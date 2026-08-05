BusRight Increases Student Transportation Safety with New Rider Tracking Technology

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BusRight , the leading all-in-one student transportation technology solution, has expanded its safety capabilities with the launch of Safety Pass, a new NFC-based solution that gives drivers, administrators and families real-time access to student boarding and drop-off data. By providing transportation teams with immediate answers to questions, especially during emergencies, Safety Pass helps districts strengthen communication, improve response times and reassure families.

“Transportation teams are responsible for making sure all students get where they need to go safely, and they need tools that support that mission without adding unnecessary challenges,” said Zac Cohn, Senior Director of Strategic Operations at BusRight. "Safety Pass brings student ridership tracking directly into the BusRight platform, providing districts with a simple, reliable way to strengthen transportation operations and giving families peace of mind."

For most school districts, confirming where a student boarded or exited the bus — especially during unexpected situations — during unexpected situations requires the combined efforts of transportation staff, school administrators, drivers and often even emergency personnel. Safety Pass allows transportation teams to forgo this chaotic scrambling and instead, teams can secure a live, time-stamped record of student boarding and drop-off activity through BusRight's existing transportation management platform. By giving districts faster access to accurate rider information, Safety Pass strengthens communication between transportation teams, schools and families, creating a safer, more transparent transportation experience.

Student privacy is central to Safety Pass. The solution uses NFC-enabled badges that do not contain personal student information and can only be read in proximity to the BusRight tablet. Unlike traditional student tracking systems that require costly equipment, complex setup or ongoing fees, Safety Pass integrates directly into BusRight’s existing platform.

Sevier County School District in Tennessee will fully integrate Safety Pass into its transportation operations this August, supporting the district’s 10,000-student bus system throughout Kodak, Seymour, Sevierville, Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. Sevier County School District manages a complex transportation system across highly populated communities and rural mountain neighborhoods with unique operational challenges, and the new technology will improve student safety and strengthen communication with families.

“Parents often contact schools or district offices to locate their kid, which creates an all-hands-on-deck situation requiring coordination between school administrators, transportation teams and drivers to quickly provide families with answers,” said Tony Ogle, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services at Sevier County Schools. “With Safety Pass, we can rapidly access information that otherwise would require an hour or more to collect, allowing us to respond faster, reassure families and quickly account for student whereabouts.”

For more information about BusRight’s partnership with Sevier County School District, visit www.busright.com/stories/sevier. For more information about BusRight and its student transportation technology platform, visit www.BusRight.com .



BusRight Launches Safety Pass and Gives Districts Real-Time Student Rider Insights for Safer, More Transparent Transportation

About BusRight

BusRight was founded on the belief that education creates freedom, and every student deserves safe, reliable access to learning opportunities. In partnership with school districts and transportation teams across the country, BusRight reimagines student transportation as critical to student success. Through a pioneering all-in-one transportation technology platform, BusRight helps schools operate safer and more efficient transportation systems, advancing the future of scholastics and ensuring transportation is never a barrier to education. Learn more at www.busright.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d8ccdc4-ab47-4548-b108-9d1222163f9d