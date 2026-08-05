Worldwide NFT, Inc. Announces Appointment of Perry Rogers to Advisory Board

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide NFT, Inc. (OTC: WNFT) (“WNFT” or the “Company”) announces that renowned sports agent Perry Rogers has joined the Company’s advisory board to help provide advice and counsel to CEO Jay Wright.

Mr. Rogers is the founder and CEO of PRP, a sports management and corporate consulting company with a client roster that includes NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum . Mr. Rogers is also an owner and managing partner of Alexxa’s , BEER PARK, and Cheri Rooftop located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. Mr. Rogers earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Georgetown University and his J.D. from the University of Arizona .

“I am ecstatic to have Perry’s substantial business experience, negotiating savvy, and incredibly creative mind involved with WNFT,” said Jay Wright, CEO of WNFT . “In addition to his amazing track record as an agent for Shaquille O’Neal, Jayson Tatum, Andre Agassi, and Sophie Cunningham, among others, and his significant success as an entrepreneur, he also negotiated one of the best microcap deals in the past 30 years when, in 2005, he helped merge major media assets into a small sports entertainment company with ticker SPEA.”

“Jay is putting together an excellent foundation to create value for WNFT shareholders, and I look forward to helping him grow the Company into a substantial, profitable business,” said Perry Rogers.

About Worldwide NFT, Inc.

Worldwide NFT, Inc. (OTC: WNFT) is a publicly traded company focused on acquiring strong operating companies, including looking to make accretive acquisitions in defense, tech, manufacturing, or related industries. -. https://www.wnft.us/ .

Cautionary statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. Words such as “plan,” “goal,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” and “is expected,” and similar language are indicative of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ (sometimes materially) from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the company’s ability to find, finance, and close accretive acquisitions. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

Contact: Jay Wright, CEO

Worldwide NFT, Inc.,

301.524.4759

jwright@wnft.us

www.wnft.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48f9d42d-e54e-4089-a791-01cb5cf88688