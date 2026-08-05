BiomX Acquires 10% Stake in Motomea, Inventor of Advanced Electric Motor Technologies for Drone and Autonomous Systems

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a defense technology company building a portfolio of technologies to detect, analyze and respond to physical threats, today announced that it has acquired a 10% stake in M.E.A. Testing Systems Ltd . and Mea Motomova India (collectively “Motomea”), a developer of advanced electric motor testing and validation systems, including an exclusive license to develop and distribute drone testing solutions.

The investment is intended to strengthen BiomX’s ability to support increasingly integrated defense systems by adding access to specialized expertise in one of the most critical components of unmanned aerial platforms, electric propulsion. BiomX paid $50,000 in cash for the 10% stake in Motomea, as well as undertook to issue 1,300,000 restricted shares to Motomea’s ultimate majority owner, subject to obtaining regulatory and NYSE approval.

Electric motors are central to the performance of modern unmanned aerial systems, influencing flight time, payload capacity, maneuverability, stability and reliability. Defects or performance inconsistencies can reduce endurance, destabilize flight and increase the risk of system failure, making testing and validation critical throughout development and production.

Under the Agreement, BiomX also obtained an option, exercisable in BiomX’s sole unfettered discretion, to acquire control of Motomea, subject to successful results of due diligence. If exercised, the purchase price for the option would be a combination of shares and cash at BiomX’s discretion and would be based on an amount equal to (i) two (2) times the net revenue of Motomea for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2027 and (ii) four (4) times the EBITDA for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2028, as derived from the Audited Financial Statements for such fiscal year, multiplied by ninety percent (90%).

With more than 25 years of experience in electric motor and rotating-machine testing, Motomea has delivered systems across the aerospace, automotive, industrial, energy and transportation sectors, including electric propulsion testing systems for drones, aircraft, vehicles and robotics. Motomea also developed and patented the first load-free inertial dynamometer systems that test motor performance during acceleration and deceleration without a conventional external mechanical load.

The systems test electric motors across a range of speeds, loads and conditions while measuring torque, power, efficiency, temperature, vibration and electrical performance. These capabilities support development, evaluation, production, quality control, and final acceptance before integration into a UAV.

As part of its work with BiomX, Motomea will focus its capabilities on electric propulsion testing for unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft, with an emphasis on drone motors. Its technologies already enable major Israeli defense OEMs and civilian manufacturers internationally to evaluate performance, reliability, efficiency and durability under simulated real-world conditions.

“Motomea brings BiomX a highly specialized engineering capability in an area that is central to modern unmanned systems,” said Michael Oster, CEO of BiomX. “Its expertise in testing and validating electric propulsion complements the technologies already within our portfolio and expands our technical capabilities across our Detection, Analysis and Response strategy. In addition, Motomea’s established presence in the Indian subcontinent will provide BiomX with a foothold in markets where it is seeking to expand.”

“BiomX’s investment gives Motomea the opportunity to apply decades of electric motor testing experience to one of the fastest-developing areas of aerospace and defense technology,” said Moshe Goldbaum, CEO of Motomea . “Reliable propulsion begins with rigorous engineering, measurement and validation. Our systems help customers understand precisely how motors perform before they are integrated into an aircraft, providing a strong complement to BiomX’s existing capabilities.”

Motomea will add engineering testing, validation and quality-assurance expertise to BiomX’s broader portfolio, expanding the Company’s ability to evaluate and validate aerial technologies while strengthening the connection between the Company’s AI-powered detection, analysis and response capabilities.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc. (NYSE: PHGE) is a company focused on acquiring and further developing technologies that identify, track, and counter physical threats across defense, security, critical infrastructure, and first-response sectors. The Company’s portfolio is built around the growing need for earlier and more accurate threat detection, particularly as UAVs and other autonomous systems play a larger role in defense and homeland security.

About Motomea

Motomea is a global leader in electric motor testing and validation systems, serving customers across the aerospace, automotive, industrial, mobility, energy, transportation, and manufacturing sectors. For more than 25 years, the company has pioneered advanced testing technologies, including its patented Inertial Dynamometer System (IDS) and Regenerative Dynamometer Systems (RDS), helping manufacturers improve performance, efficiency, reliability, and product quality throughout the development and production lifecycle. Building on this extensive foundation, Motomea is expanding its capabilities into one of the fastest-growing segments of the defense industry - electric propulsion systems for drones, UAVs, and next-generation aircraft -bringing decades of motor testing expertise to the evolving aerospace and defense market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "will," "may," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, successful results of the Company’s due diligence review of Motomea; the successful integration of the technologies underlying the license for the drone related technologies, the exercise by BiomX of the option to gain control of Motomea, the risk that the third-party share issuance may not receive NYSE American approval or may be recharacterized in a manner adverse to the Company,; the risk that the Company may not regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards within the plan period or at all; the risk that the Company may not make progress consistent with its plan; the possibility that the Company's common stock may be suspended from trading or delisted from the NYSE American; the Company's ability to raise additional capital and to execute its business and strategic initiatives; the Company's going concern qualification; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026, as supplemented by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 5, 2026, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 20, 2026, as well as the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Yair Ohayon

Yairo@biomx.com