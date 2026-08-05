Nordic expands global team with new delivery capabilities to accelerate healthcare AI, analytics, managed services, and Epic support

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordic®, a global healthcare IT consulting firm, announced the opening of a new delivery facility in Mexico as part of its continued global expansion.

The new location strengthens Nordic’s ability to support complex technology and transformation initiatives by expanding its global delivery footprint and increasing access to highly skilled talent. The facility will support a broad range of client needs, including Epic services, managed services, digital transformation, cloud and infrastructure operations, data and analytics, and emerging AI-enabled healthcare solutions.

"As healthcare organizations continue to face workforce challenges, rising costs, and increasing demands on their technology investments, it's important that we evolve alongside them," said Alicia Harkness, CEO of Nordic. "By growing our global team, we're expanding our ability to support leading health systems across the full spectrum of services, from Epic optimization and managed services to data, analytics, and AI-enabled transformation. This investment strengthens our ability to deliver the experience, expertise, and partnership our clients rely on."

Our facility is designed to enhance Nordic’s global delivery capabilities and provide clients with greater capacity to support evolving business needs. Clients will continue to experience the same high level of service and collaboration from their Nordic teams, now backed by an even broader global network of talent.

"We've built our delivery model around meeting clients where they are and helping them address the challenges in front of them," said Mickey Davis, president of Managed Services, Nordic. "As demand continues to grow for managed services, Epic support, analytics, and AI-driven capabilities, expanding our global team enables us to scale efficiently while maintaining the quality, consistency, and healthcare expertise our clients expect."

Nordic’s Mexico facility will operate as an extension of its existing global team, reinforcing a unified delivery model rather than introducing a new outsourcing structure. The company will continue to deliver services through a single, coordinated team across its U.S. and international locations.

The expansion builds on more than 16 years of healthcare IT consulting experience and a strong delivery foundation. Nordic’s global model emphasizes continuity and long-term client relationships, supported by consistent processes and a stable workforce. Learn more at nordicglobal.com.

About Nordic

Nordic is a global health and technology consulting partner focused on healthcare delivery and the systems that support it. With deep clinical, operational, and technical expertise, Nordic works alongside hospital and health system leaders to solve complex challenges, strengthen performance, and prepare care teams for what’s next. By pairing strategic insight with hands-on execution, Nordic enables clients to drive greater value from their enterprise technologies and advance the care experience for patients and practitioners. Learn more at nordicglobal.com.

Media Contact

Rebecca Whaley, Nordic

globalmarketing@nordicglobal.com