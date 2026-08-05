Amaero Provides Board Update

MCDONALD, Tenn., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Inc. (ASX:3DA) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory alloy and titanium powders for additive and advanced manufacturing components utilized by the defense, space, aviation and medical industries advises that Mr. Jamie Levy and Mr. Alistair Cray have given notice of their resignations from their respective roles as non-executive directors of the Company and will leave the business effective on August 4, 2026.

This reflects a natural evolution of the composition of the Board as the Company aligns its leadership and governance framework with its new US domicile and strategic direction. The Company thanks Mr. Levy and Mr. Cray for their significant contributions as non-executive directors of the Company. The Board has been reconstituted to a fully US board following the completion of the Company’s re-domiciliation to the United States and is intended to address Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence (FOCI) considerations relevant to the Company’s defense contracts.

Both Mr. Levy and Mr. Cray have entered into consultancy agreements with the Company under which they will provide services to the Company until December 31, 2026 (unless extended by mutual agreement of the parties). Their services will include investor relations in Australia, general corporate advisory services, and such other services as may be agreed between the parties from time to time. The Board is pleased to retain the benefit of Mr. Levy’s and Mr. Cray’s experience, expertise and relationships during this transitional period.

Authorized for release by the Board of Directors of Amaero Inc. (ASX:3DA).

For further information, please contact:

Amaero Inc.

Hank J. Holland

Chairman and CEO

hank.holland@amaeroinc.com

Media & Investor Enquiries in Australia

Jane Morgan

Director

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

Media & Investor Enquiries in United States

Shannon Devine

MZ Group

amaero@mzgroup.us

About Amaero

Amaero Inc. (ASX:3DA) is an ASX-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.

Disclaimers

This announcement and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer would be illegal. Any securities described in this announcement have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Amaero makes no representation, assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement or any outcomes expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect expectations held at the date of this document. Except as required by applicable law or the ASX Listing Rules, Amaero disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update any forward-looking statements, or discussion of future financial prospects, whether as a result of new information or of future events.

The information contained in this announcement does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient and is not financial product advice. Before making an investment decision, recipients of this announcement should consider their own needs and situation and, if necessary, seek independent professional advice. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Amaero and its officers, employees, agents and advisers give no warranty, representation or guarantee as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in this presentation. Further, none of Amaero nor its officers, employees, agents or advisers accept, to the extent permitted by law, responsibility for any loss, claim, damages, costs or expenses arising out of, or in connection with, the information contained in this announcement.