Onconetix Announces Appointment of Ralph Schiess, PhD to Board of Directors of Proteomedix AG

Proteomedix Co-Founder and Proclarix® Co-Developer Returns to Company’s Board; Thomas Meier, PhD Re-Elected as Chairman at Annual General Meeting

CINCINNATI, Ohio , Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconetix, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCO) (“Onconetix” or the “Company”) today announced that its fully-owned Swiss subsidiary, Proteomedix AG (“PMX”), has appointed Ralph Schiess, PhD to the PMX Board of Directors. The appointment was approved at the PMX Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 22, 2026, at which Thomas Meier, PhD was also re-elected to serve an additional one-year term as Chairman of the Board.

Dr. Schiess is a co-founder of Proteomedix AG and co-developer of Proclarix®, the Company’s CE-IVD certified prostate cancer diagnostic blood test, which was developed at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zürich). He brings to the Board more than a decade of experience in world-class academic institutions in both the United States and Europe, as well as over 10 years of experience in the diagnostic industry, with a track record of successfully developing products from scientific prototypes to commercial products.

Dr. Schiess currently serves as founding Chief Executive Officer of ZH3D (Zurich Hub for Drug and Device Development) at the University of Zürich. Previously, as CEO and co-founder of Proteomedix AG, he led the company’s efforts to identify novel biomarker signatures with utility in prostate cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy management, ultimately resulting in the development of Proclarix®. Proteomedix was subsequently acquired by Onconetix in December 2023. Dr. Schiess holds a Master of Science from the University of Zürich, completed an internship at the Institute of Systems Biology in Seattle, and received a Doctorate in Science from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zürich).

“We are delighted to welcome Ralph back to Proteomedix in a Board capacity. As a co-founder and the original architect of Proclarix®, Ralph brings a depth of scientific and commercial knowledge that is unmatched,” said Beat Rheiner, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Proteomedix AG. “His experience taking diagnostics from the research stage to commercial products, combined with his ongoing work at the University of Zürich, makes him an exceptional addition to our Board at this stage of the Company’s development.”

“I am proud to rejoin Proteomedix as a member of the Board. Proclarix® was built on years of rigorous scientific work, and I believe it has an important role to play in improving how prostate cancer is diagnosed,” stated Ralph Schiess, PhD, newly appointed Board Member of Proteomedix AG. “I look forward to contributing to the next phase of the Company’s growth and to supporting the team as it continues to expand access to this technology.”

About Onconetix, Inc.

Onconetix, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCO) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of innovative oncology solutions. Onconetix owns Proclarix®, an in vitro diagnostic test for prostate cancer originally developed by Proteomedix and approved for sale in the European Union under the IVDR, which it anticipates will be marketed in the U.S. as a lab developed test through its license agreement with Labcorp. For more information, visit www.onconetix.com.

About Proteomedix AG

Proteomedix AG (PMX) is a fully owned Swiss subsidiary of Onconetix, Inc. focused on the development and commercialization of innovative diagnostic solutions for prostate cancer. PMX developed Proclarix®, a CE-IVD certified diagnostic blood test that, when used in combination with PSA, supports the early identification of clinically significant prostate cancer. PMX is headquartered in Switzerland. For more information, visit www.proteomedix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Onconetix’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Onconetix’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 13, 2026, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. Onconetix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

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Onconetix, Inc.

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