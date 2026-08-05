Sable Commences Maiden Drill Program at the Zorro Project, San Juan, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE | OTCQB: SBLRF) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at its 100%-controlled Zorro Project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Drill mobilization was temporarily delayed following an unusual winter weather event that affected the Central Andes in San Juan Province, bringing significant snowfall and limiting access to the project area. Field activities resumed once access conditions improved, and drilling has now commenced safely. The delay is not expected to have a material impact on the planned program.

The inaugural drill program is designed to test the Zorro Copper, Zorro North, and the recently identified IP conductivity-chargeability anomaly. Additional target evaluation and drill planning will continue at the Zorro Breccia and Zorro Gold targets as exploration progresses. Subject to the results of the initial drilling and ongoing target-generation work, the Company may expand the drill program.

Sable remains well funded, with more than C$13.5 million in cash and receivables, providing financial flexibility to complete the current drill program and continue advancing its exploration portfolio without the need for immediate financing.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT THE ZORRO PROJECT

Sable has recently consolidated the 8,460 ha Zorro Project through the signing of option agreements and the staking of open ground. The Zorro Project is located in the Frontal Cordillera of San Juan province, directly north of Minsud/South32’s Chita Valley Project, which includes two copper and polymetallic deposits: the Chinchillones deposit1 containing indicated resources of 188 Mt @ 0.41% CuEq (0.25% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 10.6 g/t Ag, 36 ppm Mo, 0.16% Zn) and inferred resources of 573 Mt @ 0.36% CuEq (0.22% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 9.0 g/t Ag, 93 ppm Mo, 0.11% Zn); and the Chita South Porphyry Deposit1 containing indicated resources of 33.1 Mt @ 0.43% Cu and inferred resources of 8.6 Mt @ 0.40% Cu. Sable’s Don Julio Project, which includes four active porphyry targets (Gringa, Morro, Punta Cana, and Tocota) is located 21 km west of the Zorro Project.

The potential of the Zorro Project was recognized through Sable’s regional target generation program. The project contains a number of mineral occurrences with associated historical workings, spatially surrounding a strong magnetic anomaly measuring some 7 km by 4 km, which appears to be sourced to a diorite stock that intrudes Carboniferous sediments and Permo-Triassic granites typical of the Argentine Frontal Cordillera in the San Juan region.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable’s focus is on developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (>141,000 ha), incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Cerro Negro, and Zorro projects in San Juan province, Argentina, and the Copper Queen, Copper Prince, and Core Mountain properties in British Columbia (21,038 ha).

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

Related link: sableresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

1 Mineral Resources Data from the Chita Valley Project was obtained from Minsud Resources Corp.’s website – www.minsud.com



