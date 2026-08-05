YETI Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Day on September 17, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced that it will host an investor day on Thursday, September 17, 2026, in Austin, Texas. The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The Investor Day will include presentations from YETI’s leadership team including a discussion of its long-term strategic plan. If you are interested in attending the event in-person, please email investor.relations@yeti.com by August 14th. Capacity is limited.

A live webcast will be available in the investor relations section of YETI’s website, investors.yeti.com. A replay of the event and presentation materials will be available on the website following the event.

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to bags and apparel, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes you. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit www.YETI.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arvind Bhatia, CFA

Investor.relations@yeti.com

Media Contact:

YETI Holdings, Inc. Media Hotline

Media@yeti.com