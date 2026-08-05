Reflex Advanced Announces Private Placement of up to C$1,500,000 of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE:RFLX) (FSE:HF2) (“Reflex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the “Convertible Debentures”) for gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000 (the “Offering”).

The Convertible Debentures will be offered in principal amounts of C$1,000 and will mature 24 months from the date of issuance (the “Maturity Date”). The Convertible Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 12% per annum.

The principal amount of each Convertible Debenture, plus any accrued interest thereon, will be convertible into units of the Company (“Units”) at the election of the holder on, or at any time prior to, the Maturity Date at a conversion price equal to the most recent closing price of the common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange prior to the time at which the holder delivers notice of conversion to the Company. Each Unit shall be comprised of one Common Share and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price equal to $0.15 for a period of 24 months from the date the applicable Warrant is issued.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering for general and administrative expenditures. The Offering is expected to close on or about August 21, 2026.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period. Closing of the Offering is subject to the Company’s receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers.

For more information, please review the Company’s filings available at www.sedarplus.ca and visit the Company’s website at www.reflexmaterials.com .

On Behalf of The Company

DJ Bowen

Interim CEO & Director

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.

Suite 915 - 700 West Pender Street Vancouver, BC V6C 1G8 Canada Tel: (778) 837-7191

Email: info@reflexmaterials.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “may”, “will,” “would”, “intend”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “continues”, or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the completion and timing of the Offering, the anticipated gross proceeds, the intended use of proceeds and the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including the assumption that the Company will close the Offering on the timeline anticipated, will receive corporate and regulatory approval, will raise the anticipated amount of gross proceeds from the Offering and will use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Offering does not close on the timeline expected, or at all; the risk that the Company raises less than the anticipated amount of gross proceeds from the Offering; the risk that the Company does not use the proceeds from the Offering as currently expected; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; access and supply risks; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, shareholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.