHDD3625UG 371.00 392.20 17.95 2.49 Incl.378 390.00 8.45 3.58 CHDD3624UG 295.00 300.00 4.49 3.32 CHDD3628UG 203.70 208.00 4.09 1.54



Table 19: Akoti South – 2024/25 Significant Intercepts

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) AKOTI SOUTH

2024-2025

CHRC3563D 267.80 270.25 2.00 4.85 279.00 291.00 9.60 2.12 CHRC3568 206.00 210.00 3.00 1.57 218.00 220.00 1.50 1.11 CHRC3566D 258.45 266.90 6.76 5.12 296.00 298.65 2.28 3.73 CHRC3579D

298.91 324.00 17.00 2.06 Incl.308 313.50 3.70 3.62 Incl.319.95 324.00 2.70 2.59 CHRC3581D 263.00 276.00 10.00 2.41 Incl.268.5 271.80 2.50 6.20 CHRC3583D 328.00 332.00 3.10 1.61 362.00 368.00 4.70 1.19 CHRC3586D 283.00 306.25 18.00 2.22 Incl.297 304.20 5.50 4.85 CHRC3578D 279.40 282.00 2.30 4.53 290.70 294.00 3.00 1.14 CHRC3589D 141.00 143.00 1.80 1.85 176.00 187.00 8.00 1.47 CHRC3591D 330.00 334.60 2.70 9.63 354.00 375.00 12.50 2.10 CHRC3593D 351.20 359.00 5.80 1.46



Table 20: Obra Underground – 2024/25/26 Significant Intercepts

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) OBRA UNDERGROUND

2024

CHDD3475UG

256.00 269.80 10.31 1.57 355.35 379.00 11.95 2.36 324.00 331.00 5.24 1.25 Incl.366 372.00 5.23 5.87 CHDD3483UG

159.00 165.00 4.21 1.56 Incl.266 272.50 5.09 4.18 221.00 227.00 4.17 1.24 Incl.276.9 284.00 5.38 3.90 235.00 238.00 2.32 1.96 257.30 284.00 15.19 2.54 306.00 313.70 4.88 1.72 289.00 293.45 3.92 1.71 CHDD3488UG 176.00 182.00 5.08 1.16 CHDD3492UG 128.16 140.00 10.25 1.42 Incl.128.16 130.00 1.80 3.26 CHDD3496UG 138.00 145.90 7.54 1.20 CHDD3497UG 147.00 154.00 6.64 1.49 219.00 221.70 2.36 2.13 CHDD3498UG 134.00 137.00 2.42 1.81 CHDD3499UG

150.00 153.00 2.80 1.72 200.60 202.95 2.30 2.00 167.00 170.20 3.00 2.55 CHDD3500UG 145.05 152.00 6.23 1.06 160.20 168.00 7.37 1.41 CHDD3501UG

128.70 137.00 7.70 1.43 172.00 176.00 3.54 1.66 184.75 186.00 1.20 1.50 CHDD3502UG

135.00 145.95 9.42 1.38 203.00 206.00 3.00 1.95 158.00 162.00 3.64 1.09 CHDD3503UG 134.00 154.00 18.32 1.57 Incl. 138 141.00 3.00 3.56 CHDD3504UG 320.80 392.40 39.67 2.63 incl. 364.9 388.00 16.54 3.94 CHDD3505UG

284.00 304.00 15.69 1.86 Incl. 295 301.00 4.70 2.53 309.00 317.00 5.12 1.26 374.00 380.00 4.27 2.36 CHDD3506UG

329.00 336.00 4.60 1.62 Incl. 396 404.60 5.71 5.18 344.00 356.00 7.90 0.90 Incl. 408 412.50 3.14 4.01 377.00 432.00 39.09 2.63 CHDD3514UG

150.00 166.00 14.24 2.24 Incl.159 163.00 3.72 3.77 212.00 215.00 2.58 1.53 248.00 250.80 2.60 1.07 223.50 232.00 6.73 3.34 260.00 262.00 2.00 3.69 CHDD3519UG

168.00 181.80 12.18 2.37 incl. 239.53 245.00 5.00 3.85 232.40 294.35 53.52 2.03 Incl. 249 262.00 12.31 3.39 CHDD3524UG

194.00 207.00 11.50 1.27 272.00 278.80 6.00 1.25 253.00 261.00 7.00 1.63 288.15 303.45 13.50 1.94 265.47 267.00 1.40 1.08 Incl.291.2 292.85 1.50 9.80 CHDD3530UG

153.00 155.00 2.00 1.62 Incl. 220 223.00 2.20 3.45 215.60 228.00 7.70 1.77 303.00 314.75 8.86 2.06 249.00 255.00 5.80 1.00 329.10 334.00 3.60 3.41 Incl. 330 332.50 2.00 5.41 CHDD3535UG

274.00 294.00 11.70 1.74 Incl. 291 294.00 2.20 4.56 300.00 313.00 9.74 1.08 353.00 383.55 24.10 3.98 321.00 323.00 2.00 1.35 Incl. 362 371.08 7.20 8.80 OBRA UNDERGROUND

2025

CHDD3633UG

291.00 304.20 10.63 3.30 328.75 336.00 6.35 3.07 CHDD3638UG

313.45 319.00 4.90 3.82 Incl.314.25 317.00 2.70 6.25 304.65 317.00 9.00 4.19 Incl.306.9 312.00 4.50 6.49 CHDD3651UG 385.00 450.00 35.00 4.43 Incl.408 440.00 17.00 6.62 CHDD3654UG 351.00 356.00 3.17 1.24 364.00 377.25 10.74 4.19 CHDD3655UG 389.20 392.00 1.36 2.80 CHDD3656UG

339.00 341.00 1.71 1.33 Incl.351 355.60 3.96 4.78 348.20 355.60 6.44 3.52 CHDD3657UG

198.50 202.40 2.05 2.14 239.00 245.20 3.35 1.92 349.90 357.00 3.51 1.69 CHDD3658UG 303.00 329.00 21.35 2.66 Incl.311 323.00 9.55 3.79 CHDD3659UG

288.00 294.00 5.65 1.66 300.00 316.00 12.28 1.05 323.00 335.00 9.81 1.93 CHDD3661UG 306.00 316.00 7.57 3.00 Incl.311 316.00 3.58 4.98 CHDD3662UG

384.00 401.00 12.18 2.05 Incl.425 438.80 8.95 4.42 411.00 464.00 38.67 3.18 Incl.446 454.00 6.40 5.32 CHDD3663UG 345.50 418.55 45.03 4.09 Incl.384.4 418.00 22.76 4.91 CHDD3664UG 356.00 393.00 23.00 3.52 Incl.365 386.00 13.00 4.85 CHDD3665UG

426.00 469.00 28.00 5.23 Incl.429 454.00 16.00 5.95 Incl.457 462.00 3.90 7.04 CHDD3666UG 408.50 419.00 6.38 2.00 CHDD3667UG

385.00 457.00 41.00 3.66 Incl.405 442.00 21.00 5.66 Incl.414 424.00 5.90 10.39 CHDD3670UG 372.25 374.00 0.80 3.49 CHDD3672UG 384.70 387.00 1.39 1.88 CHDD3676UG 229.00 232.00 2.27 2.96 CHDD3676UG 245.50 265.00 14.80 6.48 Incl.247 255.00 6.07 12.02 CHDD3678UG 281.00 287.00 3.90 1.47 361.00 366.00 3.25 1.80 CHDD3659UG

288.00 294.20 5.65 1.66 323.00 335.00 9.81 1.93 300.00 316.00 12.28 1.05 349.00 351.00 1.43 1.46 CHDD3666UG 408.50 419.00 6.38 1.98 CHDD3682UG 324.00 337.00 9.50 2.50 Incl.329 333.00 2.90 5.64 CHDD3685UG

299.00 308.00 6.12 1.84 303 307.00 2.72 3.05 321.90 334.20 8.40 1.33 CHDD3689UG

424.15 426.00 1.10 1.83 459.70 492.00 19.00 4.06 435.85 441.00 3.00 1.19 465.00 488.45 13.80 5.23 459.70 462.00 1.40 1.95 496.00 509.75 8.00 2.72 OBRA UNDERGROUND

2026

CHDD3630UG 260 263 2.2 1.87 CHDD3701UG 355.3 365.35 6.96 1.46 309.85 365.35 6.96 1.46 301 304 2.1 2.64 282 285 2.1 2.64 CHDD3703UG 366 404 24.06 1.94 Incl.391.6 404 7.85 2.91 433.35 438 2.94 3.01 409 412 1.9 2.03 360 362.25 1.4 2.54 416.9 422 3.23 1.00 CHDD3771UG 323.75 330 6.25 4.24 Incl. 323.75 328 4.25 2.88 389 398 9 6.1



Table 21: Sariehu Underground– 2026 Significant Assays

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) SARIEHU

UNDERGROUND

2026

CHRC3700D 519.2 525.9 4.9 1.11 576 586 7.1 1.48 561 571.7 7.4 1.58 CHRC3730D 502 515.0 10 1.33 CHRC3734D 424 426.2 1.8 1.99 436.7 444 6.1 0.85 CHRC3739D 356 364.0 6.6 2.35 Incl. 358 361 2.5 3.86 370.3 391.0 17 1.92 Incl. 376 386 8.2 2.42 408 420.0 10 2.15 Incl. 415 419 3.3 3.92 CHRC3746D 411 414.9 3.6 0.72 424 436.3 11.5 1.05 CHRC3755D 342 349.0 6.3 1.10 Incl. 391 393.3 2.1 2.87 356.5 359.0 2.2 3.85 366 373.0 6.3 1.50 391 395.35 3.9 2.23 379.2 386.1 6.2 2.52 CHRC3759D 371.2 372.8 1.23 1.39 Incl.436 440 3.07 2.75 380 393.0 9.97 1.03 Incl.445 450 3.83 6.09 415 416.4 1.04 2.12 420 450.0 23 2.17 456 458 1.53 2.12 CHRC3772D 543.7 571.3 20.4 1.67 Incl.543.7 547 2.4 2.75 CHRC3772DW1 511 513.7 2.2 1.05 Incl. 558 561.6 3.2 3.02 526.4 528.0 1.4 2.46 558 565.0 6.2 2.15 CHRC3786D 430 446.0 12.1 1.19 Incl.430 431.35 1 3.21 449.85 458.3 6.3 1.43 Incl.465 482 12.8 4.90 462 484.0 16.5 4.08 Incl.507 511 2.9 2.62 499 511.0 8.9 2.07 515 517.2 1.5 1.76 CHRC3787D 654 655.9 1.6 1.85 677 679.2 1.9 4.29



Table 22: Mag Hinge- 2026 Significant Assays

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) MAG HINGE

2026

CHRC3597 18 20 1.8 1.88 30 33 2.7 0.66 CHRC3598 7 14 6 1.55 CHRC3600 24 34 9 1.28 Incl.24 27 2.7 2.63 CHRC3601 90 101 9.5 1.14 CHRC3602 36 40 4 2.03 CHRC3604 48 64 11.98 1.71 70 80 5.45 1.24 CHRC3605 15 28 11.83 2.28 Incl. 18 25 6.7 3.16 32 40 7.55 0.83 CHRC3607 19 21 1.8 0.97 CHRC3610 45 48 2.79 1.94 60 62 1.95 2.74 CHRC3611 67 75 5.5 2.09 Incl. 68 72 2.32 3.33 83 86 2.19 1.91 CHRC3612 24 25 1 0.97 CHRC3603 26 43 16.37 1.35 CHRC3606 21.1 38 15.55 2.64 Incl.22.75 31 7.35 4.14 CHRC3613 9 11 2 1.22 CHRC3614 17 27 9.25 1.11 CHRC3615 13 15 1.85 1.25 CHRC3637D 138.5 142 3.11 0.74 CHRC3634 104 105 1 1.76 CHRC3640 62 66 3.6 1.46 CHRC3641D 62.45 67.25 4.2 1.29 CHRC3642 9 13 3.53 0.92 CHRC3643 10 11 1 2.23 Incl. 49 54 4.96 1.85 47 56 8.27 1.42 67 70 2.95 1.26 CHRC3644 14 17 3 0.62 100 113 11.66 0.9 86 94 7.61 2 CHRC3646 138 144 5.25 3.91 155 158 2.28 1.35 CHRC3647D 119 138 17.85 1.48 Incl. 120 129.55 7.36 1.81 CHRC3649 19 21 1.77 0.65 CHDD3650 168.45 177 8.01 0.82 274.1 276 1.43 3.58



Table 23: Obra-Sariehu Gap – 2026 Significant Assays

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) OBRA-

SARIEHU GAP

2026

CHRC3735



176 180 3.28 0.52 184 199 11.70 1.12 CHRC3740

166 177 9.50 1.43 82 86 3.40 1.26 160 167 6.00 0.70 206 221 11.00 1.85 Incl.207 197 210 7.60 2.65 Incl.198 200 1.20 13.14 164 166 1.50 0.85 CHRC3747 195 201 4.20 1.02 CHRC3748 164 168 3.40 0.86 CHRC3749 165 174 7.00 1.11 Incl.168 189 196 5.50 0.57 Incl.206 208 1.60 1.12 205 212 5.50 0.75 Incl.217 CHRC3752 94 99 4.60 1.26 164 168 3.70 1.25 CHRC3753



199 220 15.00 0.75 Incl.202 204 1.40 1.40 211 215 2.90 1.28 CHRC3754

244 251 6.30 1.02 Incl.246 250 3.60 1.18 290 293 2.40 1.14 298 305 5.50 0.93 268 276 7.60 1.17 Incl.268 293 308 12.50 1.78 Incl.297 308 9.20 2.20 No significant intercept CHRC3783 38 52 12.70 0.68 CHRC3784 33 36 2.90 0.82 CHRC3785 No significant intercept CHRC3765D 313 336 18.50 1.46 Incl. 317 326 7.30 1.97 Incl. 328 CHRC3769D 300 313 11.80 1.18 Incl. 301 303.3 2.10 2.63 CHRC3774D

318.5 337 16.00 1.16 incl. 322 329 6.00 1.62 308.35 323.05 12.60 1.59 incl. 311.85 323.05 9.60 1.88 CHRC3778D

241 243 1.70 1.19 incl. 305 307.2 1.90 1.19 300.7 312 9.80 0.87 266 273 6.40 0.51 incl. 310 293 297 3.60 0.71 306 329 18.60 0.75



Table 24: Suraw– 2026 Significant Assays

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) SURAW

2026

CHDD3731UG



346.7 366.0 11.25 2.62 Incl355.45 365.4 5.80 4.11 332.8 337.0 2.77 1.34 352.0 354.0 1.30 1.74 342.0 348.0 3.91 2.61 367.2 371.8 3.00 1.63 344.4 346.1 1.00 3.92 351.3 358.3 4.10 2.07 341.6 354.4 7.10 5.25 321.9 324.0 1.20 2.77 341.6 343.5 1.00 3.66 CHDD3766UG 294.9 296.0 0.60 3.57 CHDD3762UG 322.8 324.9 1.30 4.80 Incl.323.8 324.9 0.70 8.36 CHDD3770UG 340.1 341.1 0.53 3.76 CHDD3773UG 361.9 371.4 4.50 2.65 incl. 369.5 371.4 0.90 8.44 381.3 383.0 0.80 4.77 CHDD3777UG 352.9 353.8 0.60 2.45 CHDD3780UG

256.9 260.1 2.10 3.59 264.6 265.8 0.80 3.01 374.5 376.0 0.50 4.61 incl. 418 421.0 1.30 5.95 412.0 428.0 6.70 2.27 358.0 362.0 1.80 1.40 incl. 401.4 402.3 0.40 7.40 400.0 403.0 1.40 2.90



Bibiani Drill Program – Collar Details

Table 25: Main Pit – 2025/26 Drill Hole Locations

Mineralized Deposit Hole

ID North

UTM East

UTM Elevation

UTM Depth

(m) Azimuth

(TN) DIP

(°) Hole

Type



MAIN PIT

2025

MGRCD25-488 714730.26 574417.49 95.99 31.00 305 -64 RCD MGRCD25-507 715043.00 574800.05 183.52 249.60 298 -57 RCD MPDD-180-002 714658.75 574327.81 179.26 105.10 297 -60 DD MPDD-186-001 714639.79 574328.05 186.37 158.20 305 -56 DD 2026 MGDD25-550 717463.98 575189.19 224.00 218.40 127 -69 DD



Table 26: Big Mug – 2025/26 Drill Hole Locations

Mineralized Deposit Hole

ID North

UTM East

UTM Elevation

UTM Depth

(m) Azimuth

(TN) DIP

(°) Hole Type



BIG MUG

2025

MGRC25-551 716066.60 574724.20 260.00 230.00 125 -70 RCD MGDD25-414 716275.67 574590.27 300.64 515.90 120 -65 DD MGDD25-417 715742.03 575015.48 270.93 321.90 301 -64 DD MGDD25-429 715961.23 574500.56 266.52 575.30 129 -68 DD MGDD25-521 715707.83 574556.42 220.00 338.00 120 -65 DD MGRC25-439 716182.00 574776.80 267.73 189.00 121 -63 RC MGRC25-441 716211.50 574777.80 267.73 164.00 121 -54 RC MGRC25-443 716163.40 574759.70 267.73 194.00 122 -64 RC MGRC25-546 716114.30 574766.82 246.03 224.00 131 -68 RC MGRC25-548 716103.55 574744.09 246.34 224.00 126 -66 RC MGRCD25-555 716082.66 574739.94 246.85 300.30 124 -69 RCD MGRCD25-447 716036.31 574707.36 267.73 297.00 121 -60 RCD MGRCD25-454 716025.18 574691.11 267.25 282.70 122 -62 RCD MGRCD25-464 715908.05 574648.18 258.61 381.30 124 -61 RCD MGRCD25-475 715860.49 574880.58 237.54 339.50 299 -75 RCD MGRCD25-483 715861.60 574878.60 237.54 422.50 303 -69 RCD 2026

MGRCD25-495 715843.53 574691.20 253.46 342.40 119 -66 RCD MGRCD25-501 715974.18 574700.71 261.03 297.80 119 -64 RCD MGRCD25-504 716150.23 574755.23 258.22 220.00 121 -62 RCD MGRCD25-513 715362.90 574945.20 209.45 559.40 299 -62 RCD MGRCD25-528 715282.56 574981.81 199.25 590.80 288 -57 RCD MGRCD25-560 715233.47 574965.19 194.92 590.80 289 -60 RCD



Table 27: Russel South – 2024/25 Drill Hole Locations

Mineralized Deposit Hole

ID North

UTM East

UTM Elevation

UTM Depth

(m) Azimuth

(TN) DIP

(°) Hole Type



RUSSEL SOUTH

2024

MGDD24-300 713931.00 573572.02 363.04 111.20 259 -76 DD MGDD24-301 713759.18 573552.33 328.23 111.40 321 -61 DD MGDD24-332 713640.65 573931.78 253.64 580.00 295 -56 DD MGDD24-333 713505.48 573820.75 280.15 598.80 297 -66 DD MGRC24-302 713696.49 573564.66 315.86 61.00 298 -62 RC MGRC24-303 713854.07 573604.37 348.94 76.00 304 -62 RC MGRC24-304 713874.90 573618.94 360.08 96.00 301 -62 RC MGRC24-305 713774.41 573585.85 313.18 53.00 302 -64 RC MGRC24-306 713782.31 573616.67 312.92 104.00 300 -55 RC MGRC24-309 713838.09 573575.51 345.31 75.00 302 -60 RC MGRC24-310 714081.73 573878.77 277.56 66.00 304 -51 RC MGRCD24-299 713654.07 573765.62 266.81 309.70 297 -63 RCD MGRCD24-307 713704.30 573734.58 295.65 255.70 299 -60 RCD MGRCD24-308 713729.30 573825.81 293.41 306.70 299 -59 RCD 2025

MGRC25-400 713317.77 573433.05 302.13 211.00 300 -51 RC MGRC25-402 713386.18 573642.70 304.95 204.00 297 -60 RC MGRC25-403 713435.75 573658.21 303.92 253.00 300 -61 RC MGRC25-404 713496.73 573664.42 281.54 240.00 299 -59 RC MGRC25-405 713552.92 573698.54 278.39 253.00 304 -61 RC MGRC25-406 713469.18 573386.05 359.33 203.00 295 -60 RC MGRC25-407 713446.35 573425.42 350.54 127.00 294 -61 RC MGRC25-408 713350.16 573385.91 334.40 121.00 288 -59 RC MGRC25-409 713524.94 573122.95 399.65 253.00 303 -61 RC MGRC25-410 713490.52 573171.80 409.34 133.00 302 -61 RC MGRC25-411 713464.01 573216.48 414.06 151.00 301 -61 RC MGRC25-412 713569.49 573235.27 406.18 247.00 298 -61 RC MGRC25-413 713543.61 573279.31 388.94 127.00 303 -62 RC MGRC25-415 713432.26 573262.05 396.53 120.00 303 -59 RC MGDD25-349 713442.07 573770.01 295.54 472.80 297 -64 DD MGDD25-364 713520.61 573878.02 278.03 495.40 299 -56 DD MGRC25-334 713636.84 573498.52 294.74 30.00 304 -50 RC MGRC25-335 713636.84 573471.15 295.73 29.00 304 -50 RC MGRC25-336 713636.13 573447.36 295.65 52.00 304 -50 RC MGRC25-337 713612.15 573489.79 291.93 33.00 304 -50 RC MGRC25-338 713527.22 573616.14 271.55 51.00 304 -50 RC MGRC25-339 713464.83 573562.46 284.88 55.00 304 -50 RC MGRC25-340 713661.33 573420.00 301.88 51.00 304 -50 RC MGRC25-341 713641.32 573448.50 296.02 46.00 304 -50 RC MGRC25-342 713580.98 573540.08 280.09 55.00 304 -50 RC MGRC25-343 713593.51 573520.02 284.26 55.00 304 -50 RC MGRC25-344 713542.75 573594.35 272.50 51.00 304 -50 RC MGRC25-345 713560.22 573569.10 272.63 39.00 304 -50 RC MGRC25-346 713677.99 573394.41 311.95 49.00 304 -50 RC MGRC25-355 713466.46 573571.74 284.75 200.00 298 -57 RC MGRC25-356 713406.79 573480.29 316.18 250.00 299 -55 RC MGRC25-357 713503.75 573506.71 318.02 211.00 300 -56 RC



Table 28: Assempaneye – 2026 Drill Hole Locations

Mineralized Deposit Hole

ID North

UTM East

UTM Elevation

UTM Depth

(m) Azimuth

(m) DIP

(°) Hole

Type ASSEMPANEYE

2026

MGDD26-590 571892.29 711864.18 362.29 171.40 303 -55 DD MGDD26-595 571763.17 711868.06 320.09 198.50 120 -54 DD MGRC26-601 571861.12 711854.28 347.82 121.00 303 -44 RC MGRC26-635 572102.05 711719.63 426.07 100.00 124 -50 RC MGRC26-642 572100.96 711722.01 426.18 100.00 298 -50 RC MGRC26-656 572163.53 711709.44 410.68 120.00 302 -49 RC MGRC26-668 571899.56 712050.48 354.04 120.00 85 -48 RC



Table 29: Pamunu – 2026 Drill Hole Locations

Mineralised

Deposit Hole

ID



North

(Local Grid) East

(Local Grid) Elevation

(Local Grid) Depth

(m) Azimuth

(m) Dip

(˚) Hole

Type PAMUNU 2025

MGRC25-368 719624.5 575053.5 184.4 235 282 -55 RC MGRC25-370 719603.3 575109.2 184.81 110 286 -57 RC MGRC25-372 719586.9 575163 184.25 115 286 -57 RC MGRC25-373 719570.6 575219.8 177.61 103 287 -56 RC MGRC25-374 719550.9 575271.9 171.06 181 286 -56 RC MGRC25-375 719532.6 575010.5 191.55 169 287 -57 RC MGRC25-376 719514.3 575066.4 185.58 127 297 -56 RC MGRC25-380 719492.3 575120.9 179.04 115 288 -55 RC MGRC25-382 719478.8 575172.1 172.76 121 288 -55 RC MGRC25-384 719365.9 574873.1 197 223 289 -54 2 MGRC25-385 719342.2 574931.6 190.94 115 288 -53 RC MGRC25-386 719322.7 574988.3 187.48 115 287 -55 RC MGRC25-387 719306 575043.1 186.41 80 286 -53 RC MGRC25-388 719306 575043.1 186.41 175 105 -50 RC MGRC25-389 719168.9 574836.5 208.64 151 289 -57 RC MGRC25-391 719193 574799 218.16 193 286 -54 RC MGRC25-393 719671.4 575232.4 184.76 127 283 -53 RC MGRC25-359 719827.2 575077.3 174 113 304 -56 RC MGRC25-360 719807.5 575133.4 184.64 103 301 -57 RC MGRC25-361 719788.9 575191.2 200.73 100 293 -56 RC MGRC25-362 719770 575248 186.91 127 286 -56 RC MGRC25-363 719750.4 575305.7 176.09 109 287 -56 RC MGRC25-366 719727.7 575359.8 169.98 103 288 -55 RC MGRC25-367 719731.1 575410.1 166.56 103 287 -56 RC MGRC25-394 719645.2 575294.7 177.88 151 288 -54 RC MGRC25-396 719621.8 575372.1 167.58 170 283 -55 RC MGRC25-397 719687.9 575169.4 193.12 151 286 -55 RC



Bibiani Drill Program – Significant Assay Results

Table 30: Main Pit – 2026 Significant Intercept

Mineralized Deposit Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) MAIN PIT

2026 MGDD25-550 591.00 620.10 29.10 1.17



Table 31: Big Mug – 2025/26 Significant Intercepts

Mineralized Deposit Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) BIG MUG

2025

MGRC25-546 166.00 173.00 7.00 2.79 Including 190.00 197.00 7.00 1.79 MGRC25-548 195.00 208.00 13.00 1.37 MGRC25-551 214.00 222.00 8.00 2.32 MGRCD25-464 18.00 32.00 14.00 1.01 2026

MGRCD25-495 182.00 197.00 15.00 1.28 MGRCD25-501 233.00 240.00 7.00 3.39 MGRCD25-504 154.00 169.00 15.00 2.04 MGRCD25-513 434.00 541.00 107.00 1.32 MGRCD25-528 441.00 466.00 25.00 0.79 Including 475.00 488.00 13.00 1.18 MGRCD25-528 506.00 512.00 6.00 1.71 MGRCD25-560 443.00 478.00 35.00 1.26 Including 490.00 509.00 19.00 0.74



Table 32: Little Mug– 2024/25 Significant Intercepts

Mineralized Deposit Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) LITTLE MUG

2024

MGRC24-318 103.00 106.00 3.00 5.49 MGRC24-319 14.00 22.00 8.00 1.48 2025

MGRC26-611 100.00 109.00 9.00 1.47 MGRC25-453 74.00 91.00 17.00 0.64 MGRC25-459 49.00 72.00 23.00 0.54 MGRC25-460 102.00 113.00 11.00 0.95 MGRC25-465 83.00 90.00 7.00 2.71 MGRC25-466 37.00 50.00 13.00 3.48 MGRC25-472 15.00 34.00 19.00 1.14 MGRC25-531 51.00 70.00 19.00 1.11 MGRC25-541 104.00 116.00 12.00 1.64 Including 138.00 168.00 30.00 0.75 MGRC25-542 74.00 87.00 13.00 0.89 Including 91.00 105.00 14.00 2.34 MGRC25-543 181.00 194.00 13.00 2.26 MGRC25-552 3.00 10.00 7.00 1.48 MGRC25-565 20.00 26.00 6.00 2.06



Table 33: Russel – 2024-25 Significant Intercepts

Mineralized Deposit Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) RUSSEL SOUTH

2024 MGRCD24-299 237.00 240.00 3.00 3.49 MGRCD24-307 197.00 206.00 9.00 1.68 MGRCD24-308 260.00 271.00 11.00 15.81 2025 MGRC25-403 145.00 165.00 20.00 0.94



Table 34: Pamunu – 2025 Significant Intercept

Mineralized

Deposit Hole

ID From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) PAMUNU

2025

MGRC25-368 87.0 90.0 3.0 1.05 143.0 145.0 2.00 0.52 MGRC25-373 31.0 33.0 2.0 0.31 39.0 45.0 6.00 0.35 MGRC25-375 35.0 37.0 2.0 0.34 MGRC25-380 4.0 11.0 7.0 0.50 MGRC25-384 25.0 28.0 3.0 0.79 177.0 181.0 4.00 0.33 MGRC25-385 68.0 70.0 2.0 0.60 MGRC25-387 9.0 11.0 2.0 0.49 MGRC25-388 42.0 44.0 2.0 1.35 169.0 174.0 5.00 0.78 MGRC25-389 49.0 51.0 2.0 1.10 79.0 81.0 2.00 0.62 MGRC25-389 55.0 57.0 2.0 0.50 119.0 129.0 10.00 0.36 MGRC25-389 66.0 72.0 6.0 0.44 MGRC25-393 33.0 40.0 7.0 0.34 MGRC25-361 8.0 22.0 14.0 1.12 46.0 48.0 2.00 0.89 MGRC25-363 49.0 52.0 3.0 1.22 53.0 60.0 7.00 0.43 MGRC25-396 34.0 36.0 2.0 0.71 88.0 90.0 2.00 0.44 MGRC25-397 1.0 3.0 2.0 0.34



Table 35: Assempanaye – 2025/26 Significant Intercepts

Mineralized

Deposit Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) TW

(m) Au

(g/t) ASSEMPANAYE

2025

MGRC25-486 5.00 10.00 5.00 2.83 MGRC25-489 4.00 9.00 5.00 22.94 MGRC25-512 57.00 66.00 9.00 2.16 2026

MGDD26-590 59.00 71.00 12.00 0.98 MGDD26-595 8.00 16.00 8.00 1.86 MGRC26-601 78.00 86.00 8.00 2.15 MGRC26-635 2.00 14.00 12.00 1.14 MGRC26-642 0.00 8.00 8.00 1.43 MGRC26-656 38.00 43.00 5.00 2.07 MGRC26-668 91.00 108.00 17.00 0.85

_______________________

1See Appendix for further details. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. This table excludes the Company's Kubi Gold Project, which does not currently have a Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimate reported in accordance with NI 43-101. The scientific and technical information supporting these estimates has been reviewed and approved by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Full Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for Bibiani and Chirano are detailed in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Reports for each asset, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54eb3803-d398-43c8-9656-b969995ac318

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ee766f1-8bd3-4199-9bbe-e6903a1d87df

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44649113-3e3e-417b-87e8-273374194297

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0680ca71-a852-4733-92e5-177266432798

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/188ea309-9075-4a0d-9c88-483edc40b824

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62b1eb1b-368f-4257-afc9-d4e305469585

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75277afc-efcf-4f62-8633-174553f82825

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96329dd6-00db-40cb-8726-a00a704f327e