Our Bond, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Quarterly Business Update Webinar

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, before the market opens on August 14th, followed by a business update webinar at 11:00 am Eastern Time to review the Company's financial results and provide a broader update on Bond's business.

The quarterly business update is expected to cover a range of topics, including the Company's ongoing customer and partnership activities, progress across its enterprise, government, international, and consumer channels, recent product and operational developments, and management's perspective on the Company's long-term growth strategy. The webinar will include a live Q&A session with management, and interested parties are also invited to submit questions in advance to investorrelations@ourbond.com.

Webinar Details:

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time

Registration Link: https://ourbond.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zwNhC6G4TD-r0F-_jD7gOA#/registration

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond offers personal security to more people than any other company globally. Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.25 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

OBAI@crescendo-ir.com