ASP Isotopes to Participate in Citi’s 2026 Natural Resources Conference

DALLAS, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) (“ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”), an advanced materials company focused on developing technologies and processes for the production of critical materials used in multiple industries, today announced that it will host investor meetings at Citi's 2026 Natural Resources Conference on Thursday, August 13, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The latest investor presentation can be accessed under the Investors tab on the ASP Isotopes website.

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes is developing a differentiated isotope enrichment platform to strengthen global supply chain access to critical materials used in nuclear medicine, next-generation semiconductors, and nuclear energy. The Company’s proprietary technologies, the Aerodynamic Separation Process (“ASP technology”) and Quantum Enrichment (“QE technology”), are designed to enable the production of isotopes for a range of industrial and advanced technology applications. ASP Isotopes operates isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, focused on the enrichment of low atomic mass elements, or light isotopes. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger and related transactions (the “Proposed Transactions”) involving ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (“ENDRA”), ASP Isotopes, Renergen, a subsidiary of ASP Isotopes (“Renergen”), and Noble Africa, a subsidiary of ASP Isotopes and holding company for Renergen (“Noble Africa”), ENDRA intends to file relevant materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Form S-4”) that will contain a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) and prospectus. This communication is not a substitute for the Form S-4, the Proxy Statement or for any other document that ENDRA may file with the SEC and/or send to its stockholders in connection with the Proposed Transactions. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF ENDRA ARE URGED TO READ THE FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ENDRA, ASP ISOTOPES, RENERGEN, NOBLE AFRICA, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and stockholders will be able to obtain free copies of the Form S-4, the Proxy Statement and other documents filed by ENDRA and ASP Isotopes with the SEC (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. ENDRA’s Internet website address is www.endrainc.com. ENDRA’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, including exhibits, and amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act are available free of charge through the investor relations page of its Internet website as soon as reasonably practicable after it electronically files such material with, or furnishes such material to, the SEC.

Participants in the Solicitation

ENDRA, ASP Isotopes, Renergen, Noble Africa, and their respective directors and managers and certain of their executive officers and other members of management may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from ENDRA’s stockholders in connection with the Proposed Transactions under the rules of the SEC. Information about ENDRA’s directors and executive officers, including a description of their interests in ENDRA, is included in ENDRA’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Information about ASP Isotopes’ directors and executive officers, including a description of their interests in ASP Isotopes, is included in ASP Isotopes’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Additional information regarding the persons who may be deemed participants in the proxy solicitations, including the directors and executive officers of Renergen, and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will also be included in the Form S-4, the Proxy Statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not intended to and does not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or approval with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Transactions or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities pursuant to the Proposed Transactions or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law, or an exemption therefrom. Subject to certain exceptions to be approved by the relevant regulators or certain facts to be ascertained, the public offer will not be made directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of such jurisdiction, or by use of the mails or by any means or instrumentality (including without limitation, facsimile transmission, telephone and the internet) of interstate or foreign commerce, or any facility of a national securities exchange, of any such jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” and words of a similar nature. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and market opportunity, and expectations regarding the structure, timing and completion of the Proposed Transactions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Actual results, financial condition, and events may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements based upon a number of factors. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. You are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

There are many important factors that could cause actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the outcomes of various strategies and projects undertaken by the Company; the potential impact of laws or government regulations or policies in South Africa, the United Kingdom or elsewhere; the Company’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; the Company’s ability to obtain funding for its operations and future growth; the Company’s reliance on the efforts of third parties; the Company’s ability to complete the construction and commissioning of its enrichment plants or to commercialize isotopes using the ASP technology or the Quantum Enrichment Process; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for the production and distribution of isotopes; the financial terms of any current and future commercial arrangements; the Company’s ability to complete certain transactions and realize anticipated benefits from acquisitions and contracts; dependence on the Company’s Intellectual Property (IP) rights, certain IP rights of third parties; the competitive nature of the Company’s industry; the risk that the conditions to the closing or consummation of the Proposed Transactions are not satisfied, including the failure to timely obtain approval of the Proposed Transactions from ENDRA stockholders, if at all; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the Proposed Transactions and the ability of each of ENDRA and Noble Africa to consummate the Proposed Transactions; and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (as amended) and in the Company’s subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. No information in this press release should be interpreted as an indication of future success, revenues, results of operations, or stock price. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth herein and should not be relied upon.

Contact

IR@ASPIsotopes.com