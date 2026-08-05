UW Credit Union Selects DNA from Fiserv to Power its Next Stage of Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a global leader in payments and financial technology, today announced that UW Credit Union, one of the nation’s leading credit unions, has selected DNA® from Fiserv as its future core processing platform. The decision expands UW Credit Union's relationship with Fiserv and provides a modern foundation to support growth, operational efficiency and enhanced member experience.

As the technology hub of a financial institution, the core platform is among the most strategic technology decisions a credit union can make. Following an evaluation of its future needs, UW Credit Union selected DNA to help advance its long-term strategy and provide the flexibility to evolve member experiences. Through DNA, the credit union will gain access to extensive API capabilities, a modern user interface, account and lending processing, workflow automation and robust reporting functionality.

“DNA gives us a modern, flexible platform to simplify our operations, innovate, and adapt quickly to our members' changing needs,” said Paul Kundert, President and CEO of UW Credit Union. “After careful study, we are confident Fiserv’s technology is the right long-term investment for our organization and the 395,000 members we serve.”

The agreement broadens the strategic relationship between Fiserv and the Wisconsin-based credit union, which is investing in a comprehensive suite of Fiserv solutions to strengthen efficiency, automation, risk management and future-ready capabilities.

The partnership also includes a multi-year renewal of Fiserv solutions spanning cards, peer-to-peer payments, and account-to-account transfers. Together, these solutions support UW Credit Union's vision for a connected technology environment that enables modern money movement and seamless member experiences.

“UW Credit Union has a clear vision for the future and a strong commitment to serving its members,” said Kim Ford, SVP, Strategic Accounts and Partnerships, Fiserv. "We're proud to expand our relationship and support that vision with DNA and a broad portfolio of integrated solutions designed to help the institution grow, adapt and continue delivering exceptional member experiences."

As credit unions prepare for the future, many are prioritizing platforms that can integrate more easily across their organizations, accelerate innovation and adapt to changing business demands. UW Credit Union’s selection of DNA reflects the growing demand for modern, API-enabled technology built to support long-term growth and transformation.

About UW Credit Union

UW Credit Union is a growing, federally insured financial institution and a leading provider of a full range of financial services to University of Wisconsin communities, including on-campus banking services at six UW campuses. UW Credit Union’s more than 900 employees serve the financial needs of 395,000 members through world-class technology systems and a convenient network of 36 branch locations and more than 100 ATMs. With assets approaching $7 billion, UW Credit Union is ranked nationally among the leading credit unions. Founded more than 90 years ago by members of the University of Wisconsin faculty and staff, UW Credit Union continues to operate as a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative with locations in the Madison, Milwaukee, Stevens Point, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Whitewater, and La Crosse areas. UW Credit Union is an Equal Opportunity Lender.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. The company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, e-commerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America’s Most Innovative Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

For more information contact:

Media Relations:

Mark Jelfs

Senior Manager, Communications

Fiserv

mark.jelfs@fiserv.com