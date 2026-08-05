FingerMotion Announces Leadership Change

Seasoned Nasdaq senior executive and corporate attorney brings proven public company leadership to FingerMotion

Singapore, Singapore, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) (“FingerMotion” or the “Company”), a mobile services, data and technology company, announced the appointment, effective yesterday, of Jolie Kahn as Chief Executive Officer for the Company, replacing Martin Shen.

Martin Shen, outgoing Chief Executive Officer, comments, “As I step down as Chief Executive Officer of FingerMotion, I want to express my sincere gratitude to the FingerMotion community – my colleagues, our shareholders, employees, customers and partners - for their trust, dedication, and unwavering support throughout this remarkable journey. Together, we guided the Company from its early days on the OTC Markets to achieving a Nasdaq listing—a milestone that reflected the hard work, resilience, and commitment of our entire team. Along the way, we strengthened our business, expanded our opportunities, and built a solid foundation for long-term growth. As I pass the leadership of the Company to the next generation, I do so with great confidence in FingerMotion’s future, and I am excited to see what’s next for this Company. Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your CEO. It has been one of the greatest honors of my professional career, and a privilege to have been part of FingerMotion’s journey.”

Ms. Kahn brings extensive experience in corporate finance, management, and corporate and securities law. Most recently, she served as Chief Executive Officer of AVAX One Technology Ltd., a digital asset treasury company, where she led the company’s rebrand and strategic pivot to an Avalanche (AVAX) digital asset treasury. She previously served as counsel for one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies in North America as well as interim CFO to several Nasdaq listed companies.

Throughout her career, Ms. Kahn has held various corporate finance positions, including significant involvement in the preparation of periodic filings and financial statements, public company audits, and the structuring and negotiation of complex multi-million-dollar debt and equity financings, mergers, acquisitions, and reverse mergers. She also represents public and private companies, hedge funds, and other institutional investors in their investments in public companies. Ms. Kahn holds a B.A. from Cornell University and a J.D., magna cum laude, from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

“FingerMotion is at a pivotal juncture in its evolution, and I am honored to step into this role,” said Ms. Kahn. “I look forward to working closely with the Board and the entire FingerMotion team to build on the foundation Martin Shen has established, sharpen our strategic focus, and drive long-term value for shareholders.”

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion evaluates other emerging technologies as it determines its business objectives for the future.

For more information on FingerMotion, visit: https://fingermotion.com/

Company Contact:

FingerMotion, Inc. For further information e-mail: info@fingermotion.com

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