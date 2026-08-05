PaymentWorks Launches Payee Profile to Make Vendor Identity Portable Across B2B Payments

WALTHAM, Mass. , Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks, the vendor identity platform for secure B2B payments, today introduced Payee Profile, a standardized, reusable credential that helps businesses manage the tax, banking and compliance information required to get paid.

For many organizations, vendor onboarding still depends on customer-specific forms, fragmented workflows and repeated verification of the same sensitive information. The result is a high-friction process for suppliers and an ongoing governance challenge for finance, procurement and payments teams.

PaymentWorks Payee Profile is designed to reduce that friction by giving payees a portable, authenticated profile that can be securely reused across business relationships. For payers, the Payee Profile helps create a trusted vendor record before sensitive identity, tax and banking data enters ERP systems and payment workflows.

“The PaymentWorks Payee Profile is the next milestone in the vision that inspired us from day one, and it's the foundation for what's next,” said Thayer Stewart, CEO of PaymentWorks. “We're building a trusted identity network that connects payers, payees and financial institutions, making B2B commerce more intelligent.”

The launch marks the next advancement of PaymentWorks’ Vendor Identity Network, which pioneered automated vendor onboarding and today includes more than 1.5 million credentialed businesses. With Payee Profile, PaymentWorks is extending that network from payer-specific onboarding toward portable vendor identity infrastructure for modern B2B commerce.

The approach helps organizations strengthen vendor governance, reduce manual exception handling and maintain a more audit-ready payments environment. It also gives suppliers a simpler way to manage and update the identity information their customers need to establish trusted business relationships.

“AI-enabled procurement and autonomous workflows require a new approach to vendor identity,” said Taylor Nemeth, vice president of product at PaymentWorks. “The processes organizations rely on today were built for manual review, not software agents executing transactions at machine speed. The PaymentWorks Payee Profile gives organizations a trusted identity layer that reduces risk and enables a more efficient procure-to-pay lifecycle.”

PaymentWorks stands behind its vendor identity platform by assuming the risk for fraudulent ACH payments, offering a $2 million guarantee on eligible domestic ACH payments made to vendors with a PaymentWorks Payee Profile.

Key capabilities of the PaymentWorks Payee Profile include:

Guided workflows and visual progress tracking that reduce manual work

Tokenized banking details that protect against unauthorized changes, fraud and business email compromise

Offloading of fraud liability and potential qualification for more favorable insurance coverage

Centralized management of W-9s, conflict-of-interest attestations and insurance certificates

“The traditional approach to vendor data management creates unnecessary friction for both organizations and their suppliers,” said Bryan DeGraw, associate principal and senior research director, Finance Solution Intelligence at The Hackett Group. “In our research, nearly two-thirds of organizations in a recent study said payment delays or manual exception handling are recurring consequences of vendor data issues. Improving vendor identity has become a critical component of building resilient finance operations.”

The Payee Profile is available immediately for PaymentWorks customers.

To learn more about the Payee Profile, the Vendor Identity Network and PaymentWorks' vision for trusted B2B commerce, visit paymentworks.com.

About PaymentWorks

PaymentWorks is the vendor identity platform for B2B payments, serving as the secure digital front door to the ERP. The company helps organizations establish trusted vendor relationships through secure vendor onboarding, authentication, compliance and payment security. Today, PaymentWorks supports more than 300 enterprise customers across every major industry. Its Vendor Identity Network includes more than 1.5 million credentialed businesses and continues to grow by approximately 35% annually. PaymentWorks has stopped more than $325 million in fraudulent payments, helping organizations reduce supplier payment risk while protecting critical financial data. The company is partnered with seven of the largest U.S. financial institutions. For more information, visit www.paymentworks.com .

Media Contact

Media Relations

Gregory Papajohn

Archie Group for PaymentWorks

(917) 287-3626

gregory@archiegroup.com