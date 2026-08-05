Solid State Lighting Market Size to Hit USD 330.58 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid State Lighting Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Solid State Lighting Market was worth USD 190.42 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 330.58 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.63% during 2026–2035.”

Government Energy Efficiency Regulations and Smart Lighting Technologies Continue to Drive Global Market Growth

The gradual replacement of non-efficient lighting systems across the globe, the enforcement of regulations for energy efficiency, and growing popularity of smart lighting systems will continue to drive growth in the Solid State Lighting market. The increasing number of installations of connected LED systems with occupancy sensing, predictive maintenance, artificial intelligence analysis, and building energy management system is changing lighting from being an energy-efficient system to being an intelligent infrastructure system. Technological innovations in the field of micro-LED, Li-Fi, horticultural lighting, and human-centric lighting systems have created business prospects.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Signify N.V. (Philips Lighting)

ams-OSRAM AG

Acuity Brands Inc.

Cree Lighting (IDEAL Industries)

GE Current (Daintree Networks)

Hubbell Lighting Inc.

LEDVANCE GmbH

Zumtobel Group AG

Nichia Corporation

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Legrand SA

Fagerhult AB

TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG

General Electric Company

Toshiba Corporation

Savant Systems LLC

Helvar Oy Ab

Solid State Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 190.42 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 330.58 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.63% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Technology (Solid State Lighting/LED, OLED, Compact Fluorescent Lamp/CFL, Other Energy-Efficient Technologies)

• by Installation Type (New Installation, Retrofit)

• by Application (Indoor Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Specialty Lighting)

• by Vertical (Residential, Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Transportation, Hospitality, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

The Solid State Lighting (LED) segment constituted around 65% of the total market revenue in 2025 due to high energy efficiency, reduced costs, extended operational life span, and growing replacement of the incandescent, halogen, and fluorescent lights. The OLED segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing usage in the interior of luxury vehicles, architectural lighting, retail display, and other lighting applications that require thin and flexible lighting.

By Installation Type

The New Installation segment captured about 58% of the total revenue share in 2025 owing to the prevalence of LED as the benchmark lighting solution for all the new construction projects in both residential and non-residential sectors. The Retrofit segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of the phase-out of fluorescent and halogen lighting technologies.

By Application

The revenue share of the Indoor Lighting segment amounted to around 62% in 2025 on account of its widespread usage in residential buildings, offices, healthcare establishments, retail stores, educational institutes, and manufacturing units. The growth rate for the Outdoor Lighting segment is projected to be highest in the forecast period due to rising smart city initiatives, connected LED street lighting, and architectural lighting among others.

By Vertical

The Commercial & Industrial category contributed about 44% to the overall revenue generated in the market in 2025 due to high operation hours, substantial savings in electricity costs, and rising investment in energy-saving lighting products within commercial buildings and manufacturing plants. The Residential category will experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increased LED installations in developing nations and energy-saving policies.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America held a dominant position in the Global Solid State Lighting Market due to technological advances, strict energy efficiency policies, and the presence of major lighting companies. About 87.4% of regional revenue was generated by the US due to the Department of Energy’s efficiency norms, the installation of LED lights in commercial sectors, the construction of smart buildings, and increasing installation of intelligent lighting systems.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register the fastest growth rate. Urbanization, increased construction activities, large scale LED production, government energy efficiency policies, and development of smart cities in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia have continued to create huge market opportunities. China has held about 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenue in 2025 due to its vast LED production facilities, domestic demand, and large-scale construction of smart cities.

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Recent Developments:

June 2024: Signify expanded its Interact smart lighting platform by integrating AI-powered analytics, predictive maintenance, occupancy-based adaptive illumination, and building energy management system connectivity to improve commercial facility energy efficiency.

expanded its smart lighting platform by integrating AI-powered analytics, predictive maintenance, occupancy-based adaptive illumination, and building energy management system connectivity to improve commercial facility energy efficiency. 2024: ams-OSRAM introduced its next-generation OSLON Pure 1515 LED chip family featuring luminous efficacy exceeding 220 lm/W, targeting industrial high-bay lighting and outdoor street lighting applications requiring enhanced energy efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Solid State Lighting Market Report (The USPs):

SOLID STATE LIGHTING ECOSYSTEM & ENERGY EFFICIENCY INFRASTRUCTURE ANALYSIS – Comprehensive assessment of LED lighting systems, smart lighting infrastructure, connected lighting platforms, and energy-efficient lighting ecosystems supporting global sustainability initiatives.

– Comprehensive assessment of LED lighting systems, smart lighting infrastructure, connected lighting platforms, and energy-efficient lighting ecosystems supporting global sustainability initiatives. ADVANCED LIGHTING TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Detailed evaluation of solid-state lighting, OLED technology, micro-LED innovations, Li-Fi integration, smart lighting platforms, and next-generation semiconductor lighting solutions.

– Detailed evaluation of solid-state lighting, OLED technology, micro-LED innovations, Li-Fi integration, smart lighting platforms, and next-generation semiconductor lighting solutions. SMART LIGHTING, BUILDING AUTOMATION & SUSTAINABLE ILLUMINATION INSIGHTS – In-depth analysis of connected lighting deployment across commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residential applications, smart cities, horticulture, and advanced building automation systems.

– In-depth analysis of connected lighting deployment across commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residential applications, smart cities, horticulture, and advanced building automation systems. SOLID STATE LIGHTING MODERNIZATION & COMMERCIAL DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Extensive insights into LED retrofit programs, smart city lighting projects, intelligent lighting platform adoption, commercial infrastructure modernization, and deployment strategies.

– Extensive insights into LED retrofit programs, smart city lighting projects, intelligent lighting platform adoption, commercial infrastructure modernization, and deployment strategies. ENERGY EFFICIENCY, REGULATORY FRAMEWORK & MARKET PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – Comprehensive evaluation of energy efficiency standards, lighting regulations, sustainability initiatives, smart lighting investments, and market performance influencing industry growth.

– Comprehensive evaluation of energy efficiency standards, lighting regulations, sustainability initiatives, smart lighting investments, and market performance influencing industry growth. NEXT GENERATION SOLID STATE LIGHTING MARKET OUTLOOK – Strategic outlook covering AI-enabled lighting systems, micro-LED technologies, connected lighting platforms, human-centric lighting, horticultural lighting innovations, and future developments expected to shape the global Solid State Lighting Market through 2035.

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