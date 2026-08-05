Tive Helps Venture Metals+ Prevent More Than $1 Million in Cargo Theft Losses in the First Half of 2026

BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, the global leader in real-time shipment visibility technology, today revealed that its solution has helped Venture Metals+ prevent more than $1 million in cargo theft losses so far in 2026. By providing real-time visibility into high-value shipments, Tive enables Venture Metals+ to detect security threats more quickly, respond immediately, and keep valuable cargo out of the hands of thieves.

Venture Metals+, a leading provider of metal recycling and processing solutions, transports valuable materials across complex logistics networks where cargo theft remains a significant risk. By adding Tive’s real-time tracking technology to its layered security prevention strategy, Venture Metals+ gains continuous insight into shipment location, movement, and potential security events, giving them the ability to quickly intercept and recover targeted shipments.

“Tive was created to give companies the visibility they need to protect what matters most,” said Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder of Tive. “Whether it’s valuable metals, pharmaceuticals, food products, or other critical shipments, real-time visibility changes the way businesses manage risk. By knowing exactly where shipments are and receiving immediate Smart Route Deviation Alerts and light alerts when something unexpected happens, companies can take action faster, prevent losses, and protect their customers and operations.”

“Tive has become an important extension of our security prevention team,” adds Fernando Boom, Director of Transportation at Venture Metals+. “Having real-time visibility into our shipments enables us to stay ahead of potential threats, instead of reacting after a loss has already happened. The ability to monitor shipments, receive alerts, and quickly understand what is happening in transit gives our team the confidence to protect our cargo and keep our operations moving.”

In March of 2026, Boom received phone calls from two members of his team notifying him they had received both a light alert and a Smart Route Deviation Alert from a Tive tracker attached to a $250,000 shipment of recycled copper. Using the Tive platform, Boom immediately confirmed that the truck was headed in the wrong direction, and worked with local police to detain the driver and successfully recover the entire load.

Cargo theft continues to be a growing challenge across all industries, with criminals targeting high-value goods throughout global supply chains. In Q1 of 2026, total losses due in the U.S and Canada alone reached $131.58 million . Compared to traditional security measures, which rely on limited insight shared only after an incident has occurred, the Tive solution combines connected tracking devices, real-time data, intelligent alerts, and cloud-based visibility tools to help organizations monitor critical shipments in real time. With insights into location, movement, light exposure, and other shipment conditions, businesses can use Tive to improve security, reduce risk, and make faster decisions when unexpected events occur.

The full Venture Metals+ customer story can be found here . For more information about how Tive helps companies prevent cargo theft and improve supply chain resilience, visit Tive.com .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 1,200 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com.

Press Contact for Tive:

Lane Kearney

Corporate Ink for Tive

tive@corporateink.com

Press Contact for Venture Metals+:

Kelly Fairchild

kfairchild@venturemet.com