Lakeland Fire + Safety Announces UL Certification of Veridian Wildland Glove to NFPA 1950 Standard

Certification Expands Lakeland’s Protective Glove Offering for Wildland and Urban Interface Firefighters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and firefighter protective equipment, today announced that its Veridian Wildland Glove has received UL certification to NFPA 1950 (1977), 2025 edition.

UL Solutions has completed its certification file review and authorized the product under Lakeland’s certification file. The certification confirms that the glove meets the applicable requirements of the current NFPA standard governing protective equipment for wildland and urban interface firefighting.

“This is another important step in building out Lakeland’s Fire portfolio and providing firefighters a broader range of trusted, certified protection,” said Jim Jenkins, President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Lakeland Industries. “Wildland and urban interface firefighters operate in demanding conditions where hand protection, dexterity, and durability matter. This certification puts Veridian in a stronger position to serve that market and convert the product development work behind this glove into commercial growth.”

The Veridian Wildland Glove expands Lakeland’s growing portfolio of certified firefighter protective equipment. Lakeland plans to support the commercial rollout through its sales organization and network of authorized distributors. The full certification report is expected to be published in UL Solutions’ online certification directory shortly.

“I also want to recognize Amy Dobbins, Max Bivens, Nikki Calhoun, and the broader product development, quality and operations teams whose work made this possible,” Jenkins added. “Certification is where the development work becomes a product our sales organization can take to the market, and this team did an outstanding job getting us there.”

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS”) Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company's website at www.lakeland.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, goals and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, inventory levels, capital levels, liquidity levels, or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, including without limitation our expectations for timing of new product introduction and sales growth. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in press releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.