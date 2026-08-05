Rocket Doctor AI joins the B2i Digital Featured Company Program and its Network of more than 1.7 million Retail and Institutional Market Participants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI” or the “Company”) has entered into a digital advisory agreement (the “Agreement”) to retain B2i Digital, Inc. ("B2i Digital"), a New York corporation, to provide digital marketing advisory services, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange").



B2i Digital will provide investor-focused digital marketing advisory services, including building and maintaining a featured company profile on b2idigital.com, creating and managing paid digital advertising campaigns, developing investor-focused content and creative materials, distributing content across social media channels, conducting email marketing campaigns to the investing community, and connecting the Company with relevant investor conferences and speaking opportunities.



"We are excited to be featured in B2i Digital’s program. This collaboration is a pivotal element of our strategic initiative to broaden our presence across the US, including New York, ensuring our physician-built, AI-powered solutions reach those who need them most," said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Rocket Doctor AI.



The promotional activity will be conducted across the following platforms and mediums:

B2i Digital website (b2idigital.com).

Social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, Stocktwits, YouTube, Reddit, TikTok, Pinterest, and Bluesky.





Email newsletters and targeted email marketing campaigns.

Paid digital advertising campaigns.





Paid digital advertising campaigns. Webull Corporate Communications.

"We evaluate many companies to potentially add as a B2i Digital Featured Company, but only select a small group. When Dr. Hamza explained to me what Rocket Doctor AI does, I was genuinely impressed. It addresses a fundamental problem in the US healthcare system, one I unfortunately run into all too often with a family and 3 young kids living in New York. I do not recommend the purchase of any security. What I can tell you is that I have seen this problem firsthand, and I want to be their messenger to the markets," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital.

B2i Digital’s contact details and address are as follows:





Company Name B2i Digital, Inc. Business Address 250 E 63rd Street, New York, NY 10065 Contact Person David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer Email David@b2idigital.com Telephone 212-579-4844



The engagement is for an initial term of three (3) months, commencing upon receipt of payment by B2i Digital. The effective start of the Agreement is when payment is received. Accordingly, the promotional activity is expected to commence on or about August 5, 2026, and is expected to conclude approximately three (3) months thereafter.



As consideration for the services, the Company shall pay B2i Digital a total cash fee of $21,375 USD upon commencement of the agreement. During the first month of the Agreement, the Company has the option to convert the three-month term to a six-month term at an additional cost of $14,625 USD, or to a twelve-month term at an additional cost of $32,625 USD. In the absence of 30 days' written notice by either party, the Agreement will not automatically renew unless both parties confirm renewal in writing prior to the expiry of the then-current term. The compensation does not include options to purchase securities of Rocket Doctor AI.



B2i Digital is an arm's-length service provider retained by the Company solely to provide digital marketing advisory services as set forth in the Agreement between the parties.



About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. is The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, connecting public companies, investor conferences, and capital markets advisors with a proprietary network of more than 1.7 million retail and institutional market participants. Its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs run on media B2i owns, web, video, social, and email, amplified by national newswire syndication. The firm has carried more than 120 investor conferences - From Marketing to Meetings℠. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer David Shapiro.

B2i Digital Contact Information:

David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer,

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.



Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.



Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai



Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io



For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321



Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated commencement and duration of the promotional activity, the nature and scope of services to be provided by B2i Digital, the expected benefits of the engagement to the Company, and the potential extension of the term of the engagement. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, assumptions, and opinions of management that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic and business conditions; the Company's ability to implement its marketing and communications strategy; regulatory approvals and Exchange acceptance; and other risk factors described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.