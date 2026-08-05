Robinson Unmanned Invited to Participate in Drone Dominance Program Gauntlet II, Continues Phase One Deliveries

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Unmanned, competing as Ascent AeroSystems, has confirmed that its SPIRIT first-person-view (FPV) drone, a rugged, modular, all-weather coaxial unmanned aerial system (UAS), has been selected for participation in Gauntlet II of the Department of War’s Drone Dominance Program (DDP).

Through multiple competitive phases, the DDP is a rapid acquisition effort that is building a resilient, U.S.-based supply chain for low-cost, capable, one-way attack drone systems, ensuring fast operational capability is delivered to U.S. warfighters.

Official data published through DDP channels (DroneDominance.mil) placed Robinson Unmanned as one of the top performers in the DDP Phase 1 competition for strong production capabilities, an increasingly relevant signal as the Department of War looks beyond capability prototyping to scalable production of mission-ready platforms. As deliveries of the soldier-deployable SPIRIT-FPV continue, Robinson Unmanned is also preparing to participate in Gauntlet II at Fort Carson, CO, in August 2026.

“As we advance to Gauntlet II, we recognize that unmanned systems will play an increasingly important role within the Department of War, but the future of unmanned systems won't be defined by drone capability alone. It will be defined by which companies can manufacture reliable systems at scale,” said Paul Fermo, President of Robinson Unmanned. “This milestone validates that Robinson Unmanned, backed by Robinson Helicopter Company’s 53-years of aerospace manufacturing excellence, has the U.S. engineering, manufacturing capability, and resilient supply chain required to rapidly deliver reliable, NDAA-compliant unmanned systems to operators at the speed of relevance.”

The Phase 2 qualifier was held in June 2026 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, where Robinson Unmanned and 48 other companies demonstrated unique UAS configurations in one or both of two mission areas: Long Range Strike and/or Tactical Assault in Close Quarters. Following a strong performance in the Qualifier, Robinson Unmanned was one of just 19 companies invited to advance to the next stage.

For the program, Robinson Unmanned is competing with its SPIRIT-FPV, a field-ready system engineered to meet the operational and compliance requirements of the Department of War.

“At Robinson Unmanned we understand that true operational capability begins with aerospace-grade reliability. Built on our NDAA-compliant, Blue UAS Cleared SPIRIT airframe, SPIRIT-FPV is a rugged, modular, easy to deploy system that is ready for real-world missions,” added Fermo.

Through vertical integration, aerospace-grade engineering rigor, production discipline, and certified manufacturing processes, Robinson Unmanned, which maintains Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 compliance, supports the manufacturing maturity and production scalability required to support rapid fielding programs such as Drone Dominance.

About Robinson Unmanned

Robinson Unmanned is the uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) business unit of Robinson Helicopter Company, focused on delivering scalable, aviation-grade VTOL platforms across civil and defense missions. Integrating modular open architecture, advanced autonomy technologies, and full-production rotorcraft platforms, Robinson Unmanned enables operators to extend capability while reducing human risk.

From compact coaxial systems to heavy-lift autonomous rotorcraft, Robinson Unmanned delivers scalable, mission-ready aircraft built to perform. Learn more at RobinsonUnmanned.com

Media Contact

Amy Romano

VP, Marketing & Communications

amy.romano@ascentaerosystems.com

617.845.3185

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70f324b6-ec58-4869-a6ff-4bddccd2516e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd0cf91d-654f-433e-8890-bbcac0eb41c4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6835d53a-20e5-446c-b5de-04c2bd123667

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae60d323-0e32-4d8c-a00b-d6d0cffad996