Pumpkin Season is Dropping Early at The Human Bean Starting August 5

Medford, OR, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Bean is bringing back its fan-favorite fall lineup starting August 5 — because why wait until September when cozy can start now?

This year's pumpkin collection features three indulgent, pumpkin-inspired beverages crafted for every kind of fall fan, whether the moment calls for something warm and comforting or cool and refreshing.

Pumpkin Snowy makes its seasonal return with rich espresso, creamy white chocolate and pumpkin, topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon sprinkles. Available hot, iced, or as a granita.

Pumpkin Java Chip stirs up fall fun with blended Java Chips, pumpkin drizzle, and a generous whipped cream topper — a sweet, spiced treat to bring back that fall feeling.

Pumpkin Granita is blended to perfection with espresso and rich pumpkin flavor, then finished with a swirl of pumpkin sauce around the cup. A chilly match for warm afternoons.

"Pumpkin season feels like a collective moment, and we love being part of it," says Claire Mealy, Senior Manager of Operation Services & Innovation at The Human Bean. "Bringing pumpkin back in August means we’ve got you covered whether it’s hot or cold outside. Pumpkin by the pool? Absolutely."

The fall fun continues later this month with a special National Dog Day celebration. On August 26, The Human Bean will have a limited-edition surprise for guests and their four-legged drive-thru companions, available while supplies last. Follow The Human Bean on social media for the full reveal and giveaway details.

Find the nearest location at thehumanbean.com.

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About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 216 locations open or under development in 23 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.







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