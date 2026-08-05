Habit’s Double Charburger Does It Again, Ranked #1 Burger for Third Straight Year by USA TODAY 10Best

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three years. Same champion. Habit’s Double Char has been voted the #1 in America by USA TODAY’s 2026 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, marking the third consecutive year it has taken the top spot.

Habit also earned the title of #1 Best Fast Casual Restaurant for the second year running.

At this point, winning is becoming a Habit.

To thank the fans who made it happen, Habit is giving away a FREE Double Char* with any order of $10 or more from August 12 through August 18, 2026, at participating Habit restaurants nationwide.

But a third straight win calls for an additional flex.

America’s #1 burger is taking a victory lap through the state that started it all. A Habit food truck will embark on a road trip, rolling through San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco and Sacramento, bringing freshly chargrilled Double Chars, live local broadcast appearances and pop-up celebrations to firehouses across California.

Stops will also include an afternoon firehouse feeding, serving local firefighters and first responders as a thank-you to the people who show up for their communities every day.

“We could have taken a bow. Instead, we’re taking a victory lap,” said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer at Habit. “This win belongs to our restaurant teams and the fans who keep showing up for the Double Char. Three years at #1 tells us this isn’t a fluke, it’s what happens when you never compromise.”

The three-time-winning Double Char is made with two freshly chargrilled beef patties layered with caramelized onions, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles and mayo on a toasted bun. The patties are cooked to order over an open flame for the smoky, freshly chargrilled flavor Habit has been serving since it opened in Santa Barbara in 1969.

For more information about Habit and to find a restaurant near you, visit www.habitburger.com. Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn

*Free Double Char with a qualifying $10 minimum purchase. Gotta Habit™ Meal Deals, Gotta Habit™ Box Deals and Gotta Habit™ Wrap cannot be included in order. Offer valid from 8/12/26‍ through 8/18/26‍. Discount does not apply to taxes and fees. Other taxes and fees may apply. Add-ons and substitutions extra. LIMIT: one (1) redemption per MyHabit member. Valid at participating U.S. Habit Burger & Grill locations for users who are logged in and place an order on the Habit Burger & Grill website, app, kiosk, or in-restaurant scanned at the register. For a limited time and while supplies last. Offer not valid at airport, university, and casino Habit Burger & Grill locations.

Not a MyHabit member? Register here and use promo code BURGERWIN from 8/12/26 through 8/18/26 to receive a free Double Char with $10 minimum purchase.

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill has been serving up fresh, cooked-to-order favorites for more than 55 years. Best known for its signature Charburgers, grilled over an open flame, Habit brings a distinctly California-inspired approach to fast casual dining with a menu that goes far beyond burgers, including handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, creamy shakes, and fan-favorite sides.

Habit continues to earn national recognition for its fresh flavor and quality. The brand’s Double Char was ranked #1 by USA TODAY¹ 10Best three years running, its Tempura Green Beans earned the #1 spot in USA TODAY 10Best² in 2024 and 2025, and Habit was named the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA TODAY 10Best³ in 2025 and 2026. The brand’s Chicken Club was also recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal⁴, and Habit has been featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.” Today, Habit Burger & Grill has grown to more than 385 restaurants across 14 states as well as a fleet of food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors that are always cooked to order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Learn more at www.habitburger.com

Sources: USA Today 10Best, USA Today 10Best, The Daily Meal, Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

¹Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024, 2025 & 2026).

²Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Sides. (Published July 2024 & 2025).

³Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Casual Restaurant. (Published July 2025, July 2026).

⁴Based on Daily Meal’s survey of consumer reviews from Reddit, Yelp! and TripAdvisor (Published Dec. 2023).

Habit Burger & Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78454c0a-903c-48bd-be89-ecc1f177b6d4