Shelfmark Raises $3.5 Million to Automate Manufacturing’s Most Underserved Production Lines and Make them Smarter Every Run

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shelfmark, a Physical AI company providing production intelligence for continuous-flow manufacturing, today announced a $3.5 million seed round to bring greater autonomy to one of manufacturing’s most overlooked environments: the fast-moving lines that produce materials on reels, rolls and continuous webs. Led by Armory Square Ventures, with participation from Grand Ventures, Hyde Park Angels, Argon Ventures and Cultivation Capital, the round brings Shelfmark’s total capital raised to approximately $5 million.

Developed through work with 40 manufacturing facilities, Shelfmark has already helped manufacturers cut waste by up to 90% as it expands the value it can provide to manufacturers by helping production lines detect problems, understand their causes and optimize themselves.

Products made on reels, rolls and other continuous lines underpin much of modern manufacturing, including industrial films, apparel graphics, webbing, paper, flooring, coiled metals and more. But the speed of these lines, combined with frequent specification changes, makes defects difficult to catch in real time. Too often, issues are discovered only after large volumes of affected material have already been produced.

Shelfmark provides an automation layer for these environments, starting with quality and extending into self-optimized production by using the data from every run to help manufacturers predict problems, prevent waste and make better decisions.

At the heart of Shelfmark's Physical AI engine is a perception system combining in-line industrial cameras, spatial sensing and proprietary deep-learning vision models that inspect and interpret high-speed continuous materials in real time under dynamic plant conditions. Shelfmark reports 99.5% defect-detection accuracy in customer deployments that have halved inspection labor costs and generated returns of up to 7x compared with manual inspection.

Unlike standalone inspection systems, Shelfmark manages the hardware, models, tuning and ongoing performance as one integrated platform, turning quality data into the foundation for broader production automation.

“Continuous-flow manufacturers make the materials and components that keep the economy moving, but most quality systems are not built for the speed, variation and complexity of their production lines,” said Pat O’Donnell, CEO of Shelfmark. “We built Shelfmark in Pittsburgh, alongside operators and engineers on real factory floors, to give those lines the intelligence they need to become more autonomous. This isn't about replacing workers, it's about doing work people can't perform consistently at line speed, catching problems as they happen and giving teams what they need to prevent problems in the future. Physical AI isn't just about observing, it's about understanding causality on the plant floor. This funding will bring that capability to many more plants while advancing our vision for production that can understand and optimize itself."

Moving beyond simple correlation, Shelfmark embeds causal AI directly into the factory workflow. By connecting defect events with dynamic environmental and physical inputs, such as temperature, humidity, and pressure, the platform isolates the root causes behind production anomalies. In one deployment, Shelfmark identified a direct causal relationship between defect rates and ambient humidity fluctuations; once humidity controls were implemented, the manufacturer's defect rate dropped by 50%.

With closed loop intelligence leveraging data from detection, to explanation, to guided corrective action and back again, Shelfmark enables manufacturers to move from automated inspection towards more autonomous production.

“Over the past few years, we’ve watched Shelfmark pair deep technical capability with measurable results for manufacturers,” said Anthony Santaro, vice president at Armory Square Ventures. “The team is serving a large, overlooked market with technology designed around how factories actually operate. Shelfmark’s Pittsburgh roots and commitment to strengthening industrial communities align closely with Armory Square’s mission, and we are excited to support Pat and his team through their next stage of growth.”

Shelfmark has achieved a 90% pilot conversion rate and secured customers and enterprise contracts across its four initial markets: industrial films, decorated apparel, webbing and structured building components. This funding will accelerate expansion in these and additional markets that rely on continuous-flow manufacturing.

Shelfmark will use the new capital to build its sales and marketing organization, expand deployments across its initial markets and continue developing the intelligence that moves manufacturers from defect detection to root-cause understanding, prediction and prevention, with the long-term goal of enabling more autonomous production.

About Shelfmark

Shelfmark is the Physical AI company redefining production intelligence for continuous-flow manufacturing. By uniting perception innovation, sensor fusion, and causal AI, Shelfmark's fully managed platform helps manufacturers detect defects in real time, understand root causes, and transition toward autonomous production. Built in Pittsburgh and developed alongside dozens of manufacturers, Shelfmark serves companies producing industrial films, decorated apparel, webbing, building components and other products made on reels, rolls and continuous lines. For more information, visit www.shelfmark.com.

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