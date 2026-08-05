Kailas FUGA Athlete William BOFFELLI wins at Schnalstal Alpine Trail





William BOFFELLI, 2026 Schnalstal Alpine Trail. Credit: Kailas FUGA

UNSER FRAU, Italy, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 19991 Schnalstal Alpine Trail presented by Kailas FUGA (SAT), elite trail runner Kailas FUGA athlete William BOFFELLI won the 52k/4,300m total elevation ULTRA race in just 6:42:25. Taking place from July 30 – August 1 in the Schnalstal Valley (Val Senales), South Tyrol, Italy, the Schnalstal Alpine Trail organized by Salty, attracted some of the most elite trail runners in Europe. Set in spectacular alpine terrain with steep climbs and technical downhills, there are four categories, including VERTICAL (7.6k/1,252m), SPEED (10k/288m), SKY (29.5k /2,119m), and the ULTRA offering the ultimate experience

ITRA ranks Kailas FUGA athlete William BOFFELLI as 22nd male trail runner in the world with a score of 934 and a UTMB score of 922. Recent winning performances have included Trail Del Centenario Medio – 20k; Vertical - Aosta Becca di Nona (14k); Trail Grigne Sud 2025 - TGS Extreme (50K); and Matterhorn Ultraks 2025 – Extreme (50k).

BOFFELLI said, “This was my first year competing in Schnalstal Alpine Trail and it is a fantastic course – beautiful yet technically challenging. I wore Kailas FUGA EX PRO which are great for general mountain activities, not just racing. Several Kailas FUGA athletes joined this race. The team has grown stronger both in Italy and across Europe and I think we now have some of the best athletes in the world while remaining close-knit, like one big family.”

Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina SUN commented, “SAT is an incredibly technical and demanding race. The sudden change in weather during the two days made the challenge even greater for every participant. It’s a race that deserves far more attention and recognition. We are proud to see BOFFELLI continuing his outstanding performances for Kailas FUGA in his home territory of the Italian mountains.”

Salty is a German company dedicated to trail running community management. Its operations include publishing Salty magazine, organizing races, and managing running clubs. Kailas FUGA has been a partner since the inaugural SAT in 2025.

Kailas FUGA supports over 200 trails including some of the biggest races in Europe including Grand Raid Pyrenees, Penyagolosa Trails, Swiss Peaks Trail, and Tor des Geants (TorX) It sponsors 30 professional athletes for Kailas FUGA Team and over 115 members of FUGA Mountain Club in Europe.

Contact: Serina Zhong zhongmingyao@kailas.com.cn

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86668043-870b-4fe9-b53f-a4640e219ca5