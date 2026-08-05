Military Demand to Anchor Global sUAS Market Growth as Commercial Drone Adoption Expands Across Key Verticals

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Military procurement will remain the largest revenue driver in the global small unmanned aerial systems ecosystem through 2035, even as commercial adoption expands across agriculture, industrial inspection, and delivery, according to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research. The firm forecasts the overall sUAS market will grow at an 8% CAGR between 2026 and 2035, supported by geopolitical tensions, regulatory progress, and advances in autonomous flight and AI-enabled operations. ‌

“The sUAS market is entering a new phase where both defense urgency and commercial scalability are accelerating adoption,” said George Chowdhury, Principal Analyst at ABI Research. “What makes this market especially dynamic is that growth is no longer dependent on a single application or buyer segment. Instead, we are seeing sustained momentum from military modernization, enterprise digitization, and a more supportive regulatory environment for advanced drone operations.”

ABI Research finds that strike and loitering drones now account for 62% of military revenue, reflecting the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian war and continued stockpiling by Western nations. At the same time, AI-focused vendors are gaining traction as autonomy, swarm capabilities, image classification, predictive maintenance, and improved command-and-control become increasingly important. In commercial markets, agriculture leads with a 17% revenue CAGR and a 26% share of revenue today, while industrial inspection represents 12% of commercial shipments and logistics and delivery are expected to gain momentum later in the decade as regulations mature.

Regional and competitive dynamics are also reshaping the market. North America currently leads with 39% of total sUAS market share, followed by Asia-Pacific at 33%, while China remains a major force in global drone revenue. DJI continues to dominate the prosumer and commercial segments with 72% and 64% of shipments, respectively, but government-backed efforts in Western nations to localize supply chains are creating new opportunities for domestic manufacturers and software providers. Companies including Skydio, Flyability, Percepto, Aerosophia, Anduril, Quantum Systems, Helsing, Palladyne AI, Wing, and Zipline reflect the widening mix of vendors competing across platform, software, and service layers of the ecosystem.

“The companies best positioned for long-term success will be those that can align low-cost hardware, intelligent software, and regional supply resilience,” Chowdhury says. “As enterprises and governments invest in drones as strategic infrastructure rather than stand-alone devices, the value will increasingly shift toward integrated platforms, application services, and operational ecosystems that can scale.”

These findings are from ABI Research’s The Small Unmanned Aerial System Ecosystem Market Data report, part of the company’s Industrial, Collaborative & Commercial Robotics research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

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