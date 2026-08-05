Teknova Launches Build-Tek™, a Proprietary AI Reagent Assistant That Allows Customers to Configure Complex Custom Product Requests in Minutes

HOLLISTER, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today launched Build-Tek™, an AI-powered custom order configurator that enables developers of therapies and diagnostics to design complex custom products and submit a request for quote in minutes. Build-Tek expands on the original buffer configurator Teknova introduced in 2024, extending custom configuration functionality across the Company’s full range of products, container formats, and manufacturing grades through a highly interactive self-serve agent. Released in beta in June 2026 and refined through a series of customer-driven enhancements, Build-Tek is widely available starting today.

“For 30 years we've been innovating how custom reagents are made, and with this latest evolution of Build-Tek we are innovating how our customers order them,” said Stephen Gunstream, President and Chief Executive Officer. “When we introduced Build-Tek Solutions in 2024 to configure a handful of buffer formulations, it quickly became apparent that our customers wanted more. So, we built the Build-Tek™ Configurator, a brand-new experience that supports complex reagent design through an easy-to-use AI assistant trained extensively on Teknova’s unique manufacturing processes. It doesn’t just capture the details of an existing formulation – it guides customers to a product we can build, and build fast. A process that used to take weeks is now complete in a few business days, and our early users are thrilled.”

Build-Tek walks customers through every specification of a custom product request: product type, formulation, container format and quantity, manufacturing grade, QC testing, timeline, and optional add-on services. The interactive AI-powered assistant suggests common starting points, recommends standard formulations to confirm or adjust, and offers guidance at each step based on Teknova’s vast experience manufacturing custom reagents. Customers can build from standard formulations such as PBS or Tris, share their own recipe, or upload existing files, formulations, or published literature for reference. Users can configure multiple custom products in a single session and submit them together in one quote request. Teknova’s technical team reviews and validates every request and we typically return a quote in two to three business days.

Customers can also configure biological buffers and reagent solutions, microbial culture media, agar plates, cryopreservation media, and more across all three Teknova manufacturing grades – RUO, RUO+, and GMP – with the same formulation able to move across grades as a program advances from research through to commercial manufacturing. Minimum order quantities start as low as eight liters for early-stage work and scale alongside customer workflows to commercial lots of up to 2,000 liters. Every order is backed by Teknova’s ISO 13485 certified quality management system.

“We soft-launched the service last quarter, and we are already receiving quote requests, including from customers who have historically only ordered catalog products,” continued Mr. Gunstream. “That tells us Build-Tek is removing a real barrier for therapeutic and diagnostics developers who need purpose-built reagents for their specific application and are looking to leverage Teknova’s reputation for quality, speed, and support. Our beta users helped us sharpen the experience, and our team is already building new features and capabilities. This is only the beginning.”

Teknova will continue to expand Build-Tek’s capabilities drawing on 30 years of custom reagent manufacturing experience. Planned enhancements include the ability to customize existing catalog products, save custom product requests to an online account, and receive instant quotes, with additional capabilities expected to arrive on a rolling basis.

Build-Tek is available online today. Customers who prefer to work with the team directly can continue to submit custom order requests by phone at 1.800.209.4488 or by email at info@teknova.com.

For more information about Build-Tek or to start a custom order, click here.

ABOUT TEKNOVA

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel breakthroughs that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in molecular diagnostics, synthetic biology, and emerging therapeutic modalities. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 180,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of next-generation therapies.

CONTACTS

Investor Contact

Matt Lowell

Chief Financial Officer

matt.lowell@teknova.com

+1 831-637-1100

Media Contact

Jennifer Henry

Senior Vice President, Marketing

jenn.henry@teknova.com

+1 831-313-1259

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