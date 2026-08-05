Alpha Modus Targets Approximately $8 Million in Revenue Under Multi-Year National Consumer Market Research Services Agreement

CORNELIUS, N.C., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMOD ) (“Alpha Modus”), an artificial intelligence technology company specializing in consumer engagement and data-driven solutions, today announced that it has signed a multi-year services agreement to provide consumer market research services for a national market research company.

The agreement is effective immediately, and work has already commenced under the agreement. The initial contract is expected to result in revenue of approximately $2 million for 2026, with anticipated expansion to approximately $6 million in 2027 based on the planned scope of the multi-year engagement.

The award represents Alpha Modus' first major commercial contract within the national consumer market research industry and establishes a new enterprise services revenue vertical for the Company. Beyond its immediate financial impact, the agreement demonstrates the Company's ability to commercialize its technology, consumer intelligence capabilities, and data analytics expertise across markets extending beyond its traditional fintech and AI retail solutions.

The engagement will leverage Alpha Modus' expertise in consumer behavior, data analytics, and market intelligence to support nationwide research initiatives designed to generate actionable insights into consumer preferences, purchasing behavior, and decision-making. The Company believes the engagement reflects increasing demand for sophisticated, technology-enabled consumer intelligence solutions capable of delivering measurable business value.

"This agreement represents an important milestone in the evolution of Alpha Modus," said William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus. "While the financial impact of this engagement is meaningful, what excites us most is what it represents. It validates our ability to compete for enterprise-scale commercial opportunities adjacent to our traditional markets and demonstrates that the capabilities we have developed can be applied across multiple industries. We believe this engagement establishes the foundation for an important new business line and reflects the confidence our customer has placed in our team and our technology."

Unlike a pilot program or preliminary agreement, this is a fully executed commercial services contract under which performance has already begun. The Company believes the engagement validates both its commercial execution strategy and its ability to build recurring enterprise relationships through high-value service offerings.

As Alpha Modus continues to expand its commercial footprint, management believes the agreement highlights the versatility of the Company's artificial intelligence and consumer intelligence platform while creating additional opportunities to pursue similar enterprise engagements across the broader market research, retail, consumer products, and data analytics sectors.

The Company has commenced work under the agreement and expects to begin recognizing revenue during Q3 2026. There is no guarantee that expected revenues will be realized, or that they will be realized during the time periods expected.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

Website: www.alphamodus.com

Patent portfolio: Open Link

Press room: alphamodus.com/press-room

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance, including expected revenues from the services agreement to provide consumer market research services for a national market research company.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com