Talos Integrates with STS Digital to Bring Institutional Crypto Options and Spot Liquidity to its Provider Network

Hamilton, Bermuda, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STS Digital Ltd., a Bermuda-regulated principal trading firm specialized in digital asset derivatives and structured products, today announced that its institutional options and spot offering will integrate with Talos, the institutional digital asset trading technology provider, into the Talos platform. Mutual clients will now be able to execute on STS Digital prices and liquidity directly through their existing Talos workflows.





The integration arrives as institutional demand for crypto options and spot liquidity continues to deepen, and as allocators expect the same execution standards, multi-dealer connectivity and operational rigor they rely on in traditional asset classes. Embedding STS Digital’s liquidity on the Talos platform removes a layer of connectivity work for clients and shortens the distance between trading decision and execution.

STS Digital operates under a Full “F” License from the Bermuda Monetary Authority under the Digital Asset Business Act 2018 — the highest level of authorization available in the jurisdiction, and one held by a select group of digital asset firms globally. The integration with Talos extends that regulated principal trading capability to a broader institutional client base.

This integration with Talos will be able to support:

Options across a broad range of liquid digital assets, including extensive altcoin options coverage

Spot liquidity in major tokens and the long tail, sourced from STS Digital’s principal book

RFQ and electronic execution workflows integrated into the Talos platform, alongside existing custody and settlement arrangements

Access to a regulated counterparty operating under Bermuda DABA F License supervision, with institutional-grade risk management and credit terms

“Talos has built the institutional rails that serious digital asset allocators trade through, and the firms behind it have set the standard for how institutional connectivity should work in this market. Integrating with Talos puts STS Digital’s pricing in options and spot directly in front of that audience, in the workflow they already use. For us, this is the next logical step after the Full ‘F’ License: deepening institutional distribution through the partners our clients already trust.” — Maxime Seiler, Chief Executive Officer, STS Digital Ltd.

“STS Digital is one of the most active and sophisticated crypto derivatives dealers in the market, and the breadth of their options coverage includes altcoins, where institutional liquidity has historically been thin. Bringing STS Digital onto the Talos Provider Network gives our clients access to OTC derivatives liquidity in a regulated, principal context, executed through the workflows they already rely on for the rest of their digital asset trading.” — Daniel Packham, VP and Head of Provider Network, Talos

The Talos integration follows STS Digital’s recent milestones, including its first-to-market structured products platform launched in partnership with Kraken in March 2026, and a USD 30 million strategic funding round earlier this year led by CMT Digital with participation from Kraken’s parent Payward, Arrington Capital, Strobe Ventures, F-Prime and BitRock Capital. The firm continues to scale its end-to-end institutional offering — spanning options, spot and structured products — through strategic distribution partnerships across both traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

About STS Digital Ltd.

STS Digital Ltd. is a regulated principal trading firm specialised in digital asset derivatives and structured products, providing institutional-grade market access to professional clients and financial institutions. Clients can trade more than 400 tokens across vanilla and exotic options, spot, and structured products through a unified platform spanning UI, API, and voice channels. Founded by derivatives veterans, STS Digital delivers deep liquidity, competitive pricing, and rigorous risk management to ensure a seamless trading experience.

STS Digital Ltd. is licensed under the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), holding a Full DABA “F” Licence — the highest level of authorisation available in the jurisdiction. The BMA is a tier-one financial regulator with active membership in the IAIS, FSB, and OECD, and holds full Solvency II equivalence with the European Union.

STS Digital is backed by leading industry investors including CMT Digital, Kraken’s parent Payward, Arrington Capital, Strobe Ventures, F-Prime, and BitRock Capital.

W: https://www.stsdigital.io/

About Talos

Talos provides institutional-grade technology and data that supports the full digital asset investment lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement and portfolio management. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading, portfolio and data systems, the Talos platform connects institutions to key providers in the digital asset ecosystem — exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians and more — through a single interface. For more information, visit www.talos.com.

Talos Disclaimer: Talos offers software-as-a-service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services and venues may not be available in all jurisdictions.

Media Contact

Karen Bertoli

E: karen@stsdigital.io

T: +1 (305) 216 4190