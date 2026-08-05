Health Monitor Network Unveils Health Monitor 2030, Defining the Future of Point of Care

Montvale, NJ, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network, a trusted leader and innovator in Point of Care (POC) marketing, recently unveiled Health Monitor 2030—the company’s bold vision for advancing clinical communication and the next generation of POC engagement.

During Health Monitor’s Innovation Day, Chief Information Officer Kartik Reddy presented the company’s five-year plan before a packed theater, outlining how artificial intelligence (AI), ambient clinical technology and connected healthcare experiences will transform the exam room into a more intelligent, responsive environment for patients, healthcare professionals and life sciences brands. He also shared the company’s new product roadmap for 2027.

Building on more than 40 years of leadership in POC and a nationwide network spanning more than 250,000 physician offices, Health Monitor 2030 reimagines the clinical encounter—one in which the exam room becomes an active participant in patient care, delivering the right information to the right patient at the right time while enabling more meaningful conversations between patients and healthcare professionals.

“Healthcare is entering one of the most transformative periods in its history,” said Kartik Reddy, Chief Information Officer at Health Monitor Network. “AI is redefining what is possible inside the exam room. At Health Monitor, we believe the next era of Point of Care will be intelligent, responsive and seamlessly integrated into the clinical workflow. Health Monitor 2030 is our roadmap for bringing that vision to life, creating experiences that strengthen communication, improve understanding and help patients and healthcare professionals make more informed decisions together.”

Reddy noted that while healthcare organizations invest billions of dollars annually in advertising, the clinical encounter remains the single most meaningful opportunity to educate, inform and empower patients. He shared several new products available for advertising partners this year, including EHROne the company’s EHR workflow product as well as the company’s new waiting room tv product.

“As a legacy pioneering company in the POC category, our goal is to now create the broadest portfolio at point of care reaching patients and physicians across the journey with a special emphasis on the in-office moment,” said David Paragamian, Chief Executive Officer of Health Monitor Network. “Health Monitor 2030 reflects our commitment to leading the next era of Point of Care. By combining trusted educational content with AI, data and innovative technology, we are creating a smarter, more connected clinical experience that delivers greater value for healthcare professionals, life sciences partners and, most importantly, patients.”

About Health Monitor Network





For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor delivers premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve the best health outcomes while driving impactful ROI for brands.

Learn more at healthmonitornetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube and Instagram .

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