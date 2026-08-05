REPEAT – Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Second Quarter Results

MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A)

CONFERENCE CALL:

OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties DATE: Thursday, August 6, 2026 TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern Time CALL: 1-833-752-3231

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY PRIOR (AUGUST 5) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-855-669-9658 and entering the passcode 6187551 on your phone. This recording will be available on Thursday, August 6, 2026, as of 2:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information.

For further information contact John Paikopoulos, Dorel Industries Inc. at 514-934-3034.