Stack Capital Group Inc. Reports Q2-2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc., (“Stack Capital” or the “Company”) (TSX:STCK) today announced its financial results for the period ended June 30, 2026. Stack Capital reports all amounts in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Book Value per Share (BVpS): $20.25, compared to $16.57 as at March 31, 2026 (+22% increase)

compared to $16.57 as at March 31, 2026 (+22% increase) Total Book Value: $313 million

The quarter reflected meaningful value creation across the portfolio, led by SpaceX, Fluidstack, CoreWeave and X-Energy.

PORTFOLIO COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

SpaceX

SpaceX completed its record-setting initial public offering and began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX. The offering was priced at US$135 per share, raising US$75 billion at an approximately US$1.77 trillion valuation, and significantly contributed to Stack Capital’s Book Value growth.

Project Prometheus

Stack Capital invested in Project Prometheus, a physical AI company led by Jeff Bezos. The company is developing AI systems that learn from real-world experimentation to accelerate the design, engineering and manufacturing of physical products across industries including computing, aerospace and automotive. Project Prometheus raised US$12 billion at a US$41 billion valuation.

Fluidstack

Stack Capital invested US$12.0 million in Fluidstack, a next-generation data centre operator and AI infrastructure provider. Anthropic selected Fluidstack to deliver custom-built data centres in New York and Texas as part of its US$50 billion investment in American AI infrastructure. Following Stack Capital’s investment, the carrying value of the Company’s Fluidstack position increased by approximately 90%.

Crusoe

Crusoe announced that it had contracted 4.9 gigawatts of AI infrastructure capacity across its data centre projects and Crusoe Cloud platform. Crusoe’s broader development pipeline, including contracted projects, sites under active tenant negotiation and sites in advanced development, now exceeds 40 gigawatts, reflecting significant demand for large-scale AI infrastructure.

X-Energy

X-Energy completed its initial public offering during the quarter, raising approximately US$1.1 billion in net proceeds, and began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker XE. We continue to believe X-Energy is well positioned to benefit from the growing demand for advanced nuclear power as AI, electrification, and energy security drive long-term electricity demand.

Hopper

Hopper went live with RBC, marking a significant enterprise milestone and validating the strength of its B2B travel and fintech solutions, which now power travel platforms for several of the world’s leading financial institutions.

Databricks

Subsequent to quarter-end, Databricks signed a term sheet for a strategic financing at a US$188 billion valuation, expected to close later this summer. The financing represents an approximately 40% increase from its previous US$134 billion financing valuation.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

Subsequent to quarter-end, from July 1 through July 31, 2026, Stack Capital repurchased 26,000 common shares under its normal course issuer bid at an average price of $18.58 per share.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“Q2 was a strong quarter for Stack Capital, with Book Value per Share increasing 22% to $20.25,” said Jeff Parks, CEO of Stack Capital. “Our portfolio companies continue to execute and make meaningful progress, with several completing or pursuing financings at higher valuations and others achieving important operational milestones. While broader markets have experienced periods of volatility, we remain focused on long-term value creation and believe short-term market movements do not alter the long-term growth prospects of these high-quality businesses. Following our $40 million capital raise, we are well-positioned to pursue new opportunities and believe 2026 can be a meaningful year for Book Value growth and portfolio monetization.”

A detailed summary of Book Value per Share is as follows:

Breakdown of Book Value per Share as at June 30, 2026: SpaceX, Corp.(space exploration & communications) $ 7.62 Fluidstack Ltd.(GPU infrastructure) 2.03 Prometheus(AI research) 1.63 Canva, Inc.(graphic design) 1.21 Crusoe Energy Systems, Inc.(AI factories) 1.09 Cash 1.04 Locus Robotics, Inc.(robotics) 0.98 OpenAI(AI) 0.96 Hopper, Inc.(travel & leisure) 0.92 CoreWeave, Inc.(AI hyper-scaler) 0.90 Omio, Inc.(travel & leisure) 0.75 Prove Identity, Inc.(cyber-security) 0.74 Databricks, Inc.(data analytics) 0.60 X-Energy, LLC(nuclear energy) 0.57 Shield AI, Inc.(defense) 0.42 Bolt Financial, Inc.(e-commerce) 0.17 Varo Money, Inc.(neo-banking) 0.09 PsiQuantum, Corp.(Quantum Computing) 0.08 Net other assets (1.55 ) Book Value per Share $ 20.25

About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to a diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows the Company to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors. SC Partners Ltd. acts as the Company's administrator and is responsible to source and advise with respect to all investments for the Company.

For more information, please visit our website at www.stackcapitalgroup.com or contact:

Brian Viveiros

VP, Corporate Development, and Investor Relations

647.280.3307

brian@stackcapitalgroup.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release may make reference to the following financial measures which are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), and which do not have a standard meaning prescribed by IFRS:

Book Value - the aggregate fair value of the assets of the Company on the referenced date, less the aggregate carrying value of the liabilities, excluding any deferred taxes or unrealized deferred gains or losses if applicable, of the Company; and



- the aggregate fair value of the assets of the Company on the referenced date, less the aggregate carrying value of the liabilities, excluding any deferred taxes or unrealized deferred gains or losses if applicable, of the Company; and Book Value per Share (BVpS) - the Book Value on the referenced day divided by the aggregate number of Common Shares that are outstanding on such day.



The Company’s Book Value and Book Value per Share is a measure of the performance of the Company as a whole. The Company’s method of determining this financial measure may differ from other issuers’ methods and, accordingly, this amount may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. This financial measure is not a performance measure as defined under IFRS and should not be considered either in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net earnings per share prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as “proposed”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this press release includes but may not be limited to the business of Stack Capital and the risks associated therewith, including those identified in the Annual Information Filing under the heading “Risk Factors”.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Stack Capital believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Stack Capital can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability to capitalize on investment opportunities. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of Stack Capital based on information currently available to Stack Capital.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Stack Capital disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.