Video News Release: EdgeMode leads the way to overcome the challenges of powering data centers for AI

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand outweighs supply of AI-ready data center infrastructure, hear from Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode, as he sits down with Floorstocks to explain how his company is overcoming the power, land, and government challenges. His answer? EdgeMode is developing next-generation tier-3-ready AI campuses, powered by off-grid Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) technology.

EdgeMode has a portfolio of next-generation tier-3-ready AI campuses across Europe and the Americas with 5GW of power capacity, all fueled by off-grid Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) technology to overcome grid connectivity issues

The company is developing the largest pipeline of AI infrastructure in Europe to reach the Ready-to-Build (RTB) stage, with all key aspects including land, power, fiber connectivity, and Environmental and Construction permits established

Term sheets have been secured with multiple intended buyers for up to four sites, including well-established data center operators with existing hyperscale clients

Already, we have a non-Binding Offer with Spark AI Foundry Holdings LLC for 100% of the share capital of the EdgeMode DC Malpica 300 MW IT hyperscale data center site

Strong relationships built with regional governments in Spain and Panama to gain support for the development of next-generation tier-3-ready AI campuses in the local area



Charlie Faulkner, CEO of Edgemode, is excited by the direction of the industry:

“AI will see greater investment, greater adoption, and utility in our working lives, and that requires more infrastructure. It’s an opportunity for EdgeMode to be super aggressive, develop more sites, and sign more clients. Already we have multiple sites in Spain and Panama, and we are pursuing others in other regions, including Portugal, Morocco, and Latin America.”

Watch the full interview:

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

About EdgeMode

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

Contact Information

Jamie Kightley

IBA International - PR for EdgeMode

Email: edgemode@iba-international.com

Phone: +1 561 228 1940 or +44 1572 757932

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

Email: hello@edgemode.io