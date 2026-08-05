Linkhome Holdings Rebrands Mortgage One as Linkhome Lending and Expands into Data Center Financing

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkhome Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LHAI) ("Linkhome," the "Company"), a technology-driven real estate and financial technology company, today announced the official rebranding of its wholly owned mortgage business from Mortgage One Group to Linkhome Lending, marking a significant milestone in the Company's long-term AI and fintech strategy.

The rebranding aligns the Company's lending platform under the Linkhome brand and reflects its vision of integrating artificial intelligence with mortgage lending while expanding into financing solutions for the rapidly growing AI infrastructure sector.

Linkhome Lending is expected to leverage artificial intelligence, large language models (LLMs), workflow automation, and intelligent data processing technologies to enhance operational efficiency throughout the mortgage lifecycle. The Company plans to apply AI across key functions including loan origination, document review, borrower prequalification, underwriting support, compliance workflows, and customer service.The Company's objective is to streamline the lending experience, improve processing efficiency, strengthen risk management capabilities, and deliver faster, more intelligent financing solutions to both consumers and businesses.

In addition to its existing residential mortgage offerings,Linkhome Lending plans to broaden its commercial financing capabilities by supporting the financing needs of AI infrastructure projects.

As demand for artificial intelligence continues to accelerate worldwide, the Company believes the need for data centers, GPU computing clusters, and high-performance AI infrastructure is expected to increase significantly.To address these emerging opportunities, Linkhome Lending intends to provide financing solutions for businesses operating across the AI ecosystem, including Data Center Construction Financing,GPU Server Financing and Enterprise AI equipment Financing.The Company believes these expanded capabilities complement its existing real estate and financial services platform while positioning Linkhome to participate in one of the fastest-growing segments of the digital economy.

"With Linkhome Lending, we are bringing together AI technology, financial services, and real estate into a unified platform while expanding into financing solutions for the next generation of AI infrastructure. We believe this strategic evolution positions Linkhome to participate in both the transformation of digital lending and the continued growth of the artificial intelligence economy."said Bill Qin, Chief Executive Officer of Linkhome Holdings.

About Linkhome Holdings Inc.

Linkhome Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LHAI) is a technology-driven PropTech and FinTech company focused on transforming real estate and financial services through artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and innovative financing solutions. The Company provides residential real estate brokerage, mortgage lending, and AI-powered technology solutions while expanding into financing opportunities supporting AI infrastructure, data centers, GPU computing, and enterprise AI projects.

For more information, please visit the Company's website.www.linkhome.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, AI-powered lending platform, anticipated deployment of artificial intelligence technologies, expansion into data center financing, GPU financing, AI infrastructure financing, enterprise AI financing solutions, future products and services, expected market opportunities, and future business growth. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that may affect future results are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations

Linkhome Holdings Inc.

Email： Ir@linkhome.ai