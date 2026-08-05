NACON - Nacon takes note of the Bigben Interactive press release - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Lesquin, 4 August 2026, 6:30 pm

Nacon takes note of the Bigben Interactive press release

Lesquin, August 4, 2026 — Nacon (ISIN FR0013482791) (the "Company") takes note of the press release published today by its majority shareholder, Bigben Interactive (available here: https://fr.bigben-group.com/ ), which currently holds 56.72% of the share capital and 69.54% of the voting rights of the Company.

Under the terms of this press release, Bigben Interactive announces that it has obtained, under the aegis of the conciliators appointed by the Lille Métropole Commercial Court (the "Court"), an agreement in principle from its main financial creditors with a view to restructuring its financial debt, this agreement having also received the support of a significant portion of the Company's financial creditors.

In order to implement its financial restructuring project, Bigben Interactive also announces that it has filed a petition to open accelerated safeguard proceedings before the Court in app of Articles L. 628-1 et seq. of the Commercial code (the "Accelerated Safeguard Proceeding").

In the aforementioned press release, Bigben Interactive specifies in particular that part of the contribution in new money which would be made by certain creditors of Bigben Interactive would be reinvested by the latter in the share capital of the Company, on the condition that a reorganization plan for the Company, ensuring the restructuring of the Company's debt in accordance with certain parameters, is adopted by the Court.

The Company acknowledges that the implementation of the financial restructuring envisaged by Bigben Interactive is therefore linked to the adoption of Nacon's reorganization plan, which remains under development, and to its compliance with the aforementioned parameters.

The Company points out that judicial reorganization proceedings were opened for its benefit by judgment of the Court dated March 2, 2026. Discussions are ongoing, under the aegis of the administrators appointed by the Court, with all stakeholders, in order to finalize a reorganization plan, it being specified that a significant portion of the Company's financial creditors has already expressed its intention to support the adoption of a Nacon reorganization plan that would comply with these parameters of the financial restructuring presented by Bigben Interactive in its press release.

The principal terms of the proposed restructuring are set out in the appendix to the aforementioned Bigben Interactive press release (available here as a reminder: https://fr.bigben-group.com/)

The company draws the market's attention to the fact that the transactions planned as part of the financial restructuring described in Bigben Interactive's press release, should they be included in the Company's reorganization plan, will result in significant dilution for the Company's existing shareholders. Furthermore, based on the financial parameters and equity valuation used by the stakeholders for the purposes of these transactions, these capital increases would be carried out at issue prices significantly lower than the current market price of Nacon shares on the Euronext Paris market.

The Company will keep the market informed as soon as possible of the progress of its reorganization plan and the next expected steps.

About judicial reorganisation proceedings

Judicial reorganisation proceedings are collective proceedings under French law pursuant to which liabilities arising prior to the opening judgment are frozen for the duration of the observation period, which may last up to 18 months. During this period, the debtor may propose a continuation plan providing for the restructuring of its debt with a view to ensuring the recovery of its business.

Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Nor does it constitute, and should not be treated as, investment advice. It does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in this document. It should not be relied upon by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “may”, “assume”, “plan”, “intend to”, “will”, “should”, “estimate”, “risk” and/or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's current intentions, beliefs or expectations, in particular concerning the Company's plans, objectives, assumptions, expectations, outlook and forecasts, and statements regarding other future events or prospects. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations, intentions or forecasts regarding future events, based on currently available information and the assumptions made by the Company.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to the Company or to persons acting on the Company's behalf, including but not limited to press releases (including on the Company's website), reports and other communications, are expressly and fully qualified by the cautionary statements contained in this press release.





ABOUT NACON







IFRS REVENUE 2025/2026: €161.9 million



















HEADCOUNT

More than 1,000 employees











INTERNATIONAL

23 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries

https://corporate.nacongaming.com/







NACON is a BIGBEN group company established in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON harnesses 30 years of expertise to serve players. This new unified division strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating unique new competitive advantages.







Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B – Indices: CAC Mid&Small

ISIN: FR0013482791; Reuters: NACON.PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP







CONTACT:

Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 00









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