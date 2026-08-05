REALFRUIT® Gummies Wants Canadians to Keep It Real This National Underwear Day





TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This National Underwear Day, REALFRUIT® Gummies is redefining what it means to keep it real, proving that authenticity starts underneath - even in the underwear drawer.

Inspired by a simple belief that if it has fruit on the label, it should be made with real fruit. REALFRUIT Gummies is shining a spotlight on the growing number of candy "fruit imposters": products that feature fruit as part of the flavours, imagery, or descriptions on their packaging, but contain no real fruit.

REALFRUIT Gummies is taking its real fruit promise somewhere no candy brand has gone before: to an iconic underwear brand famous for putting fruit on their undies. To bring its belief to life, the brand has teamed up with celebrated Toronto designer Leeland Mitchell for National Underwear Day to recreate the undies using 100% real fruit fibres, turning a familiar wardrobe essential into a cheeky and literal expression of its real fruit standards.

"At REALFRUIT Gummies, we are proud to be made with real fruit and no artificial colours or flavours,” said Cassidy White, Brand Manager, REALFRUIT. "We figured National Underwear Day was the perfect opportunity to start with what's underneath by creating underwear that's actually made with real fruit fibres.”

Designer Leeland Mitchell embraced the unexpected challenge, translating the brand's philosophy into a wearable conversation piece.

"This collaboration was unlike anything I've worked on before," said Leeland Mitchell. "Taking the idea of 'keeping it real' and bringing it to life through underwear made with real fruit fibres was such a fun creative challenge. Hopefully it gets people smiling and thinking a little differently about what authenticity really means."

While the REALFRUIT Undies are not for sale, Canadians can enjoy something just as authentic every day with real fruit in every pack of REALFRUIT Gummies; available in Medley, Superfruit, Tropical and Sour – always made with real fruit, and no artificial colours or flavours. Shop REALFRUIT at your local retailer and for more information, visit darefoods.com or follow REALFRUIT on Meta @darerealfruit.

About REALFRUIT® Gummies

REALFRUIT® Gummies are proudly made by Dare Foods, a Canadian family-owned company that has been making some of the country’s most loved snack brands since 1889. Made with real fruit, REALFRUIT® Gummies have earned a loyal following among Canadians for their great taste and quality ingredients. For more than 135 years, Dare Foods has been dedicated to producing innovative, high-quality food enjoyed across North America and in more than 50 other countries. Learn more at: www.darefoods.com

Media Contact

Quinn Densmore

Senior Client Service Manager

qdensmore@harbingerideas.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de107d49-2fa3-4684-a7a1-d3303a6236eb



