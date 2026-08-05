Osisko Gold Confirms Presence of Mineralized System with Open Pit Potential at the Proserpine Target on the Cariboo Gold Project's Regional Property; Exploration Drilling Highlights Include 95.93 g/t Au over 4.60 m at 71 m Vertical Depth and 5.46 g/t Au over 8.60 m at 77 m Vertical Depth

HIGHLIGHTS 6,463 m in 14 drill holes of new surface exploration drilling at the Proserpine regional exploration target, located 7 km along strike to the southeast of the Cariboo Gold deposit

Results confirm the presence of an emerging gold mineralized system comprising high-grade structures exhibiting similarities to those at the Cariboo Gold deposit that, together with broader zones of lower-grade mineralization, may indicate potential for open pit mining methods

Highlight intercepts include: 95.93 g/t Au over 4.60 m at 71 m vertical depth (including 873.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m), 5.46 g/t Au over 8.60 m at 77 m vertical depth, and 2.17 g/t Au over 14.45 m at 431 m vertical depth

Drilling of an additional 26,500 m planned metres, initially with three rigs, is now resuming following a seasonal hiatus

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Group Inc. (NYSE: OGG, TSXV: OGG) ("Osisko Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its first set of new diamond drilling results consisting of fourteen holes from the surface exploration program on the Proserpine regional greenfield target, located within the broader Cariboo Gold Project property boundary and approximately 7 kilometres ("km") from the Company's permitted, 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project (the "Project") in central British Columbia, Canada.

Chris Lodder, President, stated, "We are encouraged by the initial results from the drill campaign at Proserpine, which highlight the potential for a significant new gold mineralized system of scale located only 7 km from the Cariboo Gold deposit. Drilling has intersected high-grade structures showing similarities to those at Cariboo, but also containing areas with broader lower grade mineralization that may indicate potential for bulk mining methods. To date, drilling has broadly tested an area measuring approximately 1.0 km x 0.5 km within a larger target of 6.0 km x 1.0 km gold-in-soil and rock anomaly. For context, the currently defined Cariboo Gold deposit extends approximately 4.0 km along strike by 0.5 km in width, underscoring the exploration potential that remains to be tested at Proserpine."



DRILL ASSAY HIGHLIGHTS

This news release contains assays from fourteen (14) diamond drillholes ("DD") totalling 6,463 meters ("m") with depths ranging from 36.0 to 734.3 m (see Table 1 and Figure 3) completed between February and May of 2026. All holes were collared in HQ (63.5 millimetre diameter) and reduced to NQ (47.6 millimetre diameter) where necessary to continue advancing. Estimated true widths of intercepts are provided in Table 1. Select highlights include:

95.93 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 4.60 m at 71 m vertical depth in PSP-26-004, including: 873.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m, and 3.77 g/t Au over 1.20 m

5.46 g/t Au over 8.60 m at 77 m vertical depth in PSP-26-001 (Figure 1) , including: 16.05 g/t Au over 1.10 m, and 12.50 g/t Au over 0.87 m, and 10.25 g/t Au over 0.50 m, and 5.97 g/t Au over 0.70 m, and 5.21 g/t Au over 0.80 m, and 3.36 g/t Au over 0.60 m, and 1.50 g/t Au over 0.90 m, and 1.18 g/t Au over 0.90 m

(Figure 1) 2.17 g/t Au over 14.45 m at 431 m vertical depth in PSP-26-001, including: 35.10 g/t Au over 0.65 m, and 8.61 g/t Au over 0.50 m, and 2.21 g/t Au over 0.50 m, and 1.21 g/t Au over 0.50 m

1.46 g/t Au over 12.40 m at 295 m vertical depth in PSP-26-003, including: 15.40 g/t Au over 1.00 m, and 2.02 g/t Au over 0.50 m

3.17 g/t Au over 5.45 m at 334 m vertical depth in PSP-26-009, including: 19.30 g/t Au over 0.60 m, and 9.52 g/t Au over 0.50 m, and 1.22 g/t Au over 0.50 m

1.30 g/t Au over 12.00 m at 27 m vertical depth in PSP-26-011, including: 9.92 g/t Au over 0.70 m, and 6.19 g/t Au over 0.50 m, and 3.63 g/t Au over 0.50 m, and 3.75 g/t Au over 0.50 m, and 1.50 g/t Au over 0.65 m

2.93 g/t Au over 5.15 m at 233 m vertical depth in PSP-26-001, including: 15.60 g/t Au over 0.95 m

4.30 g/t Au over 3.10 m at 226 m vertical depth in PSP-26-001, including: 18.75 g/t Au over 0.50 m, and 7.54 g/t Au over 0.50 m

2.79 g/t Au over 4.00 m at 184 m vertical depth in PSP-26-014, including: 11.55 g/t Au over 0.90 m

2.30 g/t Au over 4.50 m at 17 m vertical depth in PSP-26-007, including: 12.25 g/t Au over 0.50 m, and 5.62 g/t Au over 0.50 m, and 1.73 g/t Au over 0.50 m, and 1.09 g/t Au over 0.50 m







Results to date have expanded the footprint of known mineralization at Proserpine to approximately 1.0 km along strike by 0.5 km in width, with mineralization remaining open in all directions. All drill holes that reached their intended target depths encountered mineralization, providing a compelling basis for systematic follow-up drilling. Mineralization was encountered from near surface to vertical depths exceeding 400 metres. In particular, hole PSP-26-001 returned several notable mineralized intercepts beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 55 metres and with the deepest at more than 400 metres from surface.

FIGURE 1: 5.46 g/t Au over 8.6 m in PSP-26-001 at approximately 77 m vertical depth.

Drilling also intersected significant intervals of the prospective siliceous sandstone unit, confirming its presence within the target area and providing additional information to refine the geologic model. Based on preliminary observations to date, the siliceous sandstone is believed to represent a more favourable host for mineralization than the calcareous sandstone (see Figure 3).

Diamond drilling at Proserpine has resumed with three active drill rigs following a brief, planned seasonal hiatus. Additional drill rigs may be mobilized as warranted as the planned drill program continues to expand the mineralized footprint and increase drillhole density at Proserpine Southeast, while initiating first-pass drilling at previously untested targets at Proserpine Northwest.

FIGURE 2: Cariboo Gold regional overview.

FIGURE 3: Plan view of Proserpine diamond drilling with select intercept highlights.

FIGURE 4: Proserpine diamond drilling select intercept highlights in long section.

TABLE 1: Select manual composite and individual sample highlights greater than or equal to 1.0 g/t Au.