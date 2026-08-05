Levoit Singapore Launches “Fresher Air for Every Home” Campaign in Support of Community Chest





Home wellness brand to donate 100 units Core 200S Smart Air Purifiers to Allkin Singapore and pledge 5% of Core Series sales proceeds for three months

SINGAPORE, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levoit Singapore , a leading home wellness brand, has launched the “Fresher Air for Every Home” campaign in support of Community Chest, combining an in-kind product donation, a sales-linked contribution and a public donation initiative.

Running from 15 July 2026 to 14 January 2027, the six-month campaign aims to support cleaner and more comfortable indoor environments for individuals and families in need.

The campaign comes amid an increased risk of transboundary haze affecting Singapore. The National Environment Agency (NEA) has published news by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), forecasting warmer and drier conditions in Singapore and the surrounding region from June to October 2026, which may increase the risk of transboundary haze.

“Clean air is often taken for granted until it is compromised. As concerns around haze and indoor air quality grow, we believe access to cleaner air should not be a privilege. Through this partnership with Community Chest, we hope to help make healthier indoor environments more accessible for those in need,” said Oscar Mei, Regional Business Director, Levoit.

As part of the campaign, Levoit Singapore will donate 100 units of the Core 200S Smart Air Purifiers to Allkin Singapore through Community Chest. The air purifiers will be provided to Allkin Singapore’s Transitional Shelter service, which offers temporary accommodation and social work support to individuals and families working towards stable, long-term housing.

Levoit Singapore will also contribute 5% of proceeds from eligible Core Series Air Purifiers sold between 15 July and 14 October 2026 to Community Chest. The contribution is expected to amount to at least S$12,000.

Funds raised will support critical social service programmes and projects serving communities in need across Singapore. Community Chest currently supports more than 300 critical programmes and projects, empowering over 94,000 social service users annually.

“Levoit Singapore’s support demonstrates how businesses can leverage their strengths to make a difference in the community. Beyond helping to improve indoor air quality and comfort for individuals and families staying in Allkin Singapore’s Transitional Shelter, this campaign will also support critical social service programmes through Community Chest. We hope more organisations will join us in creating meaningful impact for communities in need,” said Mr Jack Lim, Managing Director of Community Chest.

Members of the public may also contribute through an official Community Chest donation QR code displayed at the Dasher Smart Home Showroom throughout the six-month campaign. Donations made through the QR code will be channelled directly to Community Chest and are separate from Levoit Singapore’s pledged sales contribution.

About the Levoit Core Series Air Purifiers

Designed for different room sizes and household needs, the Levoit Core Series includes air purifiers suitable for bedrooms, living rooms and larger shared spaces.

Depending on the model, key features include:

Three-stage filtration, including HEPA filtration that captures at least 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size

Activated carbon filtration to help reduce smoke and everyday household odours

Smart air-quality monitoring in real time and automatic fan-speed adjustment on selected models

Quiet operation and app-based controls on selected smart models

Product performance, functions and room coverage vary by model.





Levoit Core Series Air Purifier Comparison Guide



Campaign Information

Campaign period: 15 July 2026 to 14 January 2027

Sales contribution period: 15 July to 14 October 2026

Sales contribution: 5% of proceeds from eligible Core Series Air Purifiers

Expected minimum contribution: S$12,000

In-kind contribution: 100 units Core 200S Smart Air Purifiers

Beneficiary: Allkin Singapore’s Transitional Shelter service

Online: Levoit Singapore website

Showroom: Dasher Smart Home Showroom, 70 Bendemeer Road, #01-01, Singapore 339940

About Levoit Singapore

Levoit is an award-winning home wellness brand offering air purifiers, humidifiers, vacuums and fans designed to support practical and comfortable living at home. For more information, visit the Levoit Singapore website or follow @levoit.sg on Instagram and Facebook.

About Community Chest

As the philanthropic arm of National Council of Social Service, Community Chest has been uniting the community to mobilise resources and raise funds for those in need since 1983. Community Chest supports more than 300 critical programmes and projects, benefiting over 94,000 social service users annually. 100% of funds raised go to programmes and capability building of social service agencies serving communities in need such as children and adults with disabilities, persons with mental health needs, youth-at-risk, as well as families and seniors in need. For more information about Community Chest, visit https://www.comchest.gov.sg.

About Allkin Singapore

Allkin Singapore is a community-centric social service agency that supports individuals and families through a range of community-based services. Its Transitional Shelter service provides temporary accommodation and social work intervention for individuals and families working towards stable, long-term housing. For more information, visit https://www.allkin.org.sg/services/transitional-shelter .



Media Contact

Levoit Marketing Team

pr.sea@vesync.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d62744d0-3c24-47b7-b35a-7223b673388d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47f4c554-61fb-4972-af3b-3ea6430ba088