Volatus and Kraus Hamdani Aerospace Partner to Establish Sovereign Canadian Persistent Intelligence Capability

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company, today announced a Strategic Partnership with Kraus Hamdani Aerospace, Inc. ("KHA"), developer of the K1000ULE ultra-long-endurance autonomous aircraft and the ATNE++ resilient airborne communications architecture.

The agreement establishes Volatus as Canadian Strategic Partner and creates the framework for introducing the K1000ULE and Aerial Tier Network Extension ++ (ATNE++) into Canada while advancing systems integration, operational deployment, training, lifecycle support and the progressive establishment of Canadian manufacturing at Volatus' aerospace facility in Mirabel, Québec. Together, the companies intend to strengthen Canada's ability to detect, understand and respond to rapidly evolving wildfire incidents while creating a sovereign capability supporting emergency management, public safety, critical infrastructure, Arctic operations and defence applications.

“Wildfires are ultimately an information challenge before they become a suppression challenge,” said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus. “The earlier incident commanders understand what's happening, how conditions are changing and where responders are positioned, the more options they have to protect communities and keep firefighters safe. Persistent airborne intelligence and resilient communications fundamentally improve decision-making, enabling governments to respond earlier, coordinate more effectively and strengthen the exceptional wildfire response capability Canada already possesses.”

The fully electric platform combines ultra-long endurance with an open systems architecture capable of supporting intelligence, surveillance and communications payloads while operating with a minimal logistical footprint. Having accumulated more than 6,000 operational flight hours in support of U.S. military and allied missions, the aircraft has demonstrated its reliability in demanding real-world environments and is ready to support the next generation of Canadian wildfire intelligence operations.

“Unlike conventional unmanned aircraft designed for relatively short missions, the K1000ULE was purpose-built for continuous operations over large and remote environments to deliver persistent intelligence and resilient communications in some of the world’s most demanding operational environments”, said Fatema Hamdani, Chief Executive Officer of Kraus Hamdani Aerospace. “Canada has an opportunity to apply these proven capabilities to wildfire management while establishing a sovereign aerospace capability that can also support emergency management, public safety, defence and other critical national missions. Volatus brings the operational expertise, industrial capability and long-term vision needed to make that possible.”

ATNE++ is an airborne communications mesh-enabled, multi-waveform self-healing network. It provides voice and data bridging and extension across legacy and modern radio networks and tactical data links, engineered to maintain communications in contested and degraded environments Together, the K1000ULE and ATNE++ provide capabilities extending well beyond traditional aerial surveillance. The system delivers continuous electro-optical and infrared intelligence, live fire perimeter mapping, thermal hotspot detection, fire behaviour analysis, wind and terrain assessment, communications relay, firefighter tracking, unified command support and post-incident damage assessment, enabling emergency managers to maintain a continuously updated operational picture throughout the lifecycle of an incident. These capabilities support faster decision-making, improved firefighter safety and more effective coordination of ground and aerial resources.

The Strategic Partnership also establishes a roadmap for Canadian systems integration, operator and maintainer training, lifecycle support, maintenance capability and licensed domestic manufacturing. Subject to technical, regulatory and commercial milestones, aircraft supporting sustained Canadian programs are intended to be progressively manufactured at Volatus' Mirabel facility, strengthening Canada's sovereign aerospace industrial base while expanding domestic supply chain participation.

Volatus has already begun engaging federal and provincial governments, regulators, emergency management organizations and public safety agencies to evaluate operational requirements, demonstration opportunities and future deployment pathways. Any Canadian deployment remains subject to applicable regulatory approvals and the successful completion of technical and operational evaluations.

This announcement represents the second major milestone in Volatus' broader initiative to establish a sovereign Canadian autonomous intelligence and rapid response capability. Additional elements of this integrated national architecture, spanning emergency management, Arctic domain awareness and defence, are expected to be announced as the program advances.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety and defence markets. Through its integrated platform combining manufacturing, operations, training and technology development, Volatus enables the adoption and scaling of autonomous systems while supporting the growth of sovereign Canadian aerospace capability.

About KHA

Kraus Hamdani Aerospace (KHA) is an AI-powered aerospace company delivering resilient airborne intelligence, communications, and autonomous mission capabilities for defense and commercial customers worldwide. Its technologies provide persistent airborne infrastructure across sea, land, air, and space, when communications fail, infrastructure is degraded, and mission success depends on continuous intelligence and connectivity.

KHA’s flagship K1000ULE is the world’s longest-endurance fully electric Group 2 unmanned aircraft system, with a proven non-stop flight of more than 75 hours while carrying mission-critical payloads. Combined with its proprietary Aerial Tier Network Extension (ATNE++) and AI-enabled Multi-Domain Autonomous Collaborative Teaming (MD-ACT) technologies, KHA delivers resilient communications, autonomous coordination, and real-time intelligence in contested and distributed environments.

Trusted by customers including the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, MARSOC, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Petroleum Development Oman (Shell Oil & Gas), KHA is advancing the future of autonomous aerospace through proven innovation, operational excellence, and strategic global partnerships.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “seeks”, “strategy” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For additional information, please contact:

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

https://volatusaerospace.com