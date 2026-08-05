Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI); Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG); Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM); and PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI).

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares before February 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/ccoi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose materially adverse facts pertaining to Cogent’s business, operations, and financial condition, which were known to or recklessly disregarded by defendants including: (i) that the vast majority of the purported orders in Cogent’s optical wavelength “backlog” were unlikely to ever result in a paid order; (ii) that large quantities of the customers in Cogent’s purported optical wavelength “backlog” were unable or unwilling to accept delivery even if Cogent was in a position to provision the wavelength in a timely manner; (iii) that, as a result of (i)-(ii) above, defendants had materially misrepresented customer demand for Cogent’s optical wavelength services and the nature of Cogent’s purported “backlog” of wavelength orders; (iv) that, as a result of (i)-(iii) above, Cogent was not on track to achieve its revenue and margin targets and such targets lacked a reasonable basis in objective fact; (v) that Cogent did not have the financial capacity or business fundamentals to maintain its long-standing dividend policy; and (vi) that there was a material, undisclosed risk that defendant David Schaeffer would be forced to sell vast quantities of Cogent stock as a result of his high-risk pledging activities, thereby further depressing the price of Cogent stock in the event the truth regarding Cogent’s “backlog,” demand issues, and financial position were ever revealed.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares before February 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/ccoi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #CCOI #CogentCommunications $CCOI

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Hub Group, Inc. breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), shares prior to April 28, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hubg-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Hub Group’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024, including annual reports for 2023 and 2024, contained material misstatements caused by the premature and incorrect recognition of certain transactions concerning, among other things, Hub Group’s operating revenue, operating income, revenue recognition, effectiveness of internal controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth; and (2) Hub Group’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained material misstatements caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable concerning, among other things, Hub Group’s operating expenses, purchased transportation and warehousing expenses, operating income, effectiveness of internal disclosure controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), shares prior to April 28, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hubg-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #HUBG #HubGroup #HUBG

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM).

What is The Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) shares before August 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/primoris-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if you purchased Primoris shares between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

What is Being Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint, Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Primoris’ cost estimation, cost-to-complete forecasting, and project oversight processes were deficient and failed to provide reliable estimates of the costs and expected profitability of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects; (ii) as a result, Primoris systematically underestimated the costs and risks of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects that were experiencing material cost overruns, execution problems, and schedule delays; and (iii) accordingly, defendants’ statements regarding Primoris’ estimating processes, project execution, ability to manage project risk, financial performance, and financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material adverse facts when made.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) shares before August 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/primoris-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #PRIM #Primoris $PRIM

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT).

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) shares before February 28, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/procept-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose materially adverse facts including: (i) that Procept had utilized an extensive discount program designed to incentivize its customers to place bulk orders in excess of procedure demand; (ii) that Procept’s undisclosed discount program had artificially and unsustainably inflated Procept’s reported U.S. handpiece unit sales and revenues by pulling forward sales at the expense of future periods; (iii) that Procept’s undisclosed discount program had caused customer handpiece orders to materially exceed underlying procedure demand throughout the Class Period and that this differential had materially grown over time; (iv) that Procept’s consistent surplus of U.S. handpiece unit sales relative to performed procedures had created a glut of field inventory and overstocking amongst Procept’s customer base, amounting to more than 10,000 excess units by the end of the Class Period; (v) that, as a result of (i)-(iv) above, defendants’ representations regarding Procept’s handpiece unit sales and the utilization of Procept’s field Systems were materially overstated; (vi) that, as a result of (i)-(v) above, Procept was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant operational and financial harm; and (vii) that, as a result of (i)-(vi) above, Procept was unable to achieve its stated 2025 handpiece sales and revenue guidance and such guidance lacked a reasonably achievable factual basis.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) shares before February 28, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/procept-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Procept #PRCT $PRCT

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com