Kura Oncology to Report Second Quarter Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will report its second quarter 2026 financial results after the close of the U.S financial markets on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Kura’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

The live webcast and archived replay of the event may be accessed on the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com under the Investors tab in the Events and Presentations section.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura’s pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura developed and is commercializing KOMZIFTI® (ziftomenib), the FDA-approved once-daily, oral menin inhibitor for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us X and LinkedIn.

Kura Contact

Investors and Media:

Greg Mann

858-987-4046

gmann@kuraoncology.com