Twinqo Sports Betting: Discover a World of Sports on One Platform

LONDON, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twinqo has confirmed the full scope of its newly launched sports betting section, giving users a clear picture of what the crypto casino operator's sportsbook expansion includes. The rollout covers a wide range of sports, leagues, and betting formats, all accessible through the platform's existing crypto wallet.

Sports and Betting Formats

The sportsbook spans 14 sports, including Football, American Football, Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Cricket, Golf, Handball, Ice Hockey, Martial Arts/UFC, Motor Sport, Table Tennis, Tennis, and Volleyball. Users can place both pre-match and live in-play wagers, with supported markets including 1x2 results, over/under totals, both-teams-to-score propositions, and half-by-half outcomes that update as matches progress.

Featured Leagues and Regional Depth

Top leagues available include the Australia National Premier League Victoria, the FIA Formula One World Championship, the FIVB Nations League, Major League Baseball, NCAA Division I FBS, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, US Major League Soccer, and the WNBA. Beyond these headline competitions, Twinqo's fixture list also extends into regional leagues across India, Malaysia, and Australia, giving the sportsbook meaningful depth beyond the biggest global names.

Company Statement

"Bringing together top-tier leagues from multiple continents under one sportsbook is central to how we're building out this product," the company said.

Positioning

The combination of sport variety, major league access, and regional fixture coverage positions Twinqo as a globally-scoped sportsbook rather than a niche or single-region betting add-on.

What Is Twinqo?

What began as a crypto casino, Twinqo has become a two-part gaming platform offering both casino games and sports betting through a single account. The platform operates under License No. ALSI-202505052-FI2, granted by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros. That license authorizes Twinqo to legally offer games of chance and betting services, covering everything detailed in its newly confirmed sportsbook lineup.

Questions?

Twinqo Support Desk

twinqo.io

support@twinqo.io

Keep in mind: betting carries financial risk, and crypto values are known to fluctuate. Twinqo only operates where online gambling is legally recognized and users must meet their region's legal gambling age to participate.