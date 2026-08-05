Market launch of the nasal adrenaline spray, neffy®, for treatment of adults and children with severe allergies in Canada

ALK (ALKB:DC / Nasdaq Copenhagen: ALK B) today announced the market launch of neffy® 2 mg in Canada following the approval by Health Canada in April 2026. The launch of this first ever nasal adrenaline spray for emergency treatment of anaphylaxis represents a significant milestone for adults and children (≥30 kg) experiencing potentially life-threatening allergic reactions due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicines and other allergens, as well as anaphylaxis where the cause is not known or anaphylaxis caused by exercise.

A recent, nationally representative online survey of 2,000 Canadians conducted for ALK revealed that nearly half of respondents (49%) stated they would not feel confident using an adrenaline auto-injector in an emergency. With a portable, needle-free design, neffy® provides people with an alternative emergency treatment option they may feel more confident to use when it matters most.

Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations North America, Edward Jordan said:

“We are very pleased to provide Canadians living with severe allergies access to neffy® 2 mg for an easy-to-carry, needle-free adrenaline treatment option that can help patients and caregivers act quickly and with confidence when every second counts. This launch reflects our continued aspiration to improve the lives of people affected by severe allergic reactions and to facilitate that life-saving emergency medication is available for patients to carry and use wherever and whenever needed.”

It is estimated that up to 2.5 million people in Canada are affected by severe allergies, and Canada is expected to become ALK’s largest market outside of Europe, where EURneffy® 2 mg and 1 mg were approved in August 2024 and March 2026, respectively. neffy® with a 1 mg dosage for patients weighing 15-30 kg is currently under the regulatory review process in Canada.

neffy® is developed by US-based ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ARS Pharma”). In November 2024, ALK entered into a strategic license agreement with ARS Pharma granting ALK exclusive global rights to commercialise neffy® with exception of the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and China. In May 2025, the partnership was extended to include a co-promotion agreement in the USA.

The market launch does not affect ALK’s financial guidance for 2026.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. ALK manufactures and markets allergy immunotherapy (‘AIT’) treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

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