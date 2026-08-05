Boost Productivity and Stay Ahead: Sharp Canada Unveils Next-Level BP80C70 and BP80C80 Series

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. today announced the launch of its new High-Speed Colour Office Series, featuring the BP80C70 and BP80C80 multifunction printers (MFPs). Designed to meet the demanding requirements of workplaces, central print departments, and high-volume operations, the new series combines production-class paper handling, advanced colour workflows, and multi-layered cybersecurity into a single, scalable platform.

Modernizing Workflows with Advanced Automation

Engineered for maximum uptime and efficiency, the BP80C70 and BP80C80 deliver high-speed performance without sacrificing print quality. The series features a 300-sheet duplexing single-pass feeder (DSPF) scanning up to 300 images per minute (ipm), supported by AI-assisted image processing that automatically manages skew correction, resolution, and page orientation.

To optimize document production, the series offers flexible paper handling with available triple air-feed technology, supporting media weights up to 300 gsm and a maximum online capacity of 13,500 sheets. High-volume organizations can leverage an optional Fiery® BPPE14 print server with Fiery Command WorkStation® directly on the MFP’s 10.1-inch touchscreen, bringing commercial-grade colour management and job scheduling in-house.

Multi-Layered Security and Cloud Integration

Recognizing the risks facing connected networks, the High-Speed Colour Office Series incorporates advanced data protection mechanisms:

Penetration-Tested Security Platform: Built on the Sharp CR5.X Controller Platform, validated through device penetration testing by Keypoint Intelligence.

Built on the Sharp CR5.X Controller Platform, validated through device penetration testing by Keypoint Intelligence. System Integrity & Threat Defense: Features BIOS Integrity Check with self-recovery, Firmware Attack Prevention, Real-time Intrusion Detection, and optional Bitdefender antivirus integration.

Features BIOS Integrity Check with self-recovery, Firmware Attack Prevention, Real-time Intrusion Detection, and optional Bitdefender antivirus integration. Cloud & Identity Ecosystems: Offers native compatibility with Microsoft Entra ID (Azure native environments), Active Directory, and driverless printing via the Microsoft Modern Print Platform.

Offers native compatibility with Microsoft Entra ID (Azure native environments), Active Directory, and driverless printing via the Microsoft Modern Print Platform. Seamless Collaboration: Direct integration with cloud repositories including Microsoft Teams, Google Drive™, OneDrive, and Dropbox via the Sharp Application Portal.





Addressing Tailored Vertical Demand

The modular design of the BP80C70 and BP80C80 accommodates a wide range of industry-specific applications:

Corporate & Financial Services: High-capacity paper trays, end-of-lease data erase (NIST SP800-88 compliant), and encrypted data transmission help protect sensitive client data and financial reporting.

High-capacity paper trays, end-of-lease data erase (NIST SP800-88 compliant), and encrypted data transmission help protect sensitive client data and financial reporting. Education & Government Institutions: Robust finishing options-such as the fully automated GBC® SmartPunch™ Plus (for punching, creasing, and perforating) and Plockmatic booklet makers-allow for cost-effective internal production of course packets, policy manuals, and administrative material.

Robust finishing options-such as the fully automated GBC® SmartPunch™ Plus (for punching, creasing, and perforating) and Plockmatic booklet makers-allow for cost-effective internal production of course packets, policy manuals, and administrative material. Commercial & In-House Print Operations: In-line folding options (Z-fold, C-fold, accordion fold) and two-tray air-feed inserters facilitate complex marketing collaterals, direct mailers, and bound publications at engine speeds.





"Today's organizations require print infrastructure that goes beyond standard document output—they need systems that act as secure, highly efficient productivity hubs," said Hiro Okumura, Director, Marketing, Planning & Analytics, Smart Business Solutions Group. "The BP80C70 and BP80C80 series bridges the gap between traditional office MFPs and production-level finishing. By integrating AI-assisted document handling, validated cybersecurity protection, and intuitive cloud collaboration tools, we are enabling our clients to streamline complex workflows, keep high-value print jobs in-house, and maintain strict data compliance across their infrastructure."

Sustainable Engineering

In line with Sharp's corporate commitment to environmental leadership, the series is constructed using approximately 50% recycled plastics. Both models are ENERGY STAR® 3.2 qualified and EPEAT® Gold registered, delivering among the lowest Typical Electricity Consumption (TEC) values and stand-by power consumption ratings in their class.

Availability

The Sharp BP80C70 and BP80C80 High-Speed Colour Office Series are available for pre-order through authorized Sharp dealers and direct sales channels. For complete technical specifications or to learn more, please visit www.sharp.ca

About Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd.

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of Sharp Electronics Corporation, is a leading provider of business solutions and consumer electronics. Our consumer products include state-of-the-art home appliances such as microwaves, refrigerators, and air purifiers, designed to elevate daily living. For businesses, we offer advanced office solutions including multifunction printers, professional displays, and interactive touchscreens that enhance productivity and collaboration. Committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. strives to meet the diverse needs of our customers. Our innovative products and solutions are designed to improve efficiency and productivity, enhancing the quality of life. Explore more at sharp.ca and stay updated by following our LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Manali Jain

Manager, Brand & Marketing Communications

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd.

M: 416-357-2914

E:jainm@sharpsec.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a9c4ff5-081e-461b-a448-9bf83269475a