Gilat Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue Grew 17% to $122.7 Million; GAAP Operating Income was $4.7 Million; Adjusted EBITDA Increased 31% to $15.4 Million

Comtech Acquisition on Track for Expected Year-End Closing

Reiterates 2026 Financial Guidance

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue s increased to $122.7 million, compared with $105 million in Q2 2025;

increased to $122.7 million, compared with $105 million in Q2 2025; GAAP operating income of $4.7 million, compared with GAAP operating income of $5.7 million in Q2 2025;

of $4.7 million, compared with GAAP operating income of $5.7 million in Q2 2025; Non-GAAP operating income increased 35% to $12.6 million, compared with $9.3 million in Q2 2025;

increased 35% to $12.6 million, compared with $9.3 million in Q2 2025; GAAP net income of $8.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $9.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in Q2 2025;

of $8.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $9.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in Q2 2025; Non-GAAP net income of $15.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with $12.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in Q2 2025;

of $15.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with $12.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in Q2 2025; Adjusted EBITDA increased 31% to $15.4 million, significantly improving margins compared with $11.8 million in Q2 2025

Forward-Looking Expectations1

Management reiterates guidance for 2026 for revenue between $500 to $520 million, representing a revenue growth rate of approximately 13% at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is expected to be between $61 to $66 million, representing a growth rate of approximately 19% at the midpoint.

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: “Gilat delivered another strong quarter, with revenues increasing 17% and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 31%. The combination of growth and margin expansion reflects solid execution across our Defense, Commercial, and Peru segments and the continued strength of our underlying business.”

Mr. Sfadia added, “During the quarter and in recent weeks, momentum remained broad-based. Gilat Defense continued to expand its activity in both the United States and in Europe, reflecting increasing demand for advanced communications solutions that support mobility, rapid deployment, and operational continuity in complex operating environments. We introduced the Viper Ka ESA terminal, broadening our support for unmanned and autonomous missions, and we also advanced work on certifications that will position us to better support next-generation defense communications architectures.

“The announced Comtech acquisition is progressing well and is the next major step in Gilat’s transformation into a scaled defense, space, and mission-critical communications technology company. The acquisition is expected to create a company with more than $700 million in pro forma annual revenues, more than double Gilat Defense revenues, expand our U.S. engineering and manufacturing footprint, and improve access to larger U.S. and allied defense and space programs.The acquisition is anticipated to close toward year-end, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.”

Mr. Sfadia concluded, “Our first-half performance, recent awards, backlog, and strong pipeline support our full-year 2026 outlook and positions us well to fully capitalize on the Comtech acquisition.”

Key Recent Announcements

Gilat to Acquire Comtech’s Satellite & Space Communications Segment Creating a Leading Provider of Advanced Defense and Satellite Communications Solutions

Leading Global Satellite Operator Awards Gilat Over $20 Million in SkyEdge Orders

Gilat Receives $11 Million in U.S. Department of War Orders, Reinforcing Role in Mission-Critical Defense Connectivity

Gilat Receives $43 Million of Additional Sidewinder ESA Orders from Leading In-flight Connectivity Service Provider

Gilat Receives Multi-Million Dollar Order for Customized SATCOM Terminals Supporting European Defense Communications

Gilat Presents Expanded Portfolio for Tactical Unmanned Platforms at Eurosatory 2026

Boeing and Gilat Achieve Key In-Cabin Offerability Milestone for Sidewinder Line-fit Multi‑Orbit Solution



Conference Call Details

Gilat’s management will discuss its second quarter 2026 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:

In English:

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Start: 09:30 AM EDT / 16:30 IST

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link: https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/gilat

Or Dial-in:

US: 1-888-407-2553 International: +972-3-918-0609

The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.

In Hebrew:

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026 Start: 10:00 AM IST

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link:

https://gk-biz.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ij3ddmS9RqWUXweNlBeJsw

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached unaudited summary consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the summary consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP measurements of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses, other operating expenses (income), net, and the income tax effect on the relevant adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. A reconciliation between the Company's net income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu, we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a software-defined platform and modems, high-performance satellite terminals, advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and Electronically Steered Antennas (ESAs), highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) and Block Upconverters (BUCs) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: https://www.gilat.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “seek,” “could,” “should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in general economic, market and business conditions; failure to maintain market acceptance of Gilat’s products; failure to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; rapid changes in the markets in which Gilat operates; increased competition, loss of market share or pressure on prices; loss of key OEM partners; inability to attract and retain qualified personnel; inability to protect proprietary technology; and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those arising from regional military conflicts and geopolitical instability. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to Gilat’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Gilat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks

Hagay Katz, Chief Products and Marketing Officer

PublicRelations@gilat.com

Alliance Advisors

GilatIR@allianceadvisors.com

Phone: +1 212 838 3777

__________________________________

1 We do not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis because we are unable to reasonably provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as earnout-based expenses related to recent acquisitions. As a result, we are not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward looking data without unreasonable effort.





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Six months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

June 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 233,137 $ 197,007 $ 122,663 $ 104,970 Cost of revenues 158,231 136,682 85,406 73,043 Gross profit 74,906 60,325 37,257 31,927 Research and development expenses, net 23,718 23,930 11,601 12,309 Selling and marketing expenses 19,211 16,467 9,504 8,265 General and administrative expenses 22,618 13,027 12,220 6,243 Other operating expenses (income), net 281 3,964 (760) (574) Total operating expenses 65,828 57,388 32,565 26,243 Operating income 9,078 2,937 4,692 5,684 Financial income (expenses), net 3,462 (2,186) 2,167 (1,250) Income before taxes on income 12,540 751 6,859 4,434 Taxes on income 841 3,083 1,288 5,396 Net income $ 13,381 $ 3,834 $ 8,147 $ 9,830 Basic earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.07 $ 0.11 $ 0.17 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ 0.17 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 75,766,488 57,081,120 77,007,203 57,124,568 Diluted 78,341,256 57,189,406 79,427,208 57,341,141





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 37,257 1,662 $ 38,919 $ 31,927 2,557 $ 34,484 Operating expenses 32,565 (6,218 ) 26,347 26,243 (1,043 ) 25,200 Operating income 4,692 7,880 12,572 5,684 3,600 9,284 Income before taxes on income 6,859 7,880 14,739 4,434 3,600 8,034 Net income $ 8,147 7,491 $ 15,638 $ 9,830 2,131 $ 11,961 Basic earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.04 $ 0.21 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.04 $ 0.21 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing earnings per share Basic 77,007,203 77,007,203 57,124,568 57,124,568 Diluted 79,427,208 79,924,184 57,341,141 58,041,043 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income, net, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.

Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income $ 8,147 $ 9,830 Gross profit Stock-based compensation expenses

199 228 Amortization of purchased intangibles

1,443 2,302 Other integration expenses 20 27 1,662 2,557 Operating expenses Stock-based compensation expenses

1,523 1,084 Stock-based compensation related to business combination 4,258 (920 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles

1,103 1,269 Other operating income, net

(760 ) (574 ) Other integration expenses

94 184 6,218 1,043 Taxes on income (389 ) (1,469 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 15,638 $ 11,961





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 74,906 3,306 78,212 $ 60,325 3,368 $ 63,693 Operating expenses 65,828 (12,686) 53,142 57,388 (8,132) 49,256 Operating income 9,078 15,992 25,070 2,937 11,500 14,437 Income before taxes on income 12,540 15,992 28,532 751 11,500 12,251 Net income $ 13,381 15,844 $ 29,225 $ 3,834 9,954 $ 13,788 Basic earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.21 0.39 $ 0.07 $ 0.17 $ 0.24 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.20 0.37 $ 0.07 $ 0.17 $ 0.24 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing earnings per share

Basic 75,766,488 75,766,488 57,081,120 57,081,120 Diluted 78,341,256 78,833,628 57,189,406 58,023,137 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating expenses, net,

other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.

Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income $ 13,381 $ 3,834 Gross profit Stock-based compensation expenses 398 402 Amortization of purchased intangibles 2,871 2,902 Other integration expenses 37 64 3,306 3,368 Operating expenses Stock-based compensation expenses 3,004 1,984 Stock-based compensation related to business combination 7,000 (313) Amortization of purchased intangibles 2,196 2,153 Other operating expenses, net 281 3,964 Other integration expenses 205 344 12,686 8,132 Taxes on income (148) (1,546) Non-GAAP net income $ 29,225 $ 13,788





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

U.S. dollars in thousands

ADJUSTED EBITDA: Six months ended Three months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income $ 13,381 $ 3,834 $ 8,147 $ 9,830 Adjustments: Financial expenses (income), net (3,462) 2,186 (2,167) 1,250 Taxes on income (841) (3,083) (1,288) (5,396) Stock-based compensation expenses 3,402 2,386 1,722 1,312 Stock-based compensation related to business combination 7,000 (313) 4,258 (920) Depreciation and amortization (*) 10,530 10,046 5,414 6,084 Other operating expenses (income), net 281 3,964 (760) (574) Other integration expenses 242 408 114 211 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,533 $ 19,428 $ 15,440 $ 11,797 (*) Including amortization of lease incentive SEGMENT REVENUES: Six months ended Three months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Commercial $ 155,771 $ 133,277 $ 82,986 $ 69,057 Defense 47,890 43,004 22,463 19,993 Peru 29,476 20,726 17,214 15,920 Total revenues $ 233,137 $ 197,007 $ 122,663 $ 104,970





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,805 $ 168,907 Short-term deposits 14,350 16,433 Restricted cash 64 88 Trade receivables, net 107,656 85,929 Contract assets 32,792 36,987 Inventories 65,490 45,430 Other current assets 34,583 37,406 Total current assets 399,740 391,180 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term contract assets 7,193 7,890 Severance pay funds 7,269 6,941 Deferred taxes, net 17,923 15,558 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,510 5,922 Other long-term assets 28,696 19,871 Total long-term assets 68,591 56,182 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 74,309 75,172 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 48,994 53,986 GOODWILL 169,534 169,534 TOTAL ASSETS $ 761,168 $ 746,054 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.) U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term loan $ 2,000 $ 2,000 Trade payables 45,443 31,614 Accrued expenses 73,352 58,878 Advances from customers and deferred revenues 50,215 78,499 Operating lease liabilities 3,251 2,957 Other current liabilities 28,914 41,529 Total current liabilities 203,175 215,477 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 7,818 7,508 Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues 71 67 Operating lease liabilities 4,364 3,102 Other long-term liabilities 1,131 19,622 Total long-term liabilities 13,384 30,299 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 3,970 3,765 Additional paid-in capital 1,148,171 1,115,030 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,164 ) (3,768 ) Accumulated deficit (601,368 ) (614,749 ) Total shareholders' equity 544,609 500,278 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 761,168 $ 746,054



