Factorial to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factorial Energy Inc. (“Factorial”) (Nasdaq: FAC), a global leader in solid-state battery technology, today announced that the Company plans to attend the following investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 29 th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, August 12, 2026; and

Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, August 12, 2026; and J.P. Morgan 2026 Auto Conference, August 13, 2026.

About Factorial Energy

Factorial Energy (Nasdaq: FAC) is a leading American solid-state battery innovator backed by IQT - the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America’s allies – and Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Hyundai, and Kia. Through its proprietary FEST® and Solstice™ platforms, engineered for scalable manufacturing, Factorial delivers industry-leading performance across aerospace, energy storage and mobility applications. Mercedes-Benz’ real-world road testing in a lightly modified test vehicle achieved over 1,200 km of range on a single charge, while Stellantis-lab testing verified 77 Ah cells demonstrating high energy density, fast-charging, and robust use for energy and power performance across temperature extremes with the technology successfully integrated into a Dodge Charger Daytona demonstration vehicle. For more information visit www.factorialenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements herein generally relate to future events or the future financial or operating performance of Factorial. For example, Factorial’s expectations regarding future financial performance, manufacturing capabilities and operations, Factorial’s business plans, and other projections concerning key performance metrics or milestones are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” or “potentially” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Factorial may elect to update such forward-looking statements in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so.

Factorial IR Contact: IR@factorialenergy.com

Factorial Media Contact: Factorial@antennagroup.com